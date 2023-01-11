ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WAFF

Funeral held for man killed in ‘deputy-involved shooting’

HAZEL GREEN, Ala. (WAFF) - Questions still linger in the case of a deputy-involved shooting leading to the death of a Hazel Green man. However, family and friends came together Friday afternoon to remember the impact 50-year-old Ray King had on so many lives. Dozens of family members and loved...
HAZEL GREEN, AL
WAAY-TV

2 charged with murder in Huntsville shooting

Two men have been charged with murder after police say they killed a person Tuesday in a drive-by shooting. Huntsville Police said 29-year-old John Brandon Boles and 20-year-old Ethan Lyn Bates were traveling near the 200 block of Derrick Street at about 9 p.m. Tuesday when they fired a weapon, striking someone.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Athens PD searching for burglary suspect

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - The Athens Police Department is searching for a man who allegedly burglarized a worksite on Dec. 31. According to a Facebook post by the police department, the burglary happened at Old Black Bear’s worksite on Marion Street. If you have any information about this incident,...
ATHENS, AL
AL.com

30-year-old man killed in rollover crash in Blount County

A Blountsville man was killed in single-vehicle crash in Blount County. Alabama State Troopers identified the fatality victim as Robert F. Wray. He was 30. The wreck happened at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday on Joy Road near Bama Lane, about two miles south of Blountsville, said Senior Trooper Brandon Bailey. Wray...
BLOUNT COUNTY, AL
AL.com

AL.com

