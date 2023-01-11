ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Alexander decides not to renew school superintendent contract

Ascension School Board is looking for a new superintendent after its current system head has decided not to renew his contract. Ascension Public Schools Superintendent David Alexander announced his decision not to renew his contract after June 30 during the Jan. 10 Ascension Parish School Board meeting. "It has been...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
Crash report gives eyewitness accounts of Gulf helicopter crash that killed four

The National Transportation Safety Board has released a preliminary report on the Dec. 29 helicopter crash that killed four people in the Gulf of Mexico. The pilot and three offshore workers were killed in the crash, which took place on an oil rig about 10 miles offshore from Southwest Pass, a shipping channel at the mouth of the Mississippi River southeast of New Orleans.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Another Louisiana parish is considering banning kratom, a controversial herbal extract

After two Louisiana parishes banned kratom, Livingston leaders are now also considering whether to prohibit the unregulated herbal extract. Officials are mulling whether they want to ban or regulate the product that some fear could fuel addiction or worsen the effects of other drugs if they are combined. It is part of a larger discourse gripping Louisiana, where kratom has already been outlawed in two parishes. One state lawmaker plans to file a measure to ban the extract in the upcoming Legislative session.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
Plaquemines LNG clears first hurdle to expand output capacity

A liquefied natural gas export terminal under construction in Plaquemines Parish has received a preliminary environmental greenlight to proceed with a planned output expansion. Staffers for the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, the agency that regulates U.S. energy projects, have released an environmental assessment that weighed the pros and cons of...
PLAQUEMINES PARISH, LA

