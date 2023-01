Mega Millions jackpot reaches $1.1 billion 00:29

MINNEAPOLIS – One small piece of paper could be worth more than a billion dollars Tuesday night.

The Mega Millions jackpot is sitting at $1.1 billion – one of the biggest of all time.

Here are Tuesday's winning numbers: 15, 13, 7, 18, 14 and the Megaball is 9.

