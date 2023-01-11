Read full article on original website
Related
Janelle Monáe Updated the Beehive for the Red Carpet
Janelle Monáe took it back to the sixties for the National Board of Review Awards. The Glass Onion star rocked a blonde, ’60s-esque beehive for the star-studded fest on Sunday night, where she received the award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in the hit Netflix film. Co-star Daniel Craig presented Monáe with her award.
Brad Pitt Debuts a New Heartthrob Haircut at the Golden Globes
A pre-event haircut is something of a standard, particularly if there’s a red carpet involved. But when Brad Pitt carries off said standard trim, the world tends to take note. The actor stepped out at the 2023 Golden Globes with a jaunty haircut that helped reassert his status as—well, that guy. After more than a year of rocking slightly overgrown blonde lengths designed to be casually combed back, Pitt marked his red carpet kickoff with a closer-cropped cut worthy of recognition.
How Ana de Armas’s Golden Globes Dress Channeled Old Hollywood
As a nominee in the Best Actress in a Motion Picture Drama category at last night’s Golden Globes, Ana de Armas was one of the evening’s most-anticipated leading ladies. Her portrayal of Marilyn Monroe in Andrew Dominik’s Blonde has been one of the most-discussed performances of the year. For the star, getting acknowledged by the Globes for the role made for a special night—especially given the part’s challenges. “What was most special about being a part of Blonde was the opportunity to work on a character that allowed me to push myself to my limits, and that made me work harder than ever,” says de Armas. “It taught me to be patient with the process and trust the team around me. It was the opportunity of a lifetime, and it changed my life forever.”
The 23 Best Dressed Stars From the 2023 Golden Globes
After taking a hiatus last year, the Golden Globes returned tonight in Beverly Hills, California to honor the year’s best film and television performances. Before the ceremony kicked off, however, Hollywood’s A-listers came out in droves on the red carpet. The stars celebrated the start of awards season with a combination of traditional glamour and fresh, innovative silhouettes.
Michelle Williams Turned to Gucci for her Postpartum Red Carpet Moment
Only a few months after welcoming her third child, Michelle Williams hit the red carpet last night at the Golden Globes. The actor was nominated for “Best Actress” for her acclaimed role in the Steven Spielberg-directed drama The Fablemans. For the special occasion, she wore a cream gown by Gucci that featured dramatic, oversized ruffles along the one-shoulder silhouette. The expertly tailored gown also included a cinched waist and a high-slit, making it a bold and enchanting statement piece of postpartum fashion.
Lisa Marie Presley appeared unsteady at Golden Globes days before her death
Lisa Marie Presley appeared unsteady while walking the red carpet at the 2023 Golden Globes, just two days before she died following a cardiac arrest. In an interview with Extra, the 54-year-old seemingly needed to hold on to Jerry Schilling — a longtime friend of her late father, Elvis Presley — while being interviewed by Billy Bush. “I’m gonna grab your arm,” she told Schilling as she wrapped her right arm around his. While the songstress went on to praise Austin Butler for such a “spot on” and “authentic” depiction of the King of Rock, fans couldn’t help but notice her...
netflixjunkie.com
Following Prince William’s Extramarital Affair Rumors, Kate Middleton Spotted Without Engagement Ring
Prince William and Kate Middleton tried to make a statement following Prince Harry’s memoir release by visiting Liverpool. In their first outing after the bombshell book to inaugurate the Royal Liverpool University Hospital, the Prince and Princess of Wales gave out happy vibes. However, the quick tour became famous for all the wrong reasons. The absence of the £400,000 engagement ring from Middleton’s finger gave birth to a lot of controversies and speculations.
Kim Kardashian Unbothered By Ex-Husband Kanye West's Secret Marriage, Boards Private Jet With A Smile In First Sighting Since Ceremony
Kanye West, who? Business mogul Kim Kardashian was all smiles when she was seen boarding a private jet alongside her momager Kris Jenner and little sister Khloe Kardashian. It was the first sighting of the reality tv star since the shocking news that her ex-husband had remarried less than two months after their divorce was finalized, RadarOnline.com has learned. Fans were shocked to learn that while West, 45, — who changed his name to Ye — was laying low following backlash from his antisemitic remarks and string of bizarre behavior, the Chicago rapper had exchanged marriage vows with the longtime...
Chrissy Teigen Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby With Husband John Legend
Another one! John Legend confirmed that wife Chrissy Teigen gave birth on Friday, January 13, during a private concert. "What a blessed day," Legend, 44, told the crowd, according to People, who were the first to report the news. The "All of Me" singer added that while he "didn't get a lot of sleep," he felt […]
Naomi Osaka Is Pregnant! The Tennis Star Confirms She’s Expecting Her First Child
Naomi Osaka is expecting her first child with boyfriend Cordae. The tennis player shared a photograph of her sonogram on Twitter and Instagram today, writing, “Can’t wait to get back on the court but here’s a little life update for 2023.”. The sonogram was followed by a...
