A Heritage Day Celebration was held on Saturday, Jan. 7 at “Settler’s Point” in Bunkerville. This location, on Riverside Road less than a half mile south of the Bridge is the site of a Historical Monument. It is where the first settlers in Bunkerville camped for their first night in the valley. It is also the spot where the first home was built in Virgin Valley.

BUNKERVILLE, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO