Stereogum
Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”
Miley Cyrus rang in 2023 with her Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party televised special on NBC, which she co-hosted with Dolly Parton and featured a bunch of special guests and performances, including a David Bowie cover with Cyrus and David Byrne. During the special, she aired an advertisement for her new single “Flowers,” which is out today.
Lisa Marie’s Final Days: Grief, Isolation, an Alarming Red Carpet Appearance
Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of Elvis Presley, spent her final days on a trying trek between Los Angeles and Graceland that may have pushed the 54-year-old to the brink.An alarming interview on the Golden Globes red carpet on Tuesday, and a speech in Nashville a few days prior, suggested that Presley was not only struggling physically but battling emotionally with increased isolation and grief. In an interview with Extra on the red carpet, Presley was seen struggling to stand upright on her own, grasping onto Elvis’ longtime manager Jerry Schilling, 80, for support. Her eyes appeared heavy and...
Stereogum
Vagabon – “Carpenter” (Prod. Rostam)
It’s been three and a half years since Laetitia Tamko released her self-titled album as Vagabon. There have been scattered covers and collabs since then, but no true grand-statement return until now. “Carpenter,” Vagabon’s new single out today, was co-produced by former Vampire Weekend multi-instrumentalist Rostam Batmanglij, and his...
Stereogum
Stream Detroit Rapper Mickey Diamond’s Ninja Turtles-Themed Album Oroku Saki
Sometimes, you see some cover art, and you immediately know that you’ll at least give the record a chance. This is one of those times. Mickey Diamond is a prolific underground rapper from Detroit. He’s a member of a crew called the Umbrella Collective, and he just released Gucci Ghost 2, a collaborative album with producer Big Ghost LTD, a few weeks ago. He’s been picking up some serious buzz lately, and now he’s got a new EP where the cover is an homage to MF DOOM’s 2004 album Mm.. Food, except it’s got the Shredder instead of DOOM. You’re obviously going to want to hear that.
Stereogum
The 5 Best Songs Of The Week
Every week the Stereogum staff chooses the five best new songs of the week. The eligibility period begins and ends Thursdays right before midnight. You can hear this week’s picks below and on Stereogum’s Favorite New Music Spotify playlist, which is updated weekly. (An expanded playlist of our new music picks is available to members on Spotify and Apple Music, updated throughout the week.)
Stereogum
Ibex Clone – “Nothing Ever Changes”
Memphis’ Ibex Clone are a jangly new post-punk/power-pop outfit comprising former members of Ex-Cult, NOTS, and Hash Redactor. Guitarist and singer George Williford, bassist Alec McIntyre, and drummer Meredith Lones are announcing their second album, All Channels Clear, coming next month via Goner Records. Accompanying the album announcement is...
Stereogum
Kele – “True Love Knows No Death”
In March, Kele (of Bloc Party) will release his sixth studio album, The Flames, Pt. 2. Back in November, Kele shared the album’s lead single, “Vandal,” and today he’s back with “True Love Knows No Death.”. “A love letter to the people you’ve never noticed...
Stereogum
Reese Witherspoon & Kacey Musgraves Will Search For New Country Music Talent In Apple TV+ Competition Series
My Kind Of Country is a new talent-search TV show coming to Apple TV+ this spring. Premiering March 24, the show is about scouring the globe for new country stars, with scouts including Jimmie Allen, Mickey Guyton, and Orville Peck and appearances from Reese Witherspoon and Kacey Musgraves, who are also executive producers on the series.
Stereogum
David Byrne & Fatboy Slim’s Imelda Marcos Musical Is Coming To Broadway
Way back in 2010, David Byrne and Fatboy Slim joined forces for Here Lies Love, a concept album about Imelda Marcos, the wife of Filipino dictator Ferdinand Marcos. Even when it was just an album, Here Lies Love was an ambitious undertaking; it had guest vocals from singers like Santigold, Florence Welch, Cyndi Lauper, and Tori Amos. In 2013, director Alex Timbers adapted Here Lies Love into a rock musical, which debuted off Broadway at the Public Theater. Over the years, there have been a few productions of Here Lies Love around the world. Now, it’s coming to Broadway.
