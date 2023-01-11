Heralded freshman quarterback Walker Howard intends to enter the NCAA transfer portal after one year at LSU, sources confirmed Wednesday to The Advocate. Howard redshirted after appearing in two games last fall. He completed 2 of 4 passes for 7 yards, all in the fourth quarter of the Tigers' 63-7 Citrus Bowl win against Purdue, but coach Brian Kelly expressed excitement about his development. Howard has four years of eligibility.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO