The best looks from the 2023 Golden Globes
The best looks from the 2023 Golden Globes, including Ana de Armas, Viola Davis and Jenna Ortega.
Golden Globes 2023 Red Carpet Fashion: See What the Stars Wore
HFPA/HANDOUT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock And so it begins! Awards season is officially upon Us as the 2023 Golden Globes are just hours away. After taking a hiatus in 2022, the red carpet soirée is back and will see Hollywood’s biggest names gather together at The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, California on Tuesday, January 10. Hosted by Jerrod […]
Golden Globes 2023: The best-dressed stars on this year’s red carpet
The 80th annual Golden Globes are officially here, which means celebrities have begun arriving on the red carpet for the first awards ceremony of the year.After a hiatus last year, we expect this year’s ceremony to return more glamorous and glitzy than ever, with Hollywood’s biggest names set to arrive on the red carpet at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in all manners of show-stopping looks on Tuesday 10 January.From Laverne Cox to Zanna Roberts Rassi, these are the best red carpet looks at the 2023 Golden Globes.Laverne CoxCox, who is hosting red carpet coverage ahead of this year’s awards...
Golden Globes viewers complain Jennifer Coolidge ‘spoiled’ The White Lotus in acceptance speech
Jennifer Coolidge shocked some Golden Globes viewers after she dropped a major White Lotus spoiler during her acceptance speech.The actor was accepting the award for Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie when she gave away a key plot point from the season two finale of the hit HBO series.Coolidge beat her co-star Aubrey Plaza to the prize during Tuesday night’s (10 January) ceremony, which also saw Claire Danes (Fleishman Is in Trouble), Daisy Edgar-Jones (Under the Banner of Heaven), and Niecy Nash-Betts (Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story) nominated in the same category.Spoilers follow for The...
ETOnline.com
2023 Golden Globes: Check Out the Most Jaw-Dropping Red Carpet Arrivals
The Golden Globes are back and the red carpet is filled with glitz and glamour. On Tuesday, celebs descended upon the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, dressed to the nines. Babylon actress Li Jun Li was channeling Old Hollywood glam in her strapless sequin gown. Meanwhile, Abbott Elementary...
Golden Globes 2023: Here Are All The Winners
This year's ceremony was an attempt at a rebound after years defined by troubling scandals and the COVID-19 pandemic.
Salma Hayek & Jessica Chastain Accidentally Twinning On the Golden Globes Red Carpet Might Be Our Favorite Fashion Moment Yet
Between stylists, makeup artists, and hairstylists, it takes quite a village to get a star ready for a big red carpet like the 2023 Golden Globe Awards. In this year’s 80th edition, it turns out two villages had quite similar visions for actresses Salma Hayek and Jessica Chastain who were almost twinning on the carpet. Hayek, who is attending the big night to celebrate her latest movie Puss in Boots: The Last Wish‘s Best Picture – Animated nomination, wore a crystal-encrusted, golden gown and it’s easily one of our favorite looks from the star to date. Hayek let her dress...
Angela Bassett's Golden Globe success makes her first actor to win major award for Marvel movie
Angela Bassett has won a Golden Globe for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Golden Globes red carpet underway, after year off the air
After going dark for a year, the Golden Globes returned to the air Tuesday on a one-year audition to try to win back their awards-season perch and relevancy to a Hollywood that shunned the awards after an ethics and diversity scandal. Stars and studios boycotted last year's ceremony, which NBC...
Rihanna Skips Golden Globes Red Carpet But Steals The Show Anyway
The pop queen and first-time nominee looked stunning in a floor-length ballgown and received playful shoutouts from host Jerrod Carmichael and others.
Katherine Heigl says she felt 'betrayed' when people turned on her after controversial comments about 'Grey's Anatomy' and 'Knocked Up'
Katherine Heigl said by constantly apologizing for her "Grey's Anatomy" and "Knocked Up" comments, she "just kept giving the whole thing a heartbeat."
