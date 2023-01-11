Read full article on original website
Domestic dispute over dog food ends in the tragic death of Louisiana womanEdy ZooLaplace, LA
Famous restaurant chain opening another new location in LouisianaKristen WaltersNew Orleans, LA
New Orleans to host 71st annual Miss Universe competition this weekendTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
“Most Haunted Road In Louisiana”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass At Night Or When You’re AloneLIFE_HACKSLouisiana State
The New Orleans Saints' future has more questions than answers.Tina Howell
Crumbl Cookies set to open two more locations in Baton Rouge market; see where
Crumbl Cookies, the popular cookie chain known for its oversized offerings, will open two more stores in the Baton Rouge market this year, the franchisee for the locations said Friday. Franchisee Colton Jorgenson said Crumbl will open its Denham Springs location in April and its Gonzales site in early October....
Alexander decides not to renew school superintendent contract
Ascension School Board is looking for a new superintendent after its current system head has decided not to renew his contract. Ascension Public Schools Superintendent David Alexander announced his decision not to renew his contract after June 30 during the Jan. 10 Ascension Parish School Board meeting. "It has been...
Crash report gives eyewitness accounts of Gulf helicopter crash that killed four
The National Transportation Safety Board has released a preliminary report on the Dec. 29 helicopter crash that killed four people in the Gulf of Mexico. The pilot and three offshore workers were killed in the crash, which took place on an oil rig about 10 miles offshore from Southwest Pass, a shipping channel at the mouth of the Mississippi River southeast of New Orleans.
A fix for notorious traffic jams? Road widening for plants, high school roundabout in works.
A major project to expand a highway used by thousands of plant workers and construction of a roundabout to handle traffic caused by a huge new school are both set to begin soon, potentially addressing notorious traffic jams in Ascension and St. James parishes. A long-sought, $50.18 million project to...
Another Louisiana parish is considering banning kratom, a controversial herbal extract
After two Louisiana parishes banned kratom, Livingston leaders are now also considering whether to prohibit the unregulated herbal extract. Officials are mulling whether they want to ban or regulate the product that some fear could fuel addiction or worsen the effects of other drugs if they are combined. It is part of a larger discourse gripping Louisiana, where kratom has already been outlawed in two parishes. One state lawmaker plans to file a measure to ban the extract in the upcoming Legislative session.
Sharon Hewitt is running for governor. See why the latest entrant to the race is getting in.
State Sen. Sharon Hewitt, a Slidell Republican, announced Friday she will run for governor, capping a week of highly anticipated entries into the race to succeed Gov. John Bel Edwards. Hewitt announced Friday she intends to compete for the open seat, which is being vacated because Edwards, a Democrat, is...
Plaquemines LNG clears first hurdle to expand output capacity
A liquefied natural gas export terminal under construction in Plaquemines Parish has received a preliminary environmental greenlight to proceed with a planned output expansion. Staffers for the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, the agency that regulates U.S. energy projects, have released an environmental assessment that weighed the pros and cons of...
Cyberattack limiting access to Livingston Clerk of Court records: 'A miserable 2 weeks'
A cyberattack targeting a third-party data storage system for the Livingston Parish Clerk of Court has shut down the office's public records search for almost two weeks. "It’s been a miserable two weeks," said Jason Harris, Livingston Parish clerk of court. “It’s very, very frustrating but it’s 100% out of our hands.”
Prairieville man who crashed, killed girlfriend while he was out on probation gets 4 year sentences
A Prairieville man has received a four-year state prison sentence over a New Year's Day crash in 2021 that killed his girlfriend, prosecutors said. Charles Brown Jr., 52, pleaded guilty to negligent homicide in the death of Shelly Wells, a passenger in his vehicle a little more than two years ago in Ascension Parish, court papers say.
