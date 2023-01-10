Read full article on original website
Police: Rockland auto repair shop latest target of catalytic converter theft
Surveillance footage from Phil Maher’s towing and repair shop on Route 304 in Bardonia show a group of thieves pulling up to his roadside assistance van and stealing the catalytic converter on the morning of Jan 5.
Crews Begin Digging Network of Tunnels Under Hudson Valley Town
Futuristic machines have started digging part of an 8,700-foot-long tunnel right under the feet of some Hudson Valley residents. Governor Hochul is touting a $27 million project that includes some high-tech engineering. This week, crews began work on "innovative microtunneling" that will lay thousands of feet of pipe under the streets and sidewalks of a local community without the need to excavate.
Thrillist
You Can Ride a Vintage 1940s Train Along the Hudson River This Year
If you missed out on riding a vintage train with gorgeous views of the Hudson River last year, you can make up for it in 2023. The Hudson River Rail Excursion is coming back this year, and it is ready to bring visitors on a journey aboard two iconic restored railroad cars from 1948, which are known as the Hickory Creek and the Tavern-Lounge No. 43.
Three-Year Bridge Replacement Over I-95 To Snag Traffic In Westchester
A three-year project to replace a bridge over I-95 in Westchester County will cause various delays and closures until it is completed. The project, which will cost $31.8 million, will replace the 65-year-old North Avenue Bridge in New Rochelle that travels over I-95, according to the New York …
wrnjradio.com
Driver charged with DWI after striking utility pole in Morris County
DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A Morris County man has been charged with DWI among other offenses after allegedly hitting a utility pole Wednesday in Denville Township. On Jan. 11, police responded to a motor vehicle crash involving a utility pole on East Main Street (Route 53) in...
Popular German Restaurant for Sale in the Hudson Valley
Lately, it seems that all my favorite restaurants are changing hands. Just about once a month or so I discover that another restaurant I have enjoyed for years is ready to have someone new take over the day-to-day. Of course, the funny part is when I think about it for...
Strange ‘Out of Season’ Weather Detected in Orange County, NY
Winters in the Hudson Valley have become very unpredictable, some days it's absolutely freezing and other days you don't even need a jacket to feel comfortable. Each winter season can be very harsh here and sometimes it seems like the weather can have a mind of its own. Speaking of different weather, there were some reports of strange weather happening in Orange County last night and it's not what you would expect for this time of the year.
New Bed Bath & Beyond Store Closures Include Kingston Location
A Hudson Valley location is among a new batch of scheduled closures announced by struggling home goods retailer Bed Bath & Beyond. A total of 62 newly listed stores will close, the company said this week, including a store located in Ulster County, on 1187 Ulster Ave. in Kingston. This...
House Fire in Dutchess County a Total Loss
The fire claimed the house of one of the founding members of this Dutchess County village's EMS squad. Firefighters from five different fire companies, along with numerous first responders did everything they could to stop a fire from fully engulfing a house in Tivoli. According to News 10, fire crews from the Tivoli Fire Company responded to a call early Monday morning that a chicken coop was on fire.
Car Flips On Side, Closing Hudson Valley Road
A crash in the Hudson Valley left a car perched on its side and a road closed for a period of time. On Friday, Jan. 6, around 4 p.m., officials in Putnam County responded to an accident in Mahopac on Clark Place for a reported vehicle rollover, according to the Mahopac Volunteer Fire Depa…
Officials: Live hand grenade found at Hamptonburgh estate
The sheriff's office says it got a call around 4 p.m. of a potential hand grenade found by a contractor working at 172 Stony Ford Road.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Live MK2 hand grenade recovered in Orange County
GOSHEN – The Orange County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), assisted by other law enforcement agencies, secured a live hand grenade in Hamptonburgh on Thursday afternoon. The MK2 grenade was discovered by a contractor working on a Stony Ford Road estate. Orange County Sheriff Paul Arteta said that his patrol...
Extreme Violence: Hudson Valley Man Murdered Outside New York State Deli
Two Hudson Valley men have been charged with murder after they "engaged in an act of extreme violence." On Thursday, Rockland County District Attorney Thomas E. Walsh II announced today that Oscar Garcia-Garcia, 27, and 40-year-old Eustaquio Diaz-Gutierrez both of Spring Valley were charged with murder. Rockland County, New York...
'Unruly' Arlington HS Student Injures Several Staff Members, Police Say
An "unruly" male student allegedly injured several staff members when they attempted to restrain him at a Hudson Valley high school. The incident took place in Dutchess County around 2 p.m., Friday, Jan. 13 at Arlington High School, located at 1157 Route 55, in Lagrangeville. According to Capt. John Watterson...
Suspicious Object Briefly Clears Westwood Shopping Plaza
What turned out to be a harmless homemade lighter cleared a Bergen County shopping plaza mid-Wednesday afternoon. The lighter, found in a clothing shipment at T.J. Maxx in Westwood, "may have accidentally been placed or fallen into the shipment at a warehouse prior to delivery," borough Police Chief Michael Pontillo said.
rcbizjournal.com
Clarkstown ZBA Rejects Citadelle Realty Group’s Appeal To Build Eleven-Unit Single-Family Home In Central Nyack
Schenley Vital of Citadelle Realty Group Fails To Convince ZBA That 25,000 Square-Foot Congregant Living Building Qualified As A Single Family Home In R-22 Residential Zoning District. In offering a technical opinion, Kevin Hobbs, chairman of Clarkstown’s Zoning Board of Appeals, proffered this: “If it walks like a duck and...
Horrific Head-On Crash In Ridgewood Leaves Twisted Wreckage
At least two occupants were hospitalized with serious injuries after a horrific head-on crash late Friday in Ridgewood. A Chevy Silverado and Toyota Highlander collided at the intersection of North Monroe Street and Fairmount Road around 11:30 p.m. Jan. 13. The injured were taken by ambulance to Hackensack University Medical...
Local Man Charged, Released In Rash Of West Milford Vehicle Thefts
West Milford police nabbed a local man in connection with a string of vehicle burglaries, then had to let him go. Tyler J. Nowinski, 21, of Hewitt, was seized after an alert resident quickly called police to report a stranger carrying a skateboard who was trying the door handle of a vehicle parked in a Lakeshore Drive doorway, Chief James DeVore said Tuesday, Jan. 10.
Is It Illegal to Clear a Beaver Dam on Private Property in New York?
One of the "charms" of the Hudson Valley is finding all the unexpected visitors who decide to make your property their home. My back porch in Newburgh, NY, for instance, is currently providing cover for at least one hibernating groundhog. Come spring, we're serving him an eviction notice... but what about beavers?
Headlines: Officer recovers from Fentanyl exposure, man killed by police identified, Dutchess County crash
Here are some stories making headlines across the Hudson Valley.
