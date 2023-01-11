Read full article on original website
Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country
Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
Former Alabama running back Ahmaad Galloway dies
Former Alabama running back Ahmaad Galloway died Monday in Missouri, WVTM reported Wednesday. Galloway, 42, was an English teacher at a middle school in St. Louis. The school’s principal told WVTM that Galloway was found during a welfare check at his apartment. “Ahmaad was always on time, very responsible,...
thecomeback.com
Tom Brady addresses shocking rumors about his future
At the end of the season, Tom Brady is set to become an unrestricted free agent. And naturally, this has led to a lot of speculation about his future with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the NFL in general. While there’s a chance Brady simply retires after the season, as he was expected to heading into the season, there have also been several reports linking him to other teams like the Miami Dolphins or the Las Vegas Raiders.
South Alabama adds former Memphis wide receiver Javon Ivory
South Alabama has added former Memphis wide receiver Javon Ivory to its program for the 2023 season, AL.com has confirmed. Ivory, who played his high school football at Clarke County in Grove Hill, has two seasons of eligibility remaining. He is enrolled in spring semester classes at USA and will compete in spring practice.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Will Anderson, Brian Branch sign with NFL agent ahead of draft deadline
Former Alabama outside linebacker Will Anderson and defensive back Brian Branch signed with the same NFL agent ahead of the league’s Jan. 16 deadline for underclassmen to officially enter the draft. NFL agent Nicole Lynn shared photos Friday afternoon of Anderson and Branch signing with Klutch Sports. Lynn represents...
AP All-Pro first team includes 8 with Alabama football roots
Eight players with Alabama football roots have been selected for The Associated Press All-Pro first team for the 2022 NFL season, including rookie Marcus Jones. In addition to the former Enterprise High School and Troy standout, the first-team All-Pros from Alabama high schools and colleges included:. · Las Vegas Raiders...
This week in HS Sports: How will young Saraland football team handle 2022 success?
This is an opinion piece. After winning back-to-back national championships Monday night, Georgia coach Kirby Smart talked about the keys to keeping his Bulldogs at the top. “Just hard work,” he said. “We don’t run from hard work. Our kids don’t run from hard work. As long as you don’t have entitlement in your program, you’ve got a chance.”
Miami elevates former Alabama guard for playoff game
Two former Alabama prep standouts will be eligible to play for Miami for the first time on Sunday in the Dolphins’ playoff game against the Buffalo Bills. Miami elevated guard Lester Cotton and running back La’Mical Perine from its practice squad on Saturday, giving them active status for the Super Wild-Card Weekend game.
Can Dolphins duo deliver playoff upset without Tua Tagovailoa?
Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle formed one of the most productive pass-catching combinations in NFL history for the Miami Dolphins during the NFL’s 2022 regular season. They combined for 3,066 receiving yards, the third-most in one season by a pair of teammates in NFL history. Hill set Miami records...
Charles White, USC’s Heisman-winning tailback, dead at 64: ‘The toughest player I’ve ever coached’
Charles White, the USC running back who won the Heisman Trophy in 1979, died Wednesday. He was 64. USC announced the death of White, who is still the Trojans’ career rushing leader with 6,245 yards. The nine-year NFL veteran died of cancer in Newport Beach, California, the school said.
Texas high school football players hospitalized after coach made them do 400 push-ups as punishment
A Texas high school coach is on leave after some of his football players were hospitalized because they were forced to perform up to 400 push-ups in an hour as punishment. Rockwall-Heath High School head football coach John Harrell is now on leave, the school said in a letter to parents, according to Dallas’ Fox station.
NFL playoffs: San Francisco rolls to 11th win in a row
The San Francisco 49ers and quarterback Brock Purdy continued their regular-season roll in the playoffs by beating the Seattle Seahawks 41-23 in an NFC Super Wild-Card Weekend game on Saturday. The 49ers won their 11th game in a row and their sixth straight with Purdy at quarterback. The final selection...
What’s Pete Golding’s legacy at Alabama, and what’s realistic to expect after him?
The end of the Pete Golding era at Alabama came Friday when Alabama’s defensive coordinator reportedly accepted the same position at Ole Miss. But it’s something Nick Saban said almost two years ago that frames the discussion about Golding’s four seasons in charge of Alabama’s defense and what is realistic to come next.
PIX11
A look ahead to the Giants’ return to the playoffs
NEW YORK (PIX11) – Giants insider and Super Bowl champ David Tyree chats with The Moose about how the Giants can win their playoff game in Minnesota this weekend. Watch the video player for more and tune in to NY Blitz on PIX11 Saturdays at 10:30 p.m.
Doug Pederson doesn't challenge a missed call on a dropped pass and it costs Jaguars
Los Angeles Chargers tight end Gerald Everett got up, with Jacksonville Jaguars defenders gesturing that Everett had just dropped the ball, and he signaled to hurry up with the next play. That should have tipped off Jaguars coach Doug Pederson to challenge Everett's catch. But he didn't. It was a...
PETA calls on Georgia to retire live UGA mascot after national title
People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals is calling on the University of Georgia to retire its live mascot, Uga, following the Bulldogs second straight national title win on Monday. In a letter to Georgia President Jere Morehead, the animal rights organization called on Morehead to “be a peach and...
What TV channel is Chargers-Jaguars on tonight? Live stream, how to watch NFL wild-card online, time
The Jacksonville Jaguars and Los Angeles Chargers face off in the NFL wild-card action Saturday, Jan. 14. The game will be live streamed on fuboTV (free trial). Trevor Lawrence feels as if he’s been in the playoffs the past two months. Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars were 3-7 and...
