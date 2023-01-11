Read full article on original website
Tour Tyler Texas asked the question, can you have live chickens in city limits of Tyler Texas?
Tour Tyler Texas congratulates Nansi Medina Jaimes for 10th year as tax a preparer in Tyler
Congratulations Brian Jones Emcee for the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award and welcome back to Tyler Texas
Congratulations Max Duggan an Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award finalist and welcome to Tyler Texas
Just in time for Black History month in February 2023, CROWNS at Tyler Civic Theatre Center
inforney.com
Basketball: Brook Hill scores win over Prince of Peace
CARROLLTON — Beck Langemeier and Jakub Dluzewski combined for 33 points in leading the Brook Hill Guard to a 54-29 win over Carrollton Prince of Peace on Tuesday in a TAPPS 4A District 2 basketball. Langemeier hit for 17 points with Dluzewski adding 16. Colton Carson was also in...
inforney.com
Soccer: Brook Hill sweeps Prince of Peace
BULLARD — The Brook Hill soccer teams swept a doubleheader against Carrollton Prince of Peace on Thursday in a TAPPS Division III District 2 match at Herrington Stadium. In the first game, the Lady Guard scored a 2-1 win over the Lady Eagles. Caroline Smith scored both goals for...
inforney.com
Boys Basketball Notebook: Brownsboro's Gekyle Baker takes weekly honor
Brownsboro’s Gekyle Baker has been named the Tyler Morning Telegraph Boys Basketball Player of the Week for games played Jan. 2-7. Baker averaged 20.0 points, 13.0 rebounds and 2.5 steals per game in wins over Mabank and Athens. In the 56-44 win over Mabank on Jan. 3, Baker had...
inforney.com
Girls Basketball: Van's Marissa Richardson hits for 40 points
VAN — Marisa Richardson scored 40 points to lead the Van Lady Vandals to a 77-41 victory over Athens on Tuesday in a District 16-4A girls basketball. Along with the scoring outburst, Richardson had five steals, three assists and a rebound. Cassidy Stewart added 17 points for the Lady...
inforney.com
Diamond Lion: Tyler pitcher Ja'Davion Lacy signs to play baseball at Angelina College
Collegiate signings are nothing new at Tyler High School. The school sends athletes to the next level in multiple sports every year. On Tuesday afternoon, the Lions were able to add a baseball signing to the list as pitcher Ja’Davion Lacy signed to play for Angelina College in Lufkin inside the Tyler High School Theatre.
K12@Dallas
With South Oak Cliff’s Class of 2023, the Mecca has returned
With South Oak Cliff’s Class of 2023, the Mecca has returned — After wrapping another historic season, the South Oak Cliff Golden Bears celebrated their second consecutive UIL Class 5A Division II Football State Championship. The festivities kicked off with a community parade that began at For Oak...
KSAT 12
Dallas high school football coach on administrative leave after forcing players to do nearly 400 push-ups
DALLAS, Texas – A high school head football coach in Dallas is on administrative leave after forcing student-athletes to do an extreme workout that sent many to the hospital, according to a report from The Dallas Morning News. John Harrell, a head coach at Rockwall-Heath High School, will remain...
inforney.com
Things to do in East Texas this weekend
The weekend is almost here. If you’re looking for something to do, check out this list of events and activities around East Texas. Dangerous Comedy Tour: Round 2, 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Rose City Comedy, 115 W. Front St., Tyler. Featuring RJ Prince along with Dominique Thomas, Corey Cherry, Jordan J, Dexter C, LOA Rooster and Trey Mack. Tickets: $20 advance, $25 at door. Doors open at 8 p.m. Information: https://rosecitycomedy.club/ .
keranews.org
Stained glass crafting is making a comeback, and you can take classes here in North Texas
We all grew up hearing: be careful, don't break the glass. But you can get over that, said David Kittrell. "There are several voices that are in your head telling you, don't mess with the glass, you'll break it." Kittrell is part owner of Kittrell Riffkind, a stained glass company...
WFAA
Reckless driving arrest warrant issued for Cowboys DE Sam Williams, police confirm
PLANO, Texas — An arrest warrant for reckless driving has been issued for Cowboys defensive end Sam Williams, according to Collin County court records. More information about the case was not immediately available. Plano police confirmed that a warrant was issued, but details about the warrant won't be released...
