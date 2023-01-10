Read full article on original website
Gatesville Messenger
Lou Cross (L.C.) Mayberry January 21, 1936 – November 9, 2022
Graveside memorial services for Lou Cross (L.C.) Mayberry will be held on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at the Mound Cemetery, Mound Community, Coryell County, at 11 a.m. Lou Cross (L.C.) Mayberry, beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend joined His Heavenly Father on Wednesday, November 9, 2022. He was 86 years old. L.C. was born January 21, 1936, in Mound to John and Hazel Mayberry and lived in Flat. He married Mike Nell Poston on November 29, 1956, and they had four children, daughters Terri Lynn, Karri Beth, Kay, and son David.
Gatesville Messenger
Dollie Gilbreath Shepherd March 19, 1937 – December 23, 2022
Dollie Gilbreath Shepherd went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Friday, December 23, 2022. Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, January 14, 2023, at Scott’s Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Stephen Schmidt officiating. Interment will follow at a later date at Davidson Cemetery.
Gatesville Messenger
GHS Band to have fundraiser, Feb. 4
The Gatesville High School Band will hold a fundraiser on Saturday, Feb. 4, from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. at Gatesville High School located at 205 S. Lovers Lane. The event will be a “mattress fundraiser” and every purchase will benefit the school’s band program. Among the...
Gatesville Messenger
Mound News
Liz McCorkle and Sue went to Temple for lunch Friday. Davie and Cal Sage of Austin spent the weekend with Kelsey Sage and Natalie Gonzalez. A backyard picnic and fireworks Sunday evening celebrated Davie’s 3rd birthday. Those attending were Scott, Caroline, Eva and Sadie Sage from London, England; Jeff and Patty Sage from Midland; Randy and Tracy Sage from McGregor; Mark and Colleen Ducklow from Waco: Carolyn, Nina, Jasmine, Will, Patrice and Hal Davidson from Gatesville; Jason Bucy, Abby Spencer, Joe and Julie Disco from Austin; and neighbors Frank and Susie Hopson.
Gatesville Messenger
Youth fair displays leadership, dedication
The annual Coryell County Youth Fair is always one of the most anticipated events of the year. Drawing hundreds of entries from students in Gatesville, Oglesby, Jonesboro, Evant and Copperas Cove school districts. With entries ranging from rabbits to steers, swine, poultry, goats and more, there is a strong variety of entries. Home economic and ag mechanics are also a part of the showcase of youth talent.
Gatesville Messenger
Gatesville Lions Club hosts annual chili supper
The Gatesville Lions Club will host its 46th annual Homer Davis Chili Supper on Friday, Jan. 27, at the Gatesville High School cafeteria. The supper will begin at 4 p.m. and continue through 7 p.m. There will be a choice of chili or soup served with beans, a drink, and...
Gatesville Messenger
Bare Bones BBQ is January Chamber Member of the Month.
For nearly 10 years, Bare Bones BBQ has been a destination for quality barbecue, with the addition as a country music performance venue. Owned by Ricky and Tana Snoddy, the restaurant is managed by Chad and Katy Hill, who enjoy providing outstanding entertainment in addition to great food. Located at...
Gatesville Messenger
Hornets upend Yellow Jackets
Gatesville used a 29-6 second quarter burst to offset a sluggish first quarter en route to a 58-39 boys basketball victory over Stephenville on Jan. 10. Gatesville trailed 14-8 after one quarter before the Hornets did what they’ve done all season long to get back in games. They cranked up the defensive pressure, allowing just 12 points over the second and third quarters.
KWTX
West mayor, new police chief dispel malicious social media rumors and misinformation
WEST, Texas (KWTX) - As West residents prepare to mark the anniversary of the April 2013 explosion that decimated the city and celebrate the construction of a new police department building, rumors generated by social media have engulfed the new police chief’s first two months in office. While the...
Killeen City Council prepares for litigation from Bell County
KILLEEN, Texas — There's a cloudy future for Proposition A in Killeen. The marijuana related proposition was approved by voters in November, but at last check, Bell County commissioners collectively voted to sue the city over it's passing. If allowed to take effect it would decriminalize low levels of...
Bell County set to sue Killeen over marijuana ordinance
Bell County commissioners voted to move forward with a lawsuit over the 'Proposition A' ordinance at the end of the year.
fox44news.com
Killeen structure fire causes street closure
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: Killeen Police officers closed off all eastbound and westbound lanes on Veterans Memorial Boulevard on Friday morning – between Fort Hood Road and Gilmer Street – due to a structure fire. Killeen firefighters were also on scene. Travelers wre urged to...
Gatesville Messenger
Trash collection changes coming soon
Starting Monday (Jan. 23), Gatesville residents will receive their new 96-gallon trash carts as well as 96-gallon recycling carts in anticipation of changes in trash collection service that will begin the week of Feb. 6. Gatesville is the last community in Central Texas to move to an automated collection service....
KWTX
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 1.12.23
(KWTX) - Here is this week’s restaurant report card for Central Texas:. Laziza Mediterranean Cuisine at 501 Westview Village in Waco failed a recent inspection with a 79. According to the food safety worker, several foods in the walk-in cooler exceeded the 7-day storage requirement. The sanitizer was way...
Popeyes issues response about reported unpaid staff at Temple location
TEMPLE, Texas — Shortly after we aired a story about a group of Popeyes employees in Temple who claim they haven't been paid in weeks, the corporation released a statement and said the franchisee who owns and operates the West Adams Avenue location is "experiencing some technical hurdles with the new payroll system."
Inconsistent details have Killeen mother questioning daughter's death
KILLEEN, Texas — A Killeen mother is pleading for answers after her daughter took a road trip to Maryland with friends in July 2022, but never came home. Zkira Kemp (20) was a student at Prairie View A&M University and her mother, Jalanda Kemp, says she was a beautiful person with a big heart.
Gatesville Messenger
Bell County Master Gardener Association to host special event
The Bell County Master Gardener Association and the Harker Heights Activities Center presents “Spring Gardening Starts Now.”. The seminar is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Tuesday, January 24. at the Harker Heights Activities Center, 400 Indian Trail, in Harker Heights. The class is limited to the first 30 people. Those interested in attending may register at the email link bit.ly/3CbSuLc or use the QR Code on the BCMGA Facebook page.
KWTX
Killeen Fire Department contains large grass fire near housing units
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Firefighters with the Killeen Fire Department on Thursday, Jan. 12, contained a large grass fire that torched an estimated 35 acres near Hercules Avenue and Atlas. The fire was reported at about 5:15 p.m. in a field area surrounding housing units. Although it grew close to...
KWTX
One person in custody after pursuit ends in Hill County
HILLSBORO, Texas (KWTX) - One person is in custody after a pursuit involving multiple Central Texas agencies Tuesday evening. The chase started in McLennan County on I-35 in relation to a reported aggravated robbery. Hill County, McLennan County, DPS, Bruceville-Eddy, and Troy all had units assisting. The chase came to...
