Read full article on original website
Related
NFL star Damar Hamlin will return to the Buffalo Bills
In what has been deemed a modern-day miracle, NFL star Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital for the last time after being resuscitated on the field just two weeks ago. And what seemed unfathomable just days ago is the fact that Hamlin, a defensive back for the Buffalo...
Report: 1 QB-needy team not interested in Derek Carr trade
The Las Vegas Raiders have begun working to find a trade suitor for Derek Carr, and there is one team in need of a quarterback that they apparently do not have to call. The Indianapolis Colts will not be trading for Carr, according to Zak Keefer of The Athletic. That is not much of a... The post Report: 1 QB-needy team not interested in Derek Carr trade appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country
Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
Justin Herbert’s rumored girlfriend Taylor Bisciotti
Justin Herbert is the star quarterback for the Los Angeles Chargers who’s set to make his first playoff appearance in the 2022 season. He was selected as the sixth overall pick of the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Chargers. He immediately set multiple rookie NFL records in his first year en […] The post Justin Herbert’s rumored girlfriend Taylor Bisciotti appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Aaron Rodgers & Mallory Edens Spark Dating Rumors
Aaron Rodgers, 39, and Mallory Edens, 26, are reportedly dating!. According to TMZ, the pair has moved past the friend zone, noting they just sat courtside together at the Milwaukee Bucks game last month. She was also spotted at one of Aaron’s Green Bay Packers games, decked out in fan...
Trevor Lawrence’s wife Marissa Lawrence
Jacksonville Jaguars star quarterback Trevor Lawrence is set to make his NFL playoff debut against the Los Angeles Chargers. After a tough rookie season that featured the Urban Meyer debacle, Lawrence came into his own in Year 2 and looked the part of the No. 1 pick. Off the field, Lawrence is happily married to […] The post Trevor Lawrence’s wife Marissa Lawrence appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
Derek Carr landing spots in 2023: Six potential trade fits for three-time Pro Bowl QB
It's all but official now. Derek Carr and the Raiders are taking steps to finalize their split, with the team evaluating the trade market for the quarterback, who said goodbye to the franchise and its fans in a statement posted to social media on Thursday. Carr was benched prior to...
thesource.com
Ice Cube Reacts to Stephen A. Smith and Michael Irvin’s ‘Next Friday’ Scene Reenactment: ‘They Did That’
The Dallas Cowboys lost to the Washington Commanders Sunday, 26-6. Anybody who watches sports knows that Stephen A. Smith lives for moments like this, seeing the Cowboys fall apart just to rub it in Michael Irvin’s and every Cowboys fan’s faces. And that’s exactly what he did on Monday’s episode of First Take. He and Irvin started the episode off with a reenactment of the scene at Pinky’s record store between Craig and Pinky in Next Friday.
Sean McVay Makes Decision On Future With Rams
Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay has made a decision regarding his future with the team.
thecomeback.com
Tom Brady addresses shocking rumors about his future
At the end of the season, Tom Brady is set to become an unrestricted free agent. And naturally, this has led to a lot of speculation about his future with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the NFL in general. While there’s a chance Brady simply retires after the season, as he was expected to heading into the season, there have also been several reports linking him to other teams like the Miami Dolphins or the Las Vegas Raiders.
Photos: Meet The NFL Reporter Who's Making Headlines
Just a few days ago, the football world couldn't stop talking about one reporter's end of season post. New Orleans Saints correspondent Aileen Hnatiuk captured the nation's attention with a photo she posted to Twitter. The photo racked up over 6.5 million views and 40,000 likes in just 48 ...
thecomeback.com
Dak Prescott has strong message for Mike McCarthy
Earlier this week, Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones made it clear that head coach Mike McCarthy will not be fired even if his team loses Monday night’s Wild Card round game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott thinks it’s comical that was even a question in the first place.
Jets Make More Coaching Changes After Parting With Mike LaFleur
New York is moving on from two more coaches after deciding to part ways with offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur
nfltraderumors.co
Sean McVay Returning For 2023 Season
Dianna Russini of ESPN reports that Sean McVay informed members of the Rams’ organization that he will be returning as head coach for the 2023 season. Ian Rapoport adds that McVay is currently sorting through his potential staff changes for next season. McVay was clear that he wanted to...
Colin Cowherd Says These Two NFL Teams Make the Most Sense for Sean Payton
Colin Cowherd discusses Sean Payton’s possible return to coaching next season and explain why there are two teams Payton should be zeroing in on, and another three teams that he would be avoiding at all costs.
Charles White, USC's Heisman-winning tailback, dies at 64
Charles White, the Southern California tailback who won the Heisman Trophy in 1979, died Wednesday. He was 64.USC announced the death of White, who is still the Trojans' career rushing leader with 6,245 yards. The nine-year NFL veteran died of cancer in Newport Beach, California, the school said."He was the toughest player I've ever coached," said John Robinson, White's former head coach at USC and with the Los Angeles Rams. "He was really unusual in that regard. He was a great player and just loved playing the game. Those are the things I remember the most. He was a really...
Derek Carr sends clear message about his future with Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders appear to have unofficially moved on from Derek Carr. Carr shared a lengthy message on social media Thursday bidding farewell to the Raiders and their fans. The veteran quarterback began the statement by saying it “breaks my heart I didn’t get an opportunity to say goodbye in person.” Carr then went... The post Derek Carr sends clear message about his future with Raiders appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Iconic Daredevil Robbie Knievel Dies at 60
Daredevil Robbie Knievel died on Friday morning at the age of 60.
TMZ.com
Emily Ratajkowski with Mystery Man at Knicks Game, Eric Andre Sits Solo
Floyd Mayweather, Scottie Pippen Talk 'Fear', 'What Scares You?'. California Target Store Hit With Tons Of Roof Leaks From Storm, Video Shows. Former Star, Team Broadcaster Eric Wood Believes Bills Are Destined To Win Super Bowl. 6:44. New From TMZ TV. Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders Snuggle Up Waiting...
Roundup: Shakira Blasts Gerard Pique; Naomi Osaka Announces Pregnancy; Damar Hamlin Discharged From Hospital
Shakira ripped ex Gerard Pique, Naomi Osaka announced she's pregnant, Damar Hamlin discharged from hospital and more in the Roundup.
Fox Sports Radio
Los Angeles, CA
13K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
FOX Sports Radio features the biggest shows in sports radio entertainment and covers the biggest stories in sports. Home to The Herd with Colin Cowherd, Doug Gottlieb, Chris Broussard, Rob Parker, Dan Patrick, Clay Travis and much more!https://foxsportsradio.iheart.com/
Comments / 0