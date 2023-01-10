ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chester, NY

Hudson Valley Post

Crews Begin Digging Network of Tunnels Under Hudson Valley Town

Futuristic machines have started digging part of an 8,700-foot-long tunnel right under the feet of some Hudson Valley residents. Governor Hochul is touting a $27 million project that includes some high-tech engineering. This week, crews began work on "innovative microtunneling" that will lay thousands of feet of pipe under the streets and sidewalks of a local community without the need to excavate.
NEWBURGH, NY
Thrillist

You Can Ride a Vintage 1940s Train Along the Hudson River This Year

If you missed out on riding a vintage train with gorgeous views of the Hudson River last year, you can make up for it in 2023. The Hudson River Rail Excursion is coming back this year, and it is ready to bring visitors on a journey aboard two iconic restored railroad cars from 1948, which are known as the Hickory Creek and the Tavern-Lounge No. 43.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Strange ‘Out of Season’ Weather Detected in Orange County, NY

Winters in the Hudson Valley have become very unpredictable, some days it's absolutely freezing and other days you don't even need a jacket to feel comfortable. Each winter season can be very harsh here and sometimes it seems like the weather can have a mind of its own. Speaking of different weather, there were some reports of strange weather happening in Orange County last night and it's not what you would expect for this time of the year.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

House Fire in Dutchess County a Total Loss

The fire claimed the house of one of the founding members of this Dutchess County village's EMS squad. Firefighters from five different fire companies, along with numerous first responders did everything they could to stop a fire from fully engulfing a house in Tivoli. According to News 10, fire crews from the Tivoli Fire Company responded to a call early Monday morning that a chicken coop was on fire.
TIVOLI, NY
Daily Voice

Car Flips On Side, Closing Hudson Valley Road

A crash in the Hudson Valley left a car perched on its side and a road closed for a period of time. On Friday, Jan. 6, around 4 p.m., officials in Putnam County responded to an accident in Mahopac on Clark Place for a reported vehicle rollover, according to the Mahopac Volunteer Fire Depa…
PUTNAM COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Live MK2 hand grenade recovered in Orange County

GOSHEN – The Orange County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), assisted by other law enforcement agencies, secured a live hand grenade in Hamptonburgh on Thursday afternoon. The MK2 grenade was discovered by a contractor working on a Stony Ford Road estate. Orange County Sheriff Paul Arteta said that his patrol...
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Suspicious Object Briefly Clears Westwood Shopping Plaza

What turned out to be a harmless homemade lighter cleared a Bergen County shopping plaza mid-Wednesday afternoon. The lighter, found in a clothing shipment at T.J. Maxx in Westwood, "may have accidentally been placed or fallen into the shipment at a warehouse prior to delivery," borough Police Chief Michael Pontillo said.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Horrific Head-On Crash In Ridgewood Leaves Twisted Wreckage

At least two occupants were hospitalized with serious injuries after a horrific head-on crash late Friday in Ridgewood. A Chevy Silverado and Toyota Highlander collided at the intersection of North Monroe Street and Fairmount Road around 11:30 p.m. Jan. 13. The injured were taken by ambulance to Hackensack University Medical...
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
Daily Voice

Local Man Charged, Released In Rash Of West Milford Vehicle Thefts

West Milford police nabbed a local man in connection with a string of vehicle burglaries, then had to let him go. Tyler J. Nowinski, 21, of Hewitt, was seized after an alert resident quickly called police to report a stranger carrying a skateboard who was trying the door handle of a vehicle parked in a Lakeshore Drive doorway, Chief James DeVore said Tuesday, Jan. 10.
WEST MILFORD, NJ

