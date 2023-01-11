Read full article on original website
Related
Mesquite Local News
Community Calendar, January 10-11
Toddler Storytime: 10-11 a.m. Mesquite Library, 121 W. 1st N St. Join for stories, songs and activities that build early literacy. For children ages 3-5 and their caregivers. Call 702-507-4080. Rotary Club: Noon, Mesquite Library, 121 W. 1st N St. Email questions to lindakgault@gmail.com or https://www.facebook.com/MesquiteNVRotary/. Android Phone: 10:15 –...
mvprogress.com
Heritage Day in Bunkerville
A Heritage Day Celebration was held on Saturday, Jan. 7 at “Settler’s Point” in Bunkerville. This location, on Riverside Road less than a half mile south of the Bridge is the site of a Historical Monument. It is where the first settlers in Bunkerville camped for their first night in the valley. It is also the spot where the first home was built in Virgin Valley.
Mesquite Local News
Al Gans shows he’s still one of Mesquite’s best bowlers
Al Gans was well known in bowling circles in The Evergreen State for his outstanding bowling talent and numerous standout achievements compiled over many years competing in in Washington state before changing his zip code to one in Mesquite in 2018. And ever since he’s been blistering the lanes at...
KTNV
RTC: One lane open after car fire on I-15 southbound near Moapa
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — RTC of Southern Nevada reported a car on fire on the I-15 southbound Sunday afternoon. The latest update from RTC was 2:47 p.m.. RTC said one lane is now open on I-15 southbound near Moapa. The car's location is listed specifically near mile marker 95 before SR169.
suindependent.com
Motor Mania & Balloon Festival Bring The Heat To Mesquite
Motor Mania & Balloon Festival Bring The Heat To Mesquite. Two events bring more than just heat and hot air to Mesquite in 2023!. From January 13th – 15th, more than 900 cars will roll into Mesquite, NV, for the 15th annual Motor Mania car show. Mesquite Gaming and...
Mesquite Local News
Obituary: Patricia Lynn Crain
Patricia Lynn Crain, 73, of Mesquite, NV, passed away on December 10, 2022. Patty was born on September 27, 1949 to Elizabeth Hyler in Alexandria, VA. Patty graduated from T.C. Williams High School (featured in the film Remember the Titans) in 1967. In her youth, Patty was a champion pairs...
Stolen UTV found submerged in flood, man arrested
Mesquite police officers got an assist from Mother Nature this past week after someone stole a UTV, or side-by-side, from a local dealer in town. The person who stole the UTV didn't make it too far after becoming stuck and submerged in the flooded Virgin River.
Las Vegas couple attacks officer in Walmart, police say
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A police officer was assaulted by a Las Vegas couple in a Walmart after investigating a found wallet with crystal methamphetamine inside of it, according to the Mesquite Police Department. On Jan. 2 around 9:30 p.m., a Mesquite police officer was dispatched to a Walmart to investigate a found wallet that […]
Mesquite Local News
Mesquite Police Department Call Log, January 4
Mesquite Police Department Call Log for January 4.
890kdxu.com
A Local Favorite Is Closing Down
From their salads, to their sandwiches, the hot rolls... The CHOCOLATE CAKE. It's all going away, and I'm not happy about it. Magleby's, a favorite in St. George, is closing it's doors December 22, 2022. Magelby's is located on Auto Mall Drive (Formerly Hilton Drive) inside the Desert Garden Inn,...
Comments / 0