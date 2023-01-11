ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesquite, NV

Comments / 0

Related
Mesquite Local News

Community Calendar, January 10-11

Toddler Storytime: 10-11 a.m. Mesquite Library, 121 W. 1st N St. Join for stories, songs and activities that build early literacy. For children ages 3-5 and their caregivers. Call 702-507-4080. Rotary Club: Noon, Mesquite Library, 121 W. 1st N St. Email questions to lindakgault@gmail.com or https://www.facebook.com/MesquiteNVRotary/. Android Phone: 10:15 –...
MESQUITE, NV
mvprogress.com

Heritage Day in Bunkerville

A Heritage Day Celebration was held on Saturday, Jan. 7 at “Settler’s Point” in Bunkerville. This location, on Riverside Road less than a half mile south of the Bridge is the site of a Historical Monument. It is where the first settlers in Bunkerville camped for their first night in the valley. It is also the spot where the first home was built in Virgin Valley.
BUNKERVILLE, NV
Mesquite Local News

Al Gans shows he’s still one of Mesquite’s best bowlers

Al Gans was well known in bowling circles in The Evergreen State for his outstanding bowling talent and numerous standout achievements compiled over many years competing in in Washington state before changing his zip code to one in Mesquite in 2018. And ever since he’s been blistering the lanes at...
MESQUITE, NV
KTNV

RTC: One lane open after car fire on I-15 southbound near Moapa

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — RTC of Southern Nevada reported a car on fire on the I-15 southbound Sunday afternoon. The latest update from RTC was 2:47 p.m.. RTC said one lane is now open on I-15 southbound near Moapa. The car's location is listed specifically near mile marker 95 before SR169.
MOAPA, NV
suindependent.com

Motor Mania & Balloon Festival Bring The Heat To Mesquite

Motor Mania & Balloon Festival Bring The Heat To Mesquite. Two events bring more than just heat and hot air to Mesquite in 2023!. From January 13th – 15th, more than 900 cars will roll into Mesquite, NV, for the 15th annual Motor Mania car show. Mesquite Gaming and...
MESQUITE, NV
Mesquite Local News

Obituary: Patricia Lynn Crain

Patricia Lynn Crain, 73, of Mesquite, NV, passed away on December 10, 2022. Patty was born on September 27, 1949 to Elizabeth Hyler in Alexandria, VA. Patty graduated from T.C. Williams High School (featured in the film Remember the Titans) in 1967. In her youth, Patty was a champion pairs...
MESQUITE, NV
8 News Now

Stolen UTV found submerged in flood, man arrested

Mesquite police officers got an assist from Mother Nature this past week after someone stole a UTV, or side-by-side, from a local dealer in town. The person who stole the UTV didn't make it too far after becoming stuck and submerged in the flooded Virgin River.
MESQUITE, NV
8 News Now

Las Vegas couple attacks officer in Walmart, police say

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A police officer was assaulted by a Las Vegas couple in a Walmart after investigating a found wallet with crystal methamphetamine inside of it, according to the Mesquite Police Department. On Jan. 2 around 9:30 p.m., a Mesquite police officer was dispatched to a Walmart to investigate a found wallet that […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
890kdxu.com

A Local Favorite Is Closing Down

From their salads, to their sandwiches, the hot rolls... The CHOCOLATE CAKE. It's all going away, and I'm not happy about it. Magleby's, a favorite in St. George, is closing it's doors December 22, 2022. Magelby's is located on Auto Mall Drive (Formerly Hilton Drive) inside the Desert Garden Inn,...
SAINT GEORGE, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy