UTAH (KUTV) — A Winter Storm Warning will be widespread throughout Utah from Saturday through Sunday, according to the National Weather Service. Representatives of NWS reported that Utah's Southern Mountains including the cities of Brian Head and Alton will be under a Winter Storm Warning from 11 a.m. Saturday through 5 p.m. Sunday, while the state's Wasatch Mountains along I-80 North, Wasatch Mountains south of I-80, Western Uinta Mountains, Wasatch Plateau/Book Cliffs and Central Mountains will see a Winter Storm Warning from 11 a.m. Saturday through 11 p.m. Sunday.

BRIAN HEAD, UT ・ 12 HOURS AGO