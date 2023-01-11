ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

theadvocate.com

Another LSU player has reportedly entered the NCAA transfer portal

LSU sophomore edge rusher Zavier Carter entered the NCAA transfer portal Thursday, according to multiple reports. Carter would have competed to replace BJ Ojulari as the starting Jack linebacker after appearing in 11 games. He made his first career sack in the Citrus Bowl. A four-star recruit from Atlanta, Carter...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

LSU adds transfer edge rusher who started his career playing for Brian Kelly at Notre Dame

Texas edge rusher Ovie Oghoufo transferred to LSU, the team announced Thursday. He played three years for coach Brian Kelly at Notre Dame before transferring to Texas. Oghoufo started 20 games over two years at Texas. He recorded 96 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, 4½ sacks and six quarterback hurries. He has one year of eligibility and provided experienced depth at edge rusher.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

LSU quarterback Walker Howard entering transfer portal after one season

Heralded freshman quarterback Walker Howard intends to enter the NCAA transfer portal after one year at LSU, sources confirmed Wednesday to The Advocate. Howard redshirted after appearing in two games last fall. He completed 2 of 4 passes for 7 yards, all in the fourth quarter of the Tigers' 63-7 Citrus Bowl win against Purdue, but coach Brian Kelly expressed excitement about his development. Howard has four years of eligibility.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Iconic Baton Rouge bar Murphy's gets OK to proceed on license despite opposition

Over a quarter century after its initial closing, iconic Baton Rouge bar Murphy's has cleared another hurdle to re-opening after the city-parish Alcohol Beverage Control Board voted unanimously Thursday to allow Murphy's to continue its licensing process despite opposition from area property owners. Originally opened in 1980, Murphy's Bar was...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Comeaux alum Marquest Newsome tabbed as Spartans' head football coach

Marquest Newsome has always wanted what was best for Comeaux High School. After seeing the Spartans’ football program struggle in recent years, Newsome returned to his alma mater as the defensive coordinator last season hoping to become part of the solution. However, things didn’t go as well as Newsome...
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Tre’Dez Green powers East Feliciana by U-High

East Feliciana’s 6-foot-8, 240-pound center Tre’Dez Green scored 18 of his game-high 24 points in the first half to help power the Tigers to a 65-58 road victory over a seasoned University team Thursday night. Green scored 11 points in the first quarter as EFHS surged to a...
JACKSON, LA
theadvocate.com

Police chase legislation in the works after deaths of Brusly High students

A state lawmaker said Thursday that he is preparing legislation on police chases in the wake of a Dec. 31 chase that left two Brusly High School students dead. State Rep. Edmond Jordan, D-Baton Rouge, said he is in the early stages of drafting legislation but thinks it is feasible to get a bill approved during the upcoming legislative session, which begins April 10. Legislators began prefiling bills Wednesday.
BRUSLY, LA
theadvocate.com

Rebuilding of Brownfields Elementary takes shape, new board holds retreat

The demolition and rebuilding of Brownfields Elementary advanced Thursday with a recommendation to hire a construction manager to finish the design and likely build the new Baton Rouge elementary school. The recommendation to hire a joint partnership between Baton Rouge developer Mike Womack’s construction company and NRK Construction to rebuild...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Lafayette's Krewe of Rio dives into the 2023 Mardi Gras Season

The Krewe of Carnivale En Rio dove headfirst into Mardi Gras with an undersea extravaganza on Saturday, Jan. 7, at the Cajundome Convention Center. Royal creatures from the underwater world made their appearance as the 2023 Rio Ball kicked off with a bang. Seahorses, jellyfish and lobsters strolled the royalty-only stage, decorated with every shade of blue.
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Florida Boulevard bank site sold to car wash company for $900,000

An Atlanta-based car wash operator has purchased the former Chase Bank branch at the intersection of Florida and Sherwood Forest boulevards for $900,000. A limited liability company set up by Mammoth Holdings purchased the property at 11311 Florida in a deal that was filed Wednesday with the East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court’s office. The seller was JPMorgan Chase.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

These 5 Lafayette Parish schools were recognized by the state for their success

Five Lafayette Parish schools were recognized Wednesday by the Louisiana Department of Education for their improvement on assessment testing. Broussard Middle School, Early College Academy, E.J. Sam Accelerated School, Lafayette Middle School and Myrtle Place Elementary School all were designated as comeback campuses, five of 41 schools that received the recognition from across the state.
LAFAYETTE PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

Donaldsonville Elks to host Freedom Ball

The Donaldsonville Elks Lodge will host the inaugural Freedom Ball this Saturday at the Ascension Gym at Lamar Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales. Royalty for the ball will be King Jolly Goodfellow XC Oscar Evans and Queen Taylor Noel Walker. Tamiko Francis Garrison is ball captain. Tickets for the formal...
DONALDSONVILLE, LA

