WVNews
Beckman gets 100th career win as Bees edge Indians
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — In less than 20 seconds, East Fairmont coach James Beckman's milestone victory went from possibility to reality. With the game tied at 55, after East Fairmont's Kailee Haymond received a pass from Kenly Rogers near the top of the key. She dribbled to the right wing and close to half court, where she found Rogers on the left wing.
WVNews
Blankenship comes through late for Logan against Lincoln
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Natalie Blankenship made the go-ahead layup, scored again under pressure, then, in the final 33 seconds, made all four of her free throws to lead the Logan Wildcats to a 45-39 win over the Lincoln Cougars at the East Fairmont Classic on Saturday afternoon.
WVNews
Might small ball be an answer for WVU?
West Virginia’s Big 12 losing streak extended to five on Saturday afternoon, and without question its season is on the brink of disaster. Only a comparable winning streak could get the Mountaineers back into contention for a postseason spot, and given all of the woes that have beset the team over the past couple of weeks, it’s hard to predict such an occurrence.
WVNews
Buccaneers honor 5 swimmers on senior night
TENNERTON, W.Va. (WV News) — It was senior night for the Buckhannon-Upshur swim teams as the Buccaneers hosted Philip Barbour, Winfield and Robert C. Byrd at West Virginia Wesleyan College on Saturday. Cadence Vincent, Alayna Whitehair, Preston Bennett, Reis Leonard and Owen Caynor were honored for their contributions to...
WVNews
Bridgeport's Summers, Fairmont Senior's Hamilton are Winner's Choice champs
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Bridgeport’s Kamar Summers wasn’t afraid to show emotion after pinning Parkersburg South’s Brycen Arthur to win the heavyweight class at the Winner's Choice Tournament at the Fairmont Senior Field House on Saturday night. “What’s going through my mind is just all...
WVNews
Missed free throws, botched late play keep WVU winless in Big 12
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Just when West Virginia thought that everything bad that could happen to it on the road in the Big 12 had already happened, capped off by a fifth straight conference loss by a point, 77-76, at Oklahoma, another problem cropped up. As play-by-play announcer...
WVNews
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Mens Basketball Bob Huggins 1/13/23
West Virginia mens basketball head coach Bob Huggins did not take any questions on the dismissal of assistant coach Larry Harrison, and also declined to address any interim plans for temporarily filling the gap. He did note that a "wide search" would take place for a permanent replacement. Welcome to...
WVNews
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Womens Basketball Dawn Plitzuweit 1/13/23
West Virginia women's basketball head coach Dawn Plitzuweit believes her team is developing the ability to play hard, but with discipline -- a balancing act that she thinks is another positive step in its progression. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read our...
WVNews
Record day for WVU smallbore, T&F's Williamson
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The No. 5-ranked West Virginia University rifle team earned second in a four-team match against No. 2 Alaska-Fairbanks, No. 3 Kentucky and No. 16 Georgia Southern. “I’m really proud of the team today,” coach Jon Hammond said. “They put in a really great performance and were...
WVNews
Huggins doesn’t go into great detail on Harrison’s departure from WVU
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Thursday afternoon, West Virginia made the surprising announcement that longtime men’s basketball associate head coach Larry Harrison was departing the program, effective immediately. The next day, WVU head coach Bob Huggins opened his regularly-scheduled press conference with a statement about the Harrison situation.
WVNews
Dr. Lynn Gableman Rupp
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — Dr. Lynn Gableman Rupp, a beloved educator, wife, mother and grandmother, passed away peacefully and surrounded by family on January 12, 2023, in Thomas, West Virginia. Lynn was born September 25, 1948, in Washington, D.C. to George and Jean Gableman.
WVNews
Ground broken for new Marshall county petrochemical, food ingredient plants
MOUNDSVILLE — Ground was broken Friday for two separate manufacturing plants in Marshall County that will have an anticipated economic impact of $150 million on the region. India-based TCL Specialities, a subsidiary of Thirumalai Chemicals Limited of India, plans to construct one plant to produce food ingredients and a separate plant to make maleic anhydride, which is used in plastics or polymers.
