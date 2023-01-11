Read full article on original website
Investigation underway after shooting on Newson Road, 1 taken to hospital
The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) said officers are investigating after a shooting call in the 3900 block of Newson Road.
WAFF
Funeral held for man killed in ‘deputy-involved shooting’
HAZEL GREEN, Ala. (WAFF) - Questions still linger in the case of a deputy-involved shooting leading to the death of a Hazel Green man. However, family and friends came together Friday afternoon to remember the impact 50-year-old Ray King had on so many lives. Dozens of family members and loved...
Three juveniles arrested in Huntsville event center shooting
The Madison County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) says it has arrested three juveniles in connection with the deadly shooting at Legacy Events last week.
Childhood friend reflects on the life of Alabama woman killed in multi-vehicle crash
DALEVILLE, Ala. (WDHN) — Bridgett Markoff wiped away tears as she recalls a horrific Monday evening when she got the news online that her childhood friend, Gracie Rivera died in a car crash. “Really hard to believe even still now I don’t wanna believe it I wanna be able to wake up, see her face […]
FOUND SAFE: Emergency missing child alert cancelled for Limestone County teen
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating a teen who went missing from Athens on Friday.
North Alabama sees five homicides, one fatal deputy-involved shooting just two weeks into 2023
Five homicides and one death in a deputy-involved shooting have already marred the "clean slate" that a new year is supposed to bring.
WAAY-TV
2 charged with murder in Huntsville shooting
Two men have been charged with murder after police say they killed a person Tuesday in a drive-by shooting. Huntsville Police said 29-year-old John Brandon Boles and 20-year-old Ethan Lyn Bates were traveling near the 200 block of Derrick Street at about 9 p.m. Tuesday when they fired a weapon, striking someone.
Alabama man charged with ‘luring’ ex-girlfriend to house, dousing her with gasoline, setting her on fire
A Morgan County man has been charged with attempted murder after authorities say he poured gasoline on a woman and set her on fire. Marquise Antwan Wayns, 22, of Hillsboro, was arrested Thursday, according to court documents. The incident happened in Priceville about 9 p.m. Tuesday on North Bethel Road.
Two charged with murder after incident on Derrick Street
Two men were charged with murder after an incident on Derrick Street in Huntsville on Tuesday.
WAAY-TV
Huntsville Police investigating late Friday afternoon shooting; 1 victim sent to hospital
One person has been taken to the hospital after a reported shooting in the 3,900 block of Newson Road. The call in about 5:30 p.m. Friday, according to the Huntsville Police Department. Officers are at the scene investigating. Stick with WAAY for updates.
Victims identified in deadly I-565 crash, vehicle fire
Two people have died after a major crash and vehicle fire on I-565, according to authorities.
WAFF
48 EXCLUSIVE: Huntsville Hospital employees speak on Sunday morning mass shooting
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A mass shooting on Sunday morning led the emergency room of Huntsville Hospital to be flooded with gunshot victims. Through the eyes of the medical staff, it was something they had never witnessed before. The shooting claimed the lives of two 20-year-old women and sent nine...
WAFF
Woman inside mobile home during EF-1 tornado at Jay Landings recalls scary situation
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - “I heard the wind change and I knew it must be the tornado.” Erin Papst’s instincts were right. She and her daughter were stuck inside her mobile home when an EF-1 tornado tore through Jay Landings Thursday morning. It was enough to turn...
YAHOO!
GBI still probing fatal shooting by police of Athens man at home on Smokey Road
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is continuing its investigation into the “use of force” in the fatal shooting of a man by Athens-Clarke police on Jan. 7 outside a home in north Athens, a GBI agent said Friday. “We’re still going through the procedures we do for all...
WAAY-TV
Morgan County Sheriff's Office: Storm damage, injuries reported along Highway 20 in Decatur
The Morgan County Sheriff's Office reports damage and injuries reported along Highway 20 in Decatur. Downed power lines and trees also reported. Traffic is being diverted to Beltline and 6th Avenue. Avoid the area if possible. The Morgan County Emergency Management Agency confirms damage at Kimberly Park Trailer Park off...
WAFF
Athens PD searching for burglary suspect
ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - The Athens Police Department is searching for a man who allegedly burglarized a worksite on Dec. 31. According to a Facebook post by the police department, the burglary happened at Old Black Bear’s worksite on Marion Street. If you have any information about this incident,...
Athens Police looking for man suspected of stealing from worksite
The Athens Police Department (APD) is asking for the public's help looking for a man that allegedly stole from a worksite.
30-year-old man killed in rollover crash in Blount County
A Blountsville man was killed in single-vehicle crash in Blount County. Alabama State Troopers identified the fatality victim as Robert F. Wray. He was 30. The wreck happened at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday on Joy Road near Bama Lane, about two miles south of Blountsville, said Senior Trooper Brandon Bailey. Wray...
Alabama tornado count continues to rise after Thursday severe weather
The National Weather Service continued to survey storm damage after a round of severe storms on Thursday, Jan. 12. So far 13 tornadoes have been confirmed. One of those, an EF-3 in Autauga County, was deadly, killing seven people. The weather service said the Autauga storm had winds estimated as...
WAAY-TV
Limestone County coroner identifies man killed in reported logging accident
A Tennessee man has been identified as the victim of an alleged logging accident Wednesday morning in Limestone County. Limestone County Coroner Mike West said a logging company was working in the area of Reunion Church of Christ when 43-year-old Wesley Thorpe was killed. Limestone County Sheriff Joshua McLaughlin described...
