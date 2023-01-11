Read full article on original website
2 goals in 51 seconds enough to lift Wild over Coyotes
The Wild are 17-6-2 since starting the season 7-8-2.
Boston 4, Toronto 3
Boston121—4 First Period_1, Toronto, Bunting 14 (Marner, Tavares), 4:45 (pp). 2, Boston, Bergeron 16 (Marchand), 15:02. Second Period_3, Toronto, Engvall 9, 2:43. 4, Boston, Pastrnak 33, 5:52. 5, Boston, Greer 4 (Nosek, Foligno), 10:33. Third Period_6, Toronto, Matthews 21 (Bunting, Marner), 3:17. 7, Boston, Grzelcyk 2 (Carlo, Hall), 18:44.
Carolina 2, Pittsburgh 1
Carolina110—2 First Period_1, Carolina, Skjei 9 (Martinook, Pesce), 17:02. Second Period_2, Carolina, Chatfield 4 (Aho), 9:14. Third Period_3, Pittsburgh, Rakell 15, 7:48 (pp). Shots on Goal_Pittsburgh 11-8-15_34. Carolina 15-14-7_36. Power-play opportunities_Pittsburgh 1 of 6; Carolina 0 of 2. Goalies_Pittsburgh, DeSmith 5-9-2 (36 shots-34 saves). Carolina, Andersen 7-3-0 (35-34). A_18,769...
Okposo's shorthanded goal leads Sabres over Predators 5-3
Jack Quinn scored a goal and added an assist to lead the Buffalo Sabres a 5-3 victory over the Nashville Predators on Saturday night
A look back at the Jets’ season
NEW YORK (PIX11) – Jets insider Greg Buttle takes a look back at this season and ahead to next season. Watch the video player for more and tune in to NY Blitz on PIX11 Saturdays at 10:30 p.m.
Oregon 87, No. 9 Arizona 68
ARIZONA (15-3) A.Tubelis 5-13 4-5 14, Ballo 5-10 0-1 10, Kriisa 2-10 3-3 9, Larsson 1-2 2-2 4, Ramey 4-12 0-0 12, Boswell 6-11 0-0 15, Henderson 0-3 2-2 2, Anderson 1-2 0-0 2, Bal 0-0 0-0 0, Veesaar 0-1 0-0 0, Borovicanin 0-0 0-0 0, Lang 0-0 0-0 0, Mains 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-64 11-13 68.
Montana St. 67, Weber St. 52
WEBER ST. (8-10) Jones 5-10 2-2 13, Koehler 3-5 0-0 7, Tew 0-1 2-4 2, Cunningham 0-4 0-0 0, Verplancken 7-12 0-0 16, Ballard 0-7 3-3 3, Porter 1-2 2-2 4, Rouzan 3-4 1-2 7, Tamba 0-0 0-0 0, Jordan 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-45 10-13 52. MONTANA ST. (12-7)
Northview beats Chicago Hyde Park in overtime
Northview beat Chicago Hyde Park in overtime 53-52. Ottawa Hills fell to Detroit Martin Luther King.
