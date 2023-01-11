With her best actress in a drama category win for her role in Tár, Cate Blanchett broke a record on Tuesday night at the 2023 Golden Globes. She joined Meryl Streep, Ingrid Bergman and Jane Fonda as the most awarded actress in the category with three wins. Blanchett has won twice before in the category, once in 1999 for Elizabeth and once for Blue Jasmine in 2014. She also won in the best supporting actress in a motion picture category in 2008 for I’m Not There. More from The Hollywood ReporterMost Memorable Golden Globes Moments: Host Mocks HFPA Scandal and Tom...