No! Another Favorite Tyler, TX Restaurant is Closing January 18
Recently, we were deflated to hear that yet another one of our favorite Tyler, Texas restaurants will be closing its doors permanently as of January 18. Aww man. This one is particularly bumming me out today. Earlier this week we found out that Traditions Restaurant & Catering is closing its doors after 23 years. And now, as of yesterday, we called to confirm that now Zoe's Kitchen is, in fact, closing on January 18.
inforney.com
Police respond to major crash at Frankston Highway, Loop 323 in Tyler
UPDATE: All lanes of traffic are now open to travel. The Tyler Police Department is responding to a major crash at a busy Tyler intersection. According to police, the crash occurred at the intersection of Frankston Highway (Highway 155) and Loop 323. Police say all northbound traffic on Highway 155...
csengineermag.com
McCarthy Moves Dallas Headquarters to New Office
McCarthy Building Companies, Inc. has moved their Dallas office to a new location at 3400 N Central Expressway in Richardson. The new office, located in the CityLine mixed-use development, will also serve as headquarters for McCarthy’s parent company, Genuine McCarthy Enterprises and its associated subsidiaries. McCarthy has been building...
Midland fugitives in deadly December shooting arrested in Dallas
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Two men wanted in connection with a murder at The Ranch Apartments in December have been arrested in Dallas, according to a release from the Midland Police Department. 30-year-old Shawn Douglas Love was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Service North Texas Fugitive Task Force on January 9. 25-year-old Jamar Yusef […]
inforney.com
Fighting period poverty in DFW, Flower Mound nonprofit closes in on 1M donations
Almost seven years ago, Shari Mayes and Kathy Meyer were on a bus together, headed to a youth choir outing through their church, Preach United Methodist. The two didn’t know each other very well, having met through their volunteer work with the choir, but Shari leaned over to show Kathy a video about period poverty she’d seen on Facebook.
inforney.com
Blotter: Smith County Jail Bookings Jan. 6 – Jan. 10
Deputies charged Michael Dwayne Abrams II, 33, of Flint, with sexual assault child. Abrams was in the Smith County Jail on Sunday on a $1 million bond. Deputies charged Dawaylon Patterell Ford, 20, of Tyler, with fail to identify, evading arrest detention with vehicle, and resist arrest search or transport. Ford was in the Smith County Jail on Saturday and released the same day on bonds totaling $30,250.
Dallas Observer
Dimple Jackson Street Will Honor a South Dallas 'Neighborhood Matriarch'
Dimple Jackson lived on Audrey Street in Dallas’ Dixon Circle neighborhood for more than 50 years. When she died in 2019 at the age of 93, the street lost its guiding light, the woman her son Robert Jackson calls “the neighborhood matriarch.” Soon the street she called home for five decades will be named after her.
dallasexpress.com
Portillo’s Opens First Texas Location
Portillo’s, a Chicago-based fast food hot dog restaurant, has finally made its way to North Dallas. This will be the first Portillo’s in the Lone Star State. The grand opening of the 7,900-square-foot restaurant grand will be on Wednesday, January 18. It will be located in The Colony at 4560 Destination Drive and will feature a double drive-thru and be able to seat over 260 customers. The location’s decor will incorporate elements from the surrounding community.
A Popular New Shoe Store is Officially Open Just One Hour From Tyler
You may've heard rumors about this shoe store opening at The Shops in Terrell, TX, well believe all of those rumors. Now you can peruse in person all the hottest new Hey Dude styles. "These shoes are something everyone can love. They are made of sustainable materials, they're super comfortable,...
earnthenecklace.com
Is Weekend News Anchor Morgan Young Leaving WFAA-TV?
Since Morgan Young’s debut newscast on WFAA News 8, residents of Dallas have viewed her as a breath of fresh air. The anchor will complete her two years at the station in a few weeks. Now, Morgan Young is leaving the WFAA weekend morning position for a new and exciting position. Since her announcement, people have had questions regarding her decision. Here’s what the reporter said about her new role.
