Evansville, IN

The Plaza in Evansville to Host Job Fair This Week

Old National Events Plaza will host a hiring event this week on January 12, 2023, welcoming those seeking part-time employment. The Plaza hosts more than 300 event days each year, bringing hundreds of thousands of visitors to downtown Evansville. Positions range from culinary team members to security, and hiring will...
You Could Own What Was Once Home to a Indiana’s First Riverboat Casino

If you happen to have some cash just sitting around, you could own your very own riverboat - and this one just happens to have ties to the city of Evansville, Indiana. In 1993 Indiana passed legislation to legalize casino gambling, but there was a catch - it couldn't be done on land. In 1995, Evansville became home to the state's first-ever riverboat casino - Casino Aztar. Docked on the Ohio River, along Riverside Drive in the city's downtown, those who wanted to try their luck could enjoy table games, slots, and more. Watch the commercial celebrating the grand opening of Casino Aztar.
Great News – ‘Jughead’ is Free Thanks to Indiana Conservation Officers

While it may not be fun to talk about, I think most of us understand that death is a necessary part of nature. In the wild, animals die all of the time, often so that other animals (including us humans) can live - we can accept that fact. We have a much harder time (or at least we should) accepting when animals die for no reason, or when an animal's death is completely avoidable. Thankfully, this is NOT an article about an animal dying - quite the opposite. This is a story about a deer that is alive today thanks to a handful of humans.
