Los Angeles, CA

TheDailyBeast

Lisa Marie’s Final Days: Grief, Isolation, an Alarming Red Carpet Appearance

Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of Elvis Presley, spent her final days on a trying trek between Los Angeles and Graceland that may have pushed the 54-year-old to the brink.An alarming interview on the Golden Globes red carpet on Tuesday, and a speech in Nashville a few days prior, suggested that Presley was not only struggling physically but battling emotionally with increased isolation and grief. In an interview with Extra on the red carpet, Presley was seen struggling to stand upright on her own, grasping onto Elvis’ longtime manager Jerry Schilling, 80, for support. Her eyes appeared heavy and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Hypebae

Here Are the Nominees for This Year's BRIT Awards

The 2023 BRIT Awards just released the full list of this year’s nominees, and there are a lot of surprises. Indie band Wet Leg leads the charge this year with four nominations, alongside Harry Styles who’s been nominated for ‘Album of the Year,’ ‘Artist of the Year’ and ‘Song of the Year’ alongside the ‘Pop/R&B’ category. K-pop group BLACKPINK also made their way into this year’s nominees list, featuring in the category for ‘International Group of the Year.’
Hypebae

Did Kanye West Get Married Again?

Kanye West has recently been spotted with a new love interest, and now it appears that he might have married her. The controversial rapper has reportedly married Bianca Censori, an architectural designer who’s worked at YEEZY for a number of years. Ye was supposedly seen wearing a wedding ring this week, as he arrived at the Waldorf Astoria in Beverly Hills with Censori. According to TMZ, the pair held a private wedding ceremony but have not yet filed an official marriage certificate, so there’s a chance the marriage isn’t yet legal — and as with most West-related things, a chance that it didn’t happen at all.
Hypebae

The 2023 BRIT Award Nominations Receive Backlash

The BRIT Awards recently announced its 2023 nominees list, which saw the likes of Harry Styles and Wet Leg leading the charge for this year’s nominations. However, the awarding body has since received backlash after it failed to recognize any female talent in its ‘Artist of the Year’ category.

