Former UGA quarterback David Greene says a three-peat could be in the Dawgs’ future

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — After winning two national championship titles in a row, what’s stopping the Dawgs from bringing home a third? According to former quarterback David Greene, nothing.

Greene helped lead the Georgia Bulldogs to an SEC title in 2002.

Channel 2′s Michael Seiden spoke with Greene about the excitement surrounding the past season.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“Man, we’re just incredible. Well, this team this year to the way they fought through adversity. There were a couple of games, Missouri, Ohio State, they could have easily let slip away,” Greene said.

For many fans just like Greene, the second championship is just as sweet as last year’s.

“It’s been a crazy 24 hours,” Greene laughed.

MORE GEORGIA BULLDOGS:

What’s next for Stetson Bennett? Analyst says whatever he wants!

Greene is considered one of the greatest quarterbacks in UGA history, but he says after Stetson Bennett all season long, he couldn’t have been more impressed.

“Nobody really thought he would ever have a chance of stepping foot on the field, and he believed in himself. When he got the starting position, he never gave it up. And, Stetson, I mean, one of the most clutch quarterbacks you’ll ever see,” he said.

Greene says that with Bennett now leaving, the key to a three-peat is a leader like Kirby Smart.

“You can’t underestimate the culture. You got really good athletes that are all about working hard and are not entitled,” Greene said.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Seiden also asked Greene about a now-viral comment made by commentator, and Greene’s former roommate, David Pollack made during a live halftime report. With Alabama head coach Nick Saban on the set, Pollack declared to the college football world that Georgia is the new team to beat, leaving Saban looking none too pleased.

Greene told Seiden he got a good laugh and said his longtime friend has never been shy about speaking his mind.

©2022 Cox Media Group