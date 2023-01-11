Read full article on original website
Elk Grove Citizen
Kelly, Lewis gallop to uptempo win over Cardinals
With a heart-breaking loss in their recent memory – a 71-69 defeat at Grant on Wednesday – Monterey Trail overcame a slow start to run right by Laguna Creek Friday, 70-60, to pull into a first place tie with the Cardinals at 3-1 after two weeks of Metro Conference play.
Elk Grove Citizen
Jon Gudel Interview (in its entireity)
Your browser does not support the audio element. Former Elk Grove Citizen Sports Editor Jon Gudel was hired recently as the head varsity softball coach at Franklin High School.
Elk Grove Citizen
EG city officials declare local emergency, following storms
Elk Grove city officials on Jan. 9 declared a local emergency after a series of heavy rainstorms caused flooding, power outages, and fallen trees across the Elk Grove region in the past week. This action makes the city government potentially eligible for Sacramento County, state, and federal disaster relief funding...
KCRA.com
The Sacramento Weir: What it is, and when it comes into play
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — When relentless rains hammered the Sacramento Valley, the American and Sacramento Rivers rose quickly. The Department of Water Resources constantly monitored the river levels and rising water. "We monitor that level and that determines whether or not if we open or close the weir," said Casey...
elkgrovelagunanews.com
New BBQ restaurant coming to Elk Grove
A new BBQ restaurant is coming to the Old Town area of Elk Grove. The name of the restaurant will be called LowBrau’s Slow & Low Smokehouse. The location will be on Railroad Street near Dust Bowl Brewing Co, which opened at the end of 2021. Much like Dust...
Elk Grove Citizen
Phillip Van Dyke
Phillip Edwin Van Dyke, 60, of Galt succumbed to cancer following a six-year battle on Dec. 18, 2022. He was born on April 4, 1962, and lived in Hawthorne until he was 6 years old, when his family moved to Elk Grove and then Galt in 1976 where he attended Galt High School.
Elk Grove Citizen
Local iconic sports retailer closes shop
Elk Grove was a much different city 45 years ago when Len and Mona Willeford and their children opened “The Sports Shop.”. “There was just a four-way stop sign at Elk Grove Blvd. and Elk Grove-Florin Road,” the Willeford’s youngest child, Mark, recalled recently. “We grew with the community. They helped us pick what we were going to sell.”
goldcountrymedia.com
Rock slide closes Highway 49 near Lincoln Way in Auburn
UPDATE: Highway 49 has reopened at Lincoln Way in Auburn. Highway 49 at the Lincoln Way intersection in Auburn reopened about 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, 11 hours after a rockslide occurred three-tenths of a mile down the hill from Lincoln Way en route to the Confluence. The rockslide was...
Elk Grove Citizen
Alice Turner
Alice Eileen Turner, a loving wife and mother, passed away peacefully Dec. 19, 2022, at Methodist Hospital, Sacramento at the age of 77. Alice was born June 14, 1945, in Niles, Michigan and graduated High School from Linden High School, in Linden, Michigan in 1963. Shortly after graduating, she moved to Sacramento, California and started attending beauty school. She met Robert H. Turner at a dance held by the YWCA in midtown Sacramento, October of 1963, and they married on May 16, 1964. They lived in midtown Sacramento and had their first child, Robert Paul Turner, August of 1967, at Mercy Hospital, Sacramento. They moved to Ohio in February of 1969 and settled in a small town named Napoleon. Their 2nd child, Jennifer Ann Turner, arrived in November of 1971. The family relocated in May of 1973 to Troy Ohio, a Dayton suburb, for Robert’s (aka-Bob) career advancement. In January of 1980, they once again relocated for a promotion, to Cleveland, Ohio. After several snowy winters, they craved the California sun once again and they returned to Sacramento, the suburb of Elk Grove, and continue to live there since July of 1984.
Roseville and Citrus Heights recap recent storm damage
(KTXL) — The city of Citrus Heights and the Roseville Fire Department shared a collection of images on Thursday showcasing the damage in their area caused by the most recent series of storms. It has been nearly two weeks since the first of several major storms arrived in the Sacramento region and much of Northern […]
'Torrential rainfall' blasts Sacramento Valley and foothills
A narrow cold frontal rainband swept the Sacramento Valley and foothills Saturday morning, dumping torrential rain for a short period.
hopculture.com
7 Best Breweries to Visit in Sacramento
Right before the new year, we spent twenty-four hours drinking and eating our way through California’s capital. And while we couldn’t get to all the best breweries in Sacramento we wanted to in a mere day (there are 80+ there), we wanted to point out the best ones you could visit if you happen to pass through America’s Farm-to-Fork Capital.
Storms damage community center in Sacramento's Del Paso Heights
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A beloved community center is closing it's doors in Sacramento's Del Paso Heights neighborhood, and the recent severe storms are to blame. "It's flooded inside," said Dr. Gina Warren, CEO for Neighborhood Wellness. "The wind blew the ceiling partially off, and a lot of rain entered into our building."
Debris in Folsom Reservoir from runoff, flooding could impact Roseville water taste, odor
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — The rain isn't over for Northern California as another series of atmospheric river storms kicks off another wet weekend. While the rain is helpful for California's drought, other impacts may not be as beneficial. In Roseville, water distribution crews found low water clarity and extra organics...
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Elk Grove Police Daily Watch Summary January 12, 2023
Suspect: MORONES, JOE (HMA, 33, ARRESTED) WILLFUL AND KNOWING VIOLATION OF COURT ORDER CIVIL AND CCP. WILLFUL AND KNOWING VIOLATION OF COURT ORDER CIVIL AND CCP. Charges: VC 10851(A), PC 496D(A), 466.5(A) Location: Ehrhardt Avenue/ Summertide Way. Suspect: SAELEE, CHIEO (AMA, 51, ARRESTED) VC 10851 (a) Vehicle theft. PC 496D...
Victims in Darling Point Drive shooting identified
The names of the two victims in a double homicide in South Bakersfield have been released. The men were Saul Ramirez Jr., 28, of Bakersfield and Deszesk Lavon Halliman Jr., 22, of Sacramento.
Officials issue Evacuation Order for Wilton, surrounding areas
WILTON, Calif. — The Sacramento County Office of Emergency Services has issued an Evacuation Order for the Wilton area due to an "anticipated rise in the Cosumnes River levels." The areas mainly impacted are: Highway 16 and Grantline west to Highway 99, south to Valensin, and north east to...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Sacramento Multiple-Vehicle Crash Injures Two
A multiple-vehicle crash in Sacramento on January 12 caused two injuries and required the extrication of at least one person. The collision happened along Bradshaw Road between Elder Creek and Florin roads around 6:00 a.m. Three vehicles were involved, all of which sustained major damage. Injuries Reported in Multiple-Vehicle Crash.
goldcountrymedia.com
Placer County Sheriff's arrest log: Grand theft, receiving stolen property, driving while high
Editor’s note: Arrest reports are released by the Placer County Sheriff’s Department. Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty. Charges can be amended or dismissed. Jan. 3. Matthew Dylan Tester, 27, was arrested at 12:17 a.m. on suspicion of public intoxication in the 700 block of Northstar Drive...
Police converge at Cosumnes River College after body found
SACRAMENTO - Cosumnes River College was placed on lockdown Tuesday as police investigated a death on campus.There was a heavy police presence at the college and as police investigated the incident. The lockdown has since been lifted.. Police won't say exactly what happened, but tell CBS13 that there is a deceased person in the parking garage. Police say they don't suspect foul play. This is a developing story.