Stereogum
Watch Taylor Swift Perform “Anti-Hero” For The First Time At The 1975 Concert
On the heels of Midnights selling more vinyl in a year than any other LP in the modern era, Taylor Swift unexpectedly crashed a 1975 show in London at the 02 Arena on Thursday (January 12). Walking out in a sparkling dress, Swift covered the 1975’s “The City” (from the band’s 2013 self-titled debut) on acoustic guitar and did a live debut of Midnights hit single “Anti-Hero.”
Stereogum
Fort Romeau – “Be With U”
Michael Greene, the British dance producer who performs as Fort Romeau, released an album Beings Of Light in February of last year. Since then, Greene has shared a standalone single, last September’s “Hold Up,” and now it appears he’s back with another long jam via his newly minted Romantic Gestures label. Running at about nine minutes, “Be With U” is a steady, pumping tech house cut with gently blossoming synth effects. Listen to “Be With U” below.
Stereogum
PARTYNEXTDOOR – “Her Old Friends”
Toronto R&B singer PARTYNEXTDOOR, the OVO affiliate and songwriter extraordinaire, trickled out a tiny bit of new music in 2022, including “No Fuss” and the Diddy collab “Sex In The Porsche.” Today he’s back with a new single called “Her Old Friends.” A slow jam produced by OG Parker and G Ry, the song finds Party riding the line between old-school R&B smoothness and the blunt sing-song of rappers like Young Thug. Hear it below.
Stereogum
Paramore – “C’est Comme Ça”
Paramore are a month away from releasing their first new album in six years, This Is Why. So far, they’ve shared the album’s title track — which landed on our best songs of the week list — and the topical “The News.” Today, they’re back with another single, “C’est Comme Ça,” which boasts some punchy chorus and a drawling spoken word part.
Stereogum
John Fogerty Gains Control Over Creedence Clearwater Revival’s Catalog After 50 Years
The beloved classic rock institution Creedence Clearwater Revival was only around for a few years, but in those few years, the band was busy. Between 1968 and 1972, CCR knocked out seven albums and added a whole pile of songs to the rock canon: “Fortunate Son,” “Bad Moon Rising,” “Have You Ever Seen The Rain?,” “Proud Mary,” “Lookin’ Out My Back Door,” “Run Through The Jungle,” “Born On The Bayou.” After the band’s bitter 1972 breakup, former frontman John Fogerty was locked in a decades-long legal battle with his former label boss, and he hasn’t had control over hugely valuable CCR catalog. But now, just over 50 years after the band’s breakup, Fogerty has now gained control of the Creedence Clearwater Revival publishing rights.
Stereogum
Stream BabyTron’s Hugely Satisfying New Album Bin Reaper 3: New Testament
Detroit rap cult hero BabyTron possesses the eerie ability to talk wild and densely referential scammer shit while sounding perfectly bored, and he works fast. The Artist To Watch released his project Bin Reaper 3: Old Testament a couple of months ago, and it was one of our favorite albums of last year. Today, BabyTron has followed that one with its second half. Bin Reaper 3: New Testament is just as compulsively listenable as its predecessor.
Stereogum
Yellow Magic Orchestra’s Yukihiro Takahashi Dead At 70
Japanese musician Yukihiro Takahashi, best known as the influential drummer and vocalist for electronic act Yellow Magic Orchestra, has died. He was 70. Born in Tokyo in 1952, Takahashi got his start as a drummer for the Japanese rock band Sadistic Mika Band in the early 1970s. After disbanding, some of the members went on to form the Sadistics. In 1977, Takahashi recorded his first solo album, Saravah. In 1978, Takahashi teamed up with Ryuichi Sakamoto and Haruomi Hosono to form the Yellow Magic Orchestra.
