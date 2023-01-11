Alice Eileen Turner, a loving wife and mother, passed away peacefully Dec. 19, 2022, at Methodist Hospital, Sacramento at the age of 77. Alice was born June 14, 1945, in Niles, Michigan and graduated High School from Linden High School, in Linden, Michigan in 1963. Shortly after graduating, she moved to Sacramento, California and started attending beauty school. She met Robert H. Turner at a dance held by the YWCA in midtown Sacramento, October of 1963, and they married on May 16, 1964. They lived in midtown Sacramento and had their first child, Robert Paul Turner, August of 1967, at Mercy Hospital, Sacramento. They moved to Ohio in February of 1969 and settled in a small town named Napoleon. Their 2nd child, Jennifer Ann Turner, arrived in November of 1971. The family relocated in May of 1973 to Troy Ohio, a Dayton suburb, for Robert’s (aka-Bob) career advancement. In January of 1980, they once again relocated for a promotion, to Cleveland, Ohio. After several snowy winters, they craved the California sun once again and they returned to Sacramento, the suburb of Elk Grove, and continue to live there since July of 1984.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO