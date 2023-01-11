WWE NXT REPORT: TITLE MATCHES ANNOUNCED FOR VENGEANCE DAY, A FEW RETURNS, TYLER BATE IS COMING BACK, THE 'ROCKERS' APPEAR, AND MORE

Read full article on original website
NEW MATCH ADDED TO WWE NXT VENGEANCE DAY
WWE NXT North American Champion Wes Lee vs. Dijak has been officially announced for NXT Vengeance Day in Charlotte, NC. *WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker vs. Grayson Waller - Steel Cage Match. *WWE NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez vs. Gigi Dolan vs. Jacey Jayne. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can...
MLW FUSION REPORT: MIDDLEWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH, AND MORE
Your announcers are Matt Striker and Joe Dombrowski. Cesar Duran makes his way to the stage. He says MLW came to him for help. They needed him. He saved them from Contra with his wit and guile. Now it is the rise as the proprietor of Azteca Underground. Just you wait.
NOT BUYING INTO WWE SALE MELTDOWNS, HARPER IN THE WWE HALL, WHAT NEXT FOR COLBY AND MORE
SUBMIT YOUR QUESTIONS TO THE PWINSIDER Q&A BY CLICKING HERE. Why did everyone think WWE was sold 30 seconds after Stephanie left even though it's a company with billions of dollars in market value and they'd have to go through all sorts of legal processing and why didn't you lose your mind like everyone else on Twitter?
WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT: BLOODLINE'S NOT HERE, THE RUMBLE IS COMING, GUNTHER VS BRAUN, AND MORE
Your announcers are Michael Cole and Wade Barrett. Match Number One: Braun Strowman versus Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship. They lock up and Braun pushes Gunther away. Gunther goes to the floor and then returns to the ring. Gunther goes for the arm and applies a wrist lock and connects with a forearm to the shoulder. Braun sends Gunther over the top rope to the floor and Strowman punches Gunther and sends him into the ring steps. Braun with a punch and Braun returns to the ring. Strowman goes to the floor and does the choo choo lap and shoulder tackle that sends Gunther over the announce table.
TALENT MEETING TODAY, RAW STAR BACKSTAGE AT SMACKDOWN, TRIPLE H & MORE
For those who have asked after Stephanie McMahon announced her ankle surgery online, Triple H is indeed at the Smackdown taping today in Green Bay, Wisconsin. HHH is scheduled to lead a talent meeting today at 4 PM Eastern. I can't imagine what they will talk about!. We are told...
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
NXT UK STAR JINNY ANNOUNCES RETIREMENT
Jinny, who wrestled for the NXT UK brand, announced today that she was retiring from performing as a professional wrestler:
WWE MAIN EVENT REPORT
Your announcers are Byron Saxton and Kevin Patrick. Odyssey Jones says his journey back from injury was long and difficult, but this is what made him push through. He says he is coming for Tozawa. Match Number One: Odyssey Jones versus Akira Tozawa. Jones backs Tozawa into the corner but...
IMPACT WRESTLING ON AXS TV REPORT
We open up looking at all the events leading up to Hard To Kill tomorrow. We got right to the digital face off with Josh Mathews presiding over Impact Wrestling Champion Josh Alexander and Bully Ray. They noted Scott D'Amore was indefinitely after being attacked by Bully Ray. Josh said there's no limit to what Ray does and he feels bad for his wife, Scott and Tommy. Bully said he's in Josh's head and Josh is even admitting it. Josh said that's not going to give him the advantage tomorrow. Ray said he already has the advantage. Ray said that Scott struck him and he's not excused for what happened. Ray said that everything he did was to get Josh to challenge him to a Full Metal Mayhem match, the bout Ray invented. He said he can't go with Josh for 60 minutes as he's a wrestling machine so he's gotten Josh to enter his realm instead. Ray promised he's going to be a three-time champion tomorrow and exited the conversation. Josh said we'll see.