Keke Palmer’s First Maternity Shoot Is “Giving Masterpiece”
This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. Ever since actor Keke Palmer announced that she’s expecting her first child, the star has wasted no time delivering stylish maternity looks. The star—who is gaining Oscars buzz for her role in Nope—first broke the news while hosting on Saturday Night Live, when she revealed her baby bump by unbuttoning her camel Sportmax suit. She also walked the red carpet at the New York Film Critics Circle Awards this month, where she rocked a silver sequin Michael Kors gown. Channeling major Rihanna energy, she’s proven that maternity style can still be incredibly stylish and striking.
Lisa Marie’s Final Days: Grief, Isolation, an Alarming Red Carpet Appearance
Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of Elvis Presley, spent her final days on a trying trek between Los Angeles and Graceland that may have pushed the 54-year-old to the brink.An alarming interview on the Golden Globes red carpet on Tuesday, and a speech in Nashville a few days prior, suggested that Presley was not only struggling physically but battling emotionally with increased isolation and grief. In an interview with Extra on the red carpet, Presley was seen struggling to stand upright on her own, grasping onto Elvis’ longtime manager Jerry Schilling, 80, for support. Her eyes appeared heavy and...
epicstream.com
Prince William Shock: Kate Middleton’s Husband Reportedly Had Differing Views With Prince Harry About Therapy, Suggested His Brother Was Being ‘Brainwashed’ by His Therapist
Prince William and Prince Harry struggled to process their grief after their mother, Princess Diana, passed away. But it took the Duke of Sussex longer to understand that he needed help. During a previous interview, Meghan Markle’s husband credited the Prince of Wales for encouraging him to seek professional help.
Host Jerrod Carmichael Brought His Fashion A-Game to the Golden Globes
It’s a lot of pressure to host a major Hollywood awards show, but comedian Jerrod Carmichael nailed his turn on the Golden Globes mainstage tonight. He proved he could land a good joke, but even better outfits. Carmichael’s several changes throughout the evening were all about modern—and at times, unexpected—riffs on traditional menswear cues. Meaning, no boring black or navy suits here!
Michelle Yeoh On Her Meaningful, Award-Winning Globes Night
It was truly Michelle Yeoh’s night at the Golden Globes on Tuesday evening. The actor won the Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy award for her role as Evelyn Quan Wang in Everything Everywhere All At Once—one of the year’s buzziest films—and her powerful acceptance speech on-stage brought down the house. Yeoh spoke of her long fight to make it in Hollywood as a Malaysian actor, and dedicated her award to “all who came before me who look like me, and all who are going on this journey with us.”
Golden Globes 2023: Fashion—Live From the Red Carpet
Tonight, the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards return live from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. The event comes after a hiatus in 2022, when the ceremony was put on pause after the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA)—which selects the nominees and winners for the night—was accused of both financial and ethical missteps. (Among other claims, the HFPA is being accused of self-dealing, and has also been called out for the ongoing lack of diversity within its nomination lists.)
How Best-Actress Winner Quinta Brunson Got Ready for the Golden Globes
Quinta Brunson looked every inch the award winner on Tuesday night—which, as it turns out, was the appropriate approach. Brunson and her glam team joined at her Los Angeles home ahead of the 2023 Golden Globes, the better to create a beauty look worthy of the red carpet—and her custom Christian Siriano gown.
Super Surprise: Why Louis Vuitton Chose Kidsuper to Co-create Next Menswear Collection
This article originally appeared on Vogue Business. To receive the Vogue Business newsletter, sign up here. KidSuper founder Colm Dillane, with just two Paris Fashion Week shows under his belt, is to return next week with a remarkable new gig at Louis Vuitton, the world’s largest luxury house. The...
Selena Gomez’s High Ponytail Is a Red Carpet Win at the Golden Globes
What is the quickest way to turn heads on the red carpet? Confidence, of course—and a ponytail primed for a similar sort of swivel and swing. To balance her aubergine velvet Valentino, Selena Gomez opted for a high-slung ponytail that volleyed youthful buoyancy and full-tilt glamour, an ideal combination for the onset of awards season.
On the Podcast: The Highs and Lows of the Golden Globes
Well, we’d be remiss not to take the opportunity to make a Women Talking pun because this week we were just that, women talking to Jessie Buckley about her new film, the Mennonite #metoo reckoning, Women Talking. The Irish actor and singer has been a stealth Vogue favorite for a few years, especially after her peak performance in last year’s meditation on maternal ambivalence, The Lost Daughter, for which she was nominated for an Academy Award and her Olivier Award-winning turn as Sally Bowles in last year’s production of Cabaret on the West End. Buckley met us in person in the Condé Nast podcasting studio looking like–in her words–a 1920s Joan of Arc in a balloon sleeved blouse with a leather vest that looked like the chicest Issey Miyake body armor.
Vogue Magazine
31K+
Followers
16K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
Vogue places fashion in the context of culture and the world we live in—how we dress, live and socialize; what we eat, listen to and watch; who leads and inspires us. Vogue immerses itself in fashion, always leading readers to what will happen next. Thought-provoking, relevant and always influential, Vogue defines the culture of fashion.https://www.vogue.com/
Comments / 0