Brownsboro, TX

inforney.com

Basketball: Brook Hill scores win over Prince of Peace

CARROLLTON — Beck Langemeier and Jakub Dluzewski combined for 33 points in leading the Brook Hill Guard to a 54-29 win over Carrollton Prince of Peace on Tuesday in a TAPPS 4A District 2 basketball. Langemeier hit for 17 points with Dluzewski adding 16. Colton Carson was also in...
CARROLLTON, TX
inforney.com

Soccer: Brook Hill sweeps Prince of Peace

BULLARD — The Brook Hill soccer teams swept a doubleheader against Carrollton Prince of Peace on Thursday in a TAPPS Division III District 2 match at Herrington Stadium. In the first game, the Lady Guard scored a 2-1 win over the Lady Eagles. Caroline Smith scored both goals for...
BULLARD, TX
inforney.com

Girls Basketball: Van's Marissa Richardson hits for 40 points

VAN — Marisa Richardson scored 40 points to lead the Van Lady Vandals to a 77-41 victory over Athens on Tuesday in a District 16-4A girls basketball. Along with the scoring outburst, Richardson had five steals, three assists and a rebound. Cassidy Stewart added 17 points for the Lady...
VAN, TX
K12@Dallas

With South Oak Cliff’s Class of 2023, the Mecca has returned

With South Oak Cliff’s Class of 2023, the Mecca has returned — After wrapping another historic season, the South Oak Cliff Golden Bears celebrated their second consecutive UIL Class 5A Division II Football State Championship. The festivities kicked off with a community parade that began at For Oak...
DALLAS, TX
inforney.com

Things to do in East Texas this weekend

The weekend is almost here. If you’re looking for something to do, check out this list of events and activities around East Texas. Dangerous Comedy Tour: Round 2, 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Rose City Comedy, 115 W. Front St., Tyler. Featuring RJ Prince along with Dominique Thomas, Corey Cherry, Jordan J, Dexter C, LOA Rooster and Trey Mack. Tickets: $20 advance, $25 at door. Doors open at 8 p.m. Information: https://rosecitycomedy.club/ .
TYLER, TX
101.5 KNUE

No! Another Favorite Tyler, TX Restaurant is Closing January 18

Recently, we were deflated to hear that yet another one of our favorite Tyler, Texas restaurants will be closing its doors permanently as of January 18. Aww man. This one is particularly bumming me out today. Earlier this week we found out that Traditions Restaurant & Catering is closing its doors after 23 years. And now, as of yesterday, we called to confirm that now Zoe's Kitchen is, in fact, closing on January 18.
TYLER, TX
inforney.com

Police respond to major crash at Frankston Highway, Loop 323 in Tyler

UPDATE: All lanes of traffic are now open to travel. The Tyler Police Department is responding to a major crash at a busy Tyler intersection. According to police, the crash occurred at the intersection of Frankston Highway (Highway 155) and Loop 323. Police say all northbound traffic on Highway 155...
TYLER, TX
csengineermag.com

McCarthy Moves Dallas Headquarters to New Office

McCarthy Building Companies, Inc. has moved their Dallas office to a new location at 3400 N Central Expressway in Richardson. The new office, located in the CityLine mixed-use development, will also serve as headquarters for McCarthy’s parent company, Genuine McCarthy Enterprises and its associated subsidiaries. McCarthy has been building...
DALLAS, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Midland fugitives in deadly December shooting arrested in Dallas

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Two men wanted in connection with a murder at The Ranch Apartments in December have been arrested in Dallas, according to a release from the Midland Police Department. 30-year-old Shawn Douglas Love was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Service North Texas Fugitive Task Force on January 9. 25-year-old Jamar Yusef […]
MIDLAND, TX
inforney.com

Fighting period poverty in DFW, Flower Mound nonprofit closes in on 1M donations

Almost seven years ago, Shari Mayes and Kathy Meyer were on a bus together, headed to a youth choir outing through their church, Preach United Methodist. The two didn’t know each other very well, having met through their volunteer work with the choir, but Shari leaned over to show Kathy a video about period poverty she’d seen on Facebook.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
inforney.com

Blotter: Smith County Jail Bookings Jan. 6 – Jan. 10

Deputies charged Michael Dwayne Abrams II, 33, of Flint, with sexual assault child. Abrams was in the Smith County Jail on Sunday on a $1 million bond. Deputies charged Dawaylon Patterell Ford, 20, of Tyler, with fail to identify, evading arrest detention with vehicle, and resist arrest search or transport. Ford was in the Smith County Jail on Saturday and released the same day on bonds totaling $30,250.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
Dallas Observer

Dimple Jackson Street Will Honor a South Dallas 'Neighborhood Matriarch'

Dimple Jackson lived on Audrey Street in Dallas’ Dixon Circle neighborhood for more than 50 years. When she died in 2019 at the age of 93, the street lost its guiding light, the woman her son Robert Jackson calls “the neighborhood matriarch.” Soon the street she called home for five decades will be named after her.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Portillo’s Opens First Texas Location

Portillo’s, a Chicago-based fast food hot dog restaurant, has finally made its way to North Dallas. This will be the first Portillo’s in the Lone Star State. The grand opening of the 7,900-square-foot restaurant grand will be on Wednesday, January 18. It will be located in The Colony at 4560 Destination Drive and will feature a double drive-thru and be able to seat over 260 customers. The location’s decor will incorporate elements from the surrounding community.
DALLAS, TX
earnthenecklace.com

Is Weekend News Anchor Morgan Young Leaving WFAA-TV?

Since Morgan Young’s debut newscast on WFAA News 8, residents of Dallas have viewed her as a breath of fresh air. The anchor will complete her two years at the station in a few weeks. Now, Morgan Young is leaving the WFAA weekend morning position for a new and exciting position. Since her announcement, people have had questions regarding her decision. Here’s what the reporter said about her new role.
DALLAS, TX

