ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Butler, Heat set NBA free throw record, beat OKC 112-111

By TIM REYNOLDS
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gBVSN_0kASf37C00
1 of 11

MIAMI (AP) — Jimmy Butler took the last free throw of the night, then bent his knees a bit and almost seemed unsure what would happen as the ball made its way to the rim.

Turns out, it was perfect — and so was Miami on Tuesday night.

The Heat set an NBA record by making all 40 of their free throws, the last of those coming on Butler’s three-point play with 12.9 seconds left, and rallied in the final moments to beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 112-111.

“It’s just a normal Tuesday night for the Miami Heat,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. “I think this is when we feel most alive, when everything just happens and when all of our competitive juices get out there. That’s the team we all can relate to. That’s the team I like.”

Here’s just some of what happened Tuesday — the Heat played without six injured players, including four starters; backup Heat center Dewayne Dedmon was ejected after arguing with his own team and smacking a massage gun onto the court during play from the sideline; Miami had a six-point possession in the fourth quarter; and Josh Giddey had a triple-double for the Thunder.

Oh, and the record from the line.

NBA

“Credit them, first of all, for that,” Thunder coach Mark Daigneault said. “That’s impressive.”

Butler scored 35 points and was 23 for 23 from the line, tying the second-most makes without a miss in NBA history. James Harden made 24 without a miss for Houston on Dec. 3, 2019, and Dirk Nowitzki made 24 without a miss for Dallas in a playoff game against the Thunder on May 17, 2011. Dominique Wilkins also went 23 for 23 in a game in 1992.

“We won,” Butler said. “Complete team effort. I’m proud of my guys.”

Max Strus scored 22 points and Victor Oladipo had 19 for Miami. The Heat were without four regular starters — Tyler Herro, Bam Adebayo, Kyle Lowry and Caleb Martin — because of injuries.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 26 points for the Thunder. Giddey finished with 18 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists, getting the triple-double on an assist setting up Aaron Wiggins’ dunk for a 111-106 lead with 1:28 left.

Miami scored the final six points.

“Whatever it takes to win,” Butler said.

Miami led 89-88 going into the fourth, and with Butler on the bench — he had played the entire third quarter — the Thunder took advantage. They scored the first six points of the final period, taking their first lead of larger than three points when Tre Mann connected on a jumper with 9:20 left for a 94-89 lead.

But a six-point possession gave Miami the lead back. Oladipo made a steal and Thunder center Eugene Omoruyi was called for a clear-path foul. Oladipo made both free throws, and on the continued Miami possession, Gabe Vincent made a 3-pointer while getting fouled by Mann. Vincent made the free throw, and just like that, a 96-91 deficit was a 97-96 lead.

“We always talk about finding a way to win. ... This is a good start to that,” Butler said.

TIP-INS

Thunder: Oklahoma City reached the midway point of this season at 18-23. Even without the injured No. 2 pick Chet Holmgren, it’s progress — the Thunder were 15-21 at the midpoint of the 72-game season two years ago, and 14-27 midway through last season. ... Gilgeous-Alexander had 15 of his points in the final 6:26 of the second quarter, after having only two points previously.

Heat: Udonis Haslem was the only available Heat player who didn’t get into the game. ... Orlando Robinson started at center for Adebayo, making him the 13th player to start for Miami this season and the 202nd to start a game in team history.

MANY LINEUPS

Oklahoma City used its 20th starting lineup of the season in 41 games. Miami used its 18th in 42 games.

“I think there’s a hidden benefit to kind of some instability in your rotations and in your lineups,” Daigneault said. “It forces your own team to become very adaptive and to really not make excuses ... and I think it becomes hard to adjust to.”

Thunder: At Philadelphia on Thursday night.

Heat: Host Milwaukee on Thursday night.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Bell, Mintz help Syracuse rally, beat Notre Dame 78-73

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Chris Bell scored 17 points, Judah Mintz scored seven of his 14 points in the final 3 minutes and Syracuse overcame a 12-point second-half deficit to beat Notre Dame 78-73 Saturday night. Maliq Brown scored 15 points and Jesse Edwards added 13 points, 15 rebounds, four assists and four blocks for Syracuse (12-6, 5-2 ACC). Marcus Hammond hit a 3-pointer with 2:37 left that gave the Fighting Irish a two-point lead, but Mintz answered with a jumper 24 seconds later and made 1 of 2 free throws to give Syracuse a 72-71 lead with 1:46 to go. Notre Dame followed with a shot-clock violation — its second consecutive turnover — and then missed four straight field-goal attempts before Nate Laszewski made a layup with 7 seconds left to make it 76-73. Mintz, who finished with eight assists, made 4 of 4 from the free-throw line in the final 20 seconds.
SYRACUSE, NY
OnlyHomers

Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
OnlyHomers

Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country

Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
The Associated Press

No. 10 Texas rallies in 2nd half, tops Texas Tech 72-70

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Marcus Carr scored 20 points, Sir’Jabari Rice added 18 and No. 10 Texas rallied again in the second half Saturday night to beat Texas Tech 72-70, snapping the Red Raiders’ four-game win streak on the Longhorns’ home court. Carr’s off-balance 3-pointer to beat the shot clock early in the second half started a 20-4 Texas run that pulled the Longhorns out of a 10-point deficit. Texas had rallied from 18 down against TCU a few days earlier, the program’s biggest comeback victory in a decade. Brock Cunningham’s 3-pointer with 1:09 to play put Texas ahead 63-58 and Timmy Allen followed with a three-point play. Rice, whose 3-pointer pulled Texas even in the rally, combined with Carr to make four three throws over the final 15 seconds to close out the victory. Allen scored 17 for the Longhorns (15-2, 4-1 Big 12).
AUSTIN, TX
The Associated Press

No. 7 UCLA rallies in 2nd half for 68-54 win over Colorado

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jaime Jaquez Jr. had 23 points, Jaylen Clark added 18 and No. 7 UCLA rallied in the second half to defeat Colorado 68-54 Saturday night. Jaquez also tied a career-high with 13 rebounds for his second double-double of the season as the Bruins (16-2, 7-0 Pac-12) extended their winning streak to 13. KJ Simpson led Colorado (11-8, 3-5) with 17 points and Javon Ruffin scored 11. Simpson gave Colorado a 44-35 lead midway through the second half on a three-point play before the Bruins took control, scoring 17 straight points to go up 52-44.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Associated Press

Jags QB Lawrence makes playoff history with 4 1st-half picks

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville’s Trevor Lawrence became the third quarterback in the Super Bowl era to throw four interceptions in the first half of a playoff game. Detroit’s Gary Danielson and Denver’s Craig Morton are the others. Lawrence’s nightmarish start Saturday night left the Jaguars in a 27-0 hole against the Los Angeles Chargers before he connected with Evan Engram for a touchdown just before halftime. Lawrence completed 10 of 24 passes for 77 yards in the opening 30 minutes, with a passer rating of 24.5. It had been 0.0 before the touchdown. Jacksonville turned the ball over a fifth time when a punt hit Chris Claybrook’s helmet, and the Chargers recovered.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Associated Press

Avalanche rout Senators 7-0 after losing 7 of 8 games

DENVER (AP) — Mikko Rantanen, Artturi Lehkonen and Alex Newhook each scored twice, Pavel Francouz made 29 saves for his first shutout of the season and the Colorado Avalanche routed the Ottawa Senators 7-0 on Saturday night. Rantanen scored his 28th and 29th goals to break Joe Sakic’s 27-year-old team record for goals at the halfway point of the regular season. “He wants to make an impact every night and has made an impact on basically every night,” Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said about Rantanen. “He’s just trying to push himself to another level, the next level. He knows our team needs it. I just see a highly determined player in all areas of his game.” Colorado had lost seven of eight games and was two days removed from a loss to the last-place Chicago Blackhawks. The seven goals are the most the Avalanche have scored this season.
DENVER, CO
The Associated Press

Carr, Hildreth lead Wake Forest over Boston College 85-63

BOSTON (AP) — Andrew Carr finished with 21 points and 13 rebounds, Cameron Hildreth scored 20 and Wake Forest breezed to an 85-63 victory over Boston College on Saturday night. Carr sank 10 of 14 shots with a 3-pointer on the way to his second double-double of the season for the Demon Deacons (13-5, 5-2 Atlantic Coast Conference). Hildreth added six assists. Tyree Appleby finished with 17 points, seven assists and three steals. Jaeden Zackery led the Eagles (8-10, 2-5) with 14 points. Makai Ashton-Langford added 12 points, leaving him 16 shy of 1,000 for his career. Quinten Post scored 10. Carr made all seven of his shots and scored 15 points to lead Wake Forest to a 41-31 lead at halftime.
WAKE FOREST, NC
The Associated Press

Goals by Zuccarello, Gaudreau help Wild top skidding Coyotes

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Mats Zuccarello and Freddy Gaudreau scored 51 seconds apart in the second period, and the Minnesota Wild held off the reeling Arizona Coyotes 2-1 on Saturday night. Kirill Kaprizov nearly had a milestone goal and Marc-Andre Fleury made 27 saves for Minnesota, playing its lone home game in a seven-game stretch. The Wild are 14-2-0 in their last 16 against the Coyotes. Lawson Crouse scored and Connor Ingram stopped 25 shots for Arizona, which has lost eight straight games — all in regulation — while getting outscored 33-15. It is the most consecutive losses by the Coyotes since dropping nine in a row from Oct. 18 to Nov. 5, 2021.
SAINT PAUL, MN
The Associated Press

Andersen withstands blunder as Hurricanes top Penguins 2-1

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Frederik Andersen made sure one mistake didn’t lead to any other problems for the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday night. Andersen stopped 34 shots and overcame a mishap in the third period as the Hurricanes beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 2-1. “Obviously, the worst-case scenario,” Andersen said. “It doesn’t matter how you get scored on, you’ve got to be able to reset.” Brady Skjei and Jalen Chatfield scored for the Hurricanes, who’ve won two in a row since a four-game skid.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
617K+
Post
659M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy