FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Two school-aged children hospitalized after being struck by a truck in Salt Lake CityEdy ZooSalt Lake City, UT
O'Shucks Bar and Grill Has Two Locations In Park City, UtahS. F. MoriPark City, UT
'Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' Star Jen Shah Sentenced to 6.5 Years in Prison in Fraud Case in NYCReynold AquinoSalt Lake City, UT
Strange in Utah: At Least 12 Mysterious Antennas Have Been Found in Salt Lake City Foothills. Nobody Knows Who or WhyZack LoveSalt Lake City, UT
KUTV
Weekend storm inching closer, Winter Storm Warnings issued across Utah
UTAH (KUTV) — A Winter Storm Warning will be widespread throughout Utah from Saturday through Sunday, according to the National Weather Service. Representatives of NWS reported that Utah's Southern Mountains including the cities of Brian Head and Alton will be under a Winter Storm Warning from 11 a.m. Saturday through 5 p.m. Sunday, while the state's Wasatch Mountains along I-80 North, Wasatch Mountains south of I-80, Western Uinta Mountains, Wasatch Plateau/Book Cliffs and Central Mountains will see a Winter Storm Warning from 11 a.m. Saturday through 11 p.m. Sunday.
KSLTV
Recent storms increase the Great Salt Lake’s water levels
SALT LAKE CITY — In trying to save the Great Salt Lake, there is a long way to go. However, finally, there is a little bit of a reason to smile. “I am excited. This is hopeful. This is very hopeful,” Dave Shearer said while looking up at the snow in the mountains.
ksl.com
Utah's snowpack to get another boost, as another storm arrives this weekend
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah's mountain snowpack is about to get another boost. The National Weather Service's Salt Lake City office has issued another winter storm warning for Utah's mountains, ahead of a storm that has the potential to deliver yet another foot or more of snow this weekend.
Rare weather 'phenomenon' seen at Salt Lake City school
No matter how many times you think you've seen it all, Mother Nature always comes up with new ways to surprise and entertain.
“Snowmageddon meets trashpocalypse” in Summit County Wednesday
A bigger-than-expected overnight storm added anywhere from 10" to nearly two feet of fresh snow, depending on where people were measuring, to the winter's already impressive totals. Park City Mountain reported 18" between Tuesday and Wednesday morning. The Park City School District first delayed school start times due to road...
kjzz.com
Animal sanctuary near Park City struggling with this winter's heavy snowfall
PARK CITY, Utah (KUTV) — An animal sanctuary near Park City is struggling with this winter season’s heavy snowfall. “This winter has been exceptionally challenging,” said Lauren Lockey, co-founder of Sage Mountain in Summit County. “Not only in terms of the amount of snow, but also once you start getting a lot of the wind.”
22 firefighters respond to Salt Lake City house fire
Salt Lake City Fire crews responded to a house fire Saturday morning.
kjzz.com
Sheet metal spread across I-15 in Davis County after semi loses load causing major delays
SUNSET, Utah (KUTV) — No injuries were reported after a semi lost its load and scattered several sheets of sheet metal along I-15 in Davis County. Sgt. Cameron Roden with Utah Highway Patrol said the truck driver lost his load after a sudden slow down Thursday near milepost 337 on northbound I-15 in Sunset.
kjzz.com
Draper semi crash prompts morning travel delays
DRAPER, Utah (KUYV) — A semi truck that slammed into the crash cushion on I-15 in Draper reportedly shut down all four lanes of the highway Friday morning. Representatives of Utah Highway Patrol told 2News that the semi was heading northbound when it drifted off to the right and hit the crash cushion at milepost 289 at Bangerter Highway.
Gephardt Daily
Magnitude 2.8 earthquake centered 15 miles east of Bountiful felt across parts of Davis County
DAVIS COUNTY, Utah, Jan. 11, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Folks in parts of Davis County who tried to get some early shut-eye Tuesday night barely had a chance to reach REM sleep, especially those living east of Bountiful, before they were awakened by a magnitude 2.8 quake which struck at 9:50 p.m.
kslnewsradio.com
Public input on UDOT’s I-15 project ends at midnight
SALT LAKE CITY — UDOT is looking for input from the public on its next planned expansion project, but you only have until midnight tonight. There are two plans up for debate for I-15 between Salt Lake and Davis County. One plan would widen I-15 to 6 lanes both NB & SB through North Salt Lake.
KSLTV
Public comments wanted on expansion of I-15 in northern Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — Major changes are being planned for Interstate 15 from Salt Lake County up to Davis County. Before plans are finalized the Utah Department of Transportation wants to hear from residents about the proposed changes and an environmental impact statement. As Utah grows, the population is...
KSLTV
Draper City leaders say flooded homes caused by issues with privately owned drain systems
DRAPER, Utah — The Draper City mayor said around 30 houses had been impacted by flooding after heavy rains, and the city’s storm drainage system wasn’t to blame. Draper Mayor Troy Walker said the city’s public works department looked at its storm drain system and found no issues or indications it was overwhelmed.
utahnow.online
Delta Center returns to Salt Lake City
News hot off the press today – the famous Delta Center name is coming back to downtown Salt Lake City, after more than a fifteen year absence. This July will see Delta Airlines take over the naming rights to the famous home of the Utah Jazz; not least hundreds of other events throughout the year.
kslnewsradio.com
Salt Lake City Police urge caution after driver hits two kids in a crosswalk
SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City police said a driver hit two children in a crosswalk near 1700 South 700 East early Friday morning. The accident occurred when a truck traveling eastbound on 1700 South turned northbound on 700 East and struck the two children crossing on 1700 South.
ksl.com
Housing market 2023 predictions: When will home prices drop?
SALT LAKE CITY — If 2022 was a roller coaster year for the housing market, 2023 is expected to bring a painful but necessary real estate hangover. Nationally, a growing number of experts and firms are predicting U.S. home prices will fall, some expecting slight, single-digit drops, while others expect prices to fall by double digits, perhaps even over 20%.
Dozens of Utah flights delayed as nationwide ground stop lifted
Dozens of flights in to and out of the Salt Lake City International Airport were delayed Wednesday morning as the Federal Aviation Administration put a ground stop on airports nationwide.
utahstories.com
Homeless Population Forces Prominent Business to Leave Downtown Salt Lake City
Linda Southam called the police “again” one morning to dislodge a passed-out homeless man who wouldn’t budge from the entrance. The founder and co-owner of Southam Gallery told the officer, “You need to be a little more mean so they don’t come back.” The officer replied, “Ma’am, I have to do this a hundred times a day. I can’t be mean every time.”
kjzz.com
Rescuers say injured skier with broken leg was waist-deep in snow, surrounded by trees
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Several weekend search and rescue operations have authorities across Utah urging preparedness. Teams helped victims in Cache and Washington County, as well as a man who crashed and broke his leg while backcountry skiing in Big Cottonwood Canyon. A Unified Fire spokesman said the...
kuer.org
The future of outdoor recreation can’t afford to keep showing itself as ‘white alone’
The drive for diversity and inclusion in outdoor spaces is in full gear at the Outdoor Retailer Snow Show in Salt Lake City. Outside of the showcased racks of trendy clothing and state-of-the-art equipment hangs a new reality: The industry’s future may hinge on welcoming in more people of color.
