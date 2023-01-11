Read full article on original website
Lisa Marie’s Final Days: Grief, Isolation, an Alarming Red Carpet Appearance
Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of Elvis Presley, spent her final days on a trying trek between Los Angeles and Graceland that may have pushed the 54-year-old to the brink.An alarming interview on the Golden Globes red carpet on Tuesday, and a speech in Nashville a few days prior, suggested that Presley was not only struggling physically but battling emotionally with increased isolation and grief. In an interview with Extra on the red carpet, Presley was seen struggling to stand upright on her own, grasping onto Elvis’ longtime manager Jerry Schilling, 80, for support. Her eyes appeared heavy and...
Hypebae
Here Are the Nominees for This Year's BRIT Awards
The 2023 BRIT Awards just released the full list of this year’s nominees, and there are a lot of surprises. Indie band Wet Leg leads the charge this year with four nominations, alongside Harry Styles who’s been nominated for ‘Album of the Year,’ ‘Artist of the Year’ and ‘Song of the Year’ alongside the ‘Pop/R&B’ category. K-pop group BLACKPINK also made their way into this year’s nominees list, featuring in the category for ‘International Group of the Year.’
Hypebae
Meredith Grey Reflects on Significant Moments in the Latest 'Grey's Anatomy' Teaser
A new teaser for Grey’s Anatomy has been released and it’s an emotional one. Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) is reflecting on key moments of her life as she prepares for her grand departure from Seattle. “This is where I learned to be a doctor,” Meredith says in the...
Romance Is in the Air for Carrie Bradshaw and Aidan Shaw According to ‘And Just Like That…’ Season 2 Insider
Sarah Jessica Parker and John Corbett will lock lips as Carrie and Aidan at least once more, that is, if an 'And Just Like That...' insider is to be believed.
Hypebae
Did Kanye West Get Married Again?
Kanye West has recently been spotted with a new love interest, and now it appears that he might have married her. The controversial rapper has reportedly married Bianca Censori, an architectural designer who’s worked at YEEZY for a number of years. Ye was supposedly seen wearing a wedding ring this week, as he arrived at the Waldorf Astoria in Beverly Hills with Censori. According to TMZ, the pair held a private wedding ceremony but have not yet filed an official marriage certificate, so there’s a chance the marriage isn’t yet legal — and as with most West-related things, a chance that it didn’t happen at all.
Steve Guttenberg: 'Nancy Brophy' husband ignored warning signs
Steve Guttenberg plays Daniel Brophy, the victim of wife Nancy Brophy's crime in the Lifetime movie "How to Murder Your Husband: The Nancy Brophy Story." He suspected Daniel fatally ignored warning signs.
Hypebae
The 2023 BRIT Award Nominations Receive Backlash
The BRIT Awards recently announced its 2023 nominees list, which saw the likes of Harry Styles and Wet Leg leading the charge for this year’s nominations. However, the awarding body has since received backlash after it failed to recognize any female talent in its ‘Artist of the Year’ category.
