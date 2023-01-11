Kanye West has recently been spotted with a new love interest, and now it appears that he might have married her. The controversial rapper has reportedly married Bianca Censori, an architectural designer who’s worked at YEEZY for a number of years. Ye was supposedly seen wearing a wedding ring this week, as he arrived at the Waldorf Astoria in Beverly Hills with Censori. According to TMZ, the pair held a private wedding ceremony but have not yet filed an official marriage certificate, so there’s a chance the marriage isn’t yet legal — and as with most West-related things, a chance that it didn’t happen at all.

1 DAY AGO