Priscilla Presley gave optimistic update about daughter Lisa Marie’s health just minutes before her shocking death at 54
PRISCILLA Presley had given fans an optimistic update on Lisa Marie's health condition just minutes before her daughter's tragic death at 54. The actress posted a photo of herself and her daughter on her Instagram feed along with a brief caption that confirmed the sad news her daughter was fighting for her life Thursday afternoon.
Prevention
Jamie Lee Curtis, 64, Stuns in Plunging Blazer and Lace on the Red Carpet and Fans Have Thoughts
Jamie Lee Curtis, 64, stunned in a plunging blazer and lace pants on the red carpet at the Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards. Fans were obsessed with the spicy look. The actress isn’t shying away from bold looks in her 60s, and we are in full support. While...
Jamie Lee Curtis Dons Minimalist Valentino Jumpsuit With Statement Lace Cape at Golden Globe Awards 2023
Jamie Lee Curtis arrived on the red carpet for the 2023 Golden Globe Awards on Tuesday in Beverly Hills wearing a standout black ensemble. In honor of this year’s ceremony, Curtis adorned herself with a minimalist black jumpsuit and a dramatic lace cape from Valentino. She accessorized the jumpsuit and cape with two statement bangles, a ring and earrings.More from WWDThe Best-Dressed Stars at the Golden Globes 2023All the Golden Globes 2023 Red Carpet Looks'RuPaul's Drag Race' Season 15: Drag Queen Cast & Red Carpet Looks at MTV Premiere For makeup, Curtis went minimalist, opting for a light pink lip, a touch...
The "Abbott Elementary" Cast Reunite at the Golden Globes
Quinta Brunson, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Chris Perfetti, Lisa Ann Walter, Tyler James Williams, and Janelle James were class acts at this year's Golden Globe Awards. The beloved "Abbott Elementary" stars reunited at the Los Angeles ceremony on Tuesday night, looking as glamorous as ever outside of their usual school setting. Brunson dazzled in a black-and-pink ruffled gown, while Ralph — who brought her 28-year-old daughter, Ivy Maurice, as her date — shone bright in a custom Aliétte dress. Meanwhile, Williams sported a blue striped blazer and matching pants, Perfetti looked dapper in an all-black ensemble, Walter was a vision in blue, and James wore a gorgeous navy blue, form-fitting dress with a floor-length cape.
papermag.com
Rihanna Arrived Fashionably Late at the Golden Globes
The Golden Globe Awards are the perfect place to bring together some of the most compelling and powerful work in television and film from the past year. It also helps that we're also treated to some gorgeous looks, even if they don't grace the red carpet. Only months shy of...
Golden Globes: Cate Blanchett Joins Meryl Streep, Ingrid Bergman, Jane Fonda as Most Awarded Best Drama Actress
With her best actress in a drama category win for her role in Tár, Cate Blanchett broke a record on Tuesday night at the 2023 Golden Globes. She joined Meryl Streep, Ingrid Bergman and Jane Fonda as the most awarded actress in the category with three wins. Blanchett has won twice before in the category, once in 1999 for Elizabeth and once for Blue Jasmine in 2014. She also won in the best supporting actress in a motion picture category in 2008 for I’m Not There. More from The Hollywood ReporterMost Memorable Golden Globes Moments: Host Mocks HFPA Scandal and Tom...
Lisa Marie Presley, singer and daughter of Elvis, dies aged 54
Lisa Marie Presley, singer and the only child of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, has died at the age of 54, after suddenly being hospitalised on Thursday. Her 77-year-old mother confirmed Presley’s death later on Thursday night. “It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news...
The Golden Globes Offered a Rare Sneak Peek at Tonight's Seating Arrangements
The Golden Globes recently offered a glimpse of where the stars will be sitting for tonight’s ceremony, including Selena Gomez, Evan Peters, Jenna Ortega and more.
Clayton News Daily
Exclusive: 'The Fabelmans' Inspiration Leah Adler on Being Steven Spielberg's Mom
The upcoming Universal pic, The Fabelmans, is a semi-autobiographical story loosely based on Steven Spielberg's childhood and first years as a director, with a specific focus on his beloved mother, the late Leah Adler. Spielberg has said his mother encouraged him to tell his personal coming-of-age story and called the...
