Weekend storm inching closer, Winter Storm Warnings issued across Utah

UTAH (KUTV) — A Winter Storm Warning will be widespread throughout Utah from Saturday through Sunday, according to the National Weather Service. Representatives of NWS reported that Utah's Southern Mountains including the cities of Brian Head and Alton will be under a Winter Storm Warning from 11 a.m. Saturday through 5 p.m. Sunday, while the state's Wasatch Mountains along I-80 North, Wasatch Mountains south of I-80, Western Uinta Mountains, Wasatch Plateau/Book Cliffs and Central Mountains will see a Winter Storm Warning from 11 a.m. Saturday through 11 p.m. Sunday.
BRIAN HEAD, UT
KPCW

“Snowmageddon meets trashpocalypse” in Summit County Wednesday

A bigger-than-expected overnight storm added anywhere from 10" to nearly two feet of fresh snow, depending on where people were measuring, to the winter's already impressive totals. Park City Mountain reported 18" between Tuesday and Wednesday morning. The Park City School District first delayed school start times due to road...
SUMMIT COUNTY, UT
kjzz.com

Animal sanctuary near Park City struggling with this winter's heavy snowfall

PARK CITY, Utah (KUTV) — An animal sanctuary near Park City is struggling with this winter season’s heavy snowfall. “This winter has been exceptionally challenging,” said Lauren Lockey, co-founder of Sage Mountain in Summit County. “Not only in terms of the amount of snow, but also once you start getting a lot of the wind.”
PARK CITY, UT
kjzz.com

Draper semi crash prompts morning travel delays

DRAPER, Utah (KUYV) — A semi truck that slammed into the crash cushion on I-15 in Draper reportedly shut down all four lanes of the highway Friday morning. Representatives of Utah Highway Patrol told 2News that the semi was heading northbound when it drifted off to the right and hit the crash cushion at milepost 289 at Bangerter Highway.
DRAPER, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Public input on UDOT’s I-15 project ends at midnight

SALT LAKE CITY — UDOT is looking for input from the public on its next planned expansion project, but you only have until midnight tonight. There are two plans up for debate for I-15 between Salt Lake and Davis County. One plan would widen I-15 to 6 lanes both NB & SB through North Salt Lake.
DAVIS COUNTY, UT
KSLTV

Public comments wanted on expansion of I-15 in northern Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Major changes are being planned for Interstate 15 from Salt Lake County up to Davis County. Before plans are finalized the Utah Department of Transportation wants to hear from residents about the proposed changes and an environmental impact statement. As Utah grows, the population is...
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
utahnow.online

Delta Center returns to Salt Lake City

News hot off the press today – the famous Delta Center name is coming back to downtown Salt Lake City, after more than a fifteen year absence. This July will see Delta Airlines take over the naming rights to the famous home of the Utah Jazz; not least hundreds of other events throughout the year.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Housing market 2023 predictions: When will home prices drop?

SALT LAKE CITY — If 2022 was a roller coaster year for the housing market, 2023 is expected to bring a painful but necessary real estate hangover. Nationally, a growing number of experts and firms are predicting U.S. home prices will fall, some expecting slight, single-digit drops, while others expect prices to fall by double digits, perhaps even over 20%.
UTAH STATE
utahstories.com

Homeless Population Forces Prominent Business to Leave Downtown Salt Lake City

Linda Southam called the police “again” one morning to dislodge a passed-out homeless man who wouldn’t budge from the entrance. The founder and co-owner of Southam Gallery told the officer, “You need to be a little more mean so they don’t come back.” The officer replied, “Ma’am, I have to do this a hundred times a day. I can’t be mean every time.”
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

