Graveside memorial services for Lou Cross (L.C.) Mayberry will be held on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at the Mound Cemetery, Mound Community, Coryell County, at 11 a.m. Lou Cross (L.C.) Mayberry, beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend joined His Heavenly Father on Wednesday, November 9, 2022. He was 86 years old. L.C. was born January 21, 1936, in Mound to John and Hazel Mayberry and lived in Flat. He married Mike Nell Poston on November 29, 1956, and they had four children, daughters Terri Lynn, Karri Beth, Kay, and son David.

CORYELL COUNTY, TX ・ 16 HOURS AGO