BRAUN STROWMAN TO HONOR LATE FAN TONIGHT AND MORE WWE NEWS AND NOTES
THE GRAPPLER - FULL EPISODE. Battle of the Brands 2K22: "The Tiger King" searches for new stars!. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
RAVEN, KUSHIDA, DARK MATCH & MORE POST-SHOW IMPACT WRESTLING HARD TO KILL PPV NOTES
The 4/16 Rebellion 2023 PPV will be from Toronto at the Rebel Complex. Raven was working as a Producer for the Hard to Kill PPV tonight and will be doing so tomorrow at TV. No idea if he's in full-time or not. KUSHIDA is working tomorrow's TV taping. The Knockouts...
UPDATED AEW DYNAMITE LINEUP FOR WEDNESDAY IN FRESNO & MORE
Scheduled for this Wednesday's AEW Dynamite from Fresno, CA at the Save Mart Center, live on TNT:. *AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy vs. Jay Lethal. *Bryan Danielson vs. Bandido. *The Young Bucks vs. Top Flight. *Willow Nightingale vs. Toni Storm. *Jake Hager vs. Ricky Starks. *Hangman Page to appear. Next...
POTENTIAL ROYAL RUMBLE RETURN SPOILERS
Since we've been asked about his potential return for some time, PWInsider.com is told that Edge is penciled in to return at the WWE Royal Rumble PPV. He was last seen at the Extreme Rules PPV in October, losing to Finn Balor in an I Quit Match. WWE Hall of...
IMPACT WRESTLING HARD TO KILL 2023 PPV VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS
FULL Hard To Kill 2023 Highlights - Order the PPV Replay NOW!. INSANE Full Metal Mayhem War | Bully Ray vs. Josh Alexander | Hard To Kill 2023 Highlights. Santino Marella DEBUTS as New Director of Authority! | Hard To Kill 2023 Highlights. PCO RETURNS For Revenge Against Eddie Edwards...
PRELIMINARY SMACKDOWN AUDIENCE, REY ON KARRION AND MORE
The preliminary audience for last night's edition of WWE Friday Night Smackdown was 2,182,000 with a 0.5 in the 18-49 demo. Things are getting personal between Rey Mysterio and Karrion Kross: SmackDown LowDown, Jan. 13, 20. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which...
REPORT: STEPHANIE MCMAHON, TRIPLE H 'OPPOSED' TO WWE SALE
Axios.com featured a piece on all the rapidly developing twists and turns within WWE corporate over the last week that originated with Vince McMahon forcing himself back into a major role in the company to potentially faciliate a sale. Interesting to note that in their coverage, it is noted, "Sources...
MICKIE JAMES' LAST STAND, BULLY VS. ALEXANDER, NEW SIGNINGS & TONS MORE: COMPLETE IMPACT WRESTLING HARD TO KILL 2023 PPV COVERAGE
Welcome to PWInsider.com's live, ongoing coverage of Impact Wrestling's Hard to Kill 2023 PPV from Atlanta, GA at Centerstage!. KUSHIDA vs. Mike Bailey vs. Angels vs. Yuya Uemura vs. Delirious vs. Mike Jackson. Delirious has replaced the previously announced Bhupinder Gujjar. Angels attacked KUSHIDA and Bailey but Jackson nailed him...
MLW TO HOST DRAGON GATE CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH IN PHILADELPHIA AT SUPERFIGHT
MLW returns to Philly Feb 4 with a national cable TV taping. History will be made as MLW will host the first-ever DRAGONGATE Open The Twin Gate Championship match in an MLW ring at SuperFight. Natural Vibes, consisting of Kzy and Big Boss Shimizu, popped up on the MLW video...
WHAT IS MAIN EVENTING TONIGHT'S IMPACT ON AXS AND MORE NOTES
The main event for tonight's Impact Wrestling will be Eddie Edwards & Steve Maclin & Moose vs. Jonathan Gresham & Rich Swann & Joe Hendry. We are told there will be a storyline update on Scott D'Amore after being destroyed by Bully Ray last week and that will cascade over to the Hard to Kill PPV tomorrow.
LAST STOP BEFORE HARD TO KILL: IMPACT WRESTLING ON AXS TV PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's Impact on AXS programming:. 7 PM - Impact in 60: Masha Slamovich. *Last stop before Hard to Kill 2023. *Impact Champion Josh Alexander and Bully Ray have a digital faceoff. *Eddie Edwards & Moose & Steve Maclin vs Jonathan Gresham & Joe Hendry & Rich Swann. *Brian...
