Beverly Hills, CA

Us Weekly

Golden Globes 2023 Red Carpet Fashion: See What the Stars Wore

HFPA/HANDOUT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock And so it begins! Awards season is officially upon Us as the 2023 Golden Globes are just hours away.  After taking a hiatus in 2022, the red carpet soirée is back and will see Hollywood’s biggest names gather together at The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, California on Tuesday, January 10. Hosted by Jerrod […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Golden Globes 2023: The best-dressed stars on this year’s red carpet

The 80th annual Golden Globes are officially here, which means celebrities have begun arriving on the red carpet for the first awards ceremony of the year.After a hiatus last year, we expect this year’s ceremony to return more glamorous and glitzy than ever, with Hollywood’s biggest names set to arrive on the red carpet at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in all manners of show-stopping looks on Tuesday 10 January.From Laverne Cox to Zanna Roberts Rassi, these are the best red carpet looks at the 2023 Golden Globes.Laverne CoxCox, who is hosting red carpet coverage ahead of this year’s awards...
The Independent

Golden Globes viewers complain Jennifer Coolidge ‘spoiled’ The White Lotus in acceptance speech

Jennifer Coolidge shocked some Golden Globes viewers after she dropped a major White Lotus spoiler during her acceptance speech.The actor was accepting the award for Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie when she gave away a key plot point from the season two finale of the hit HBO series.Coolidge beat her co-star Aubrey Plaza to the prize during Tuesday night’s (10 January) ceremony, which also saw Claire Danes (Fleishman Is in Trouble), Daisy Edgar-Jones (Under the Banner of Heaven), and Niecy Nash-Betts (Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story) nominated in the same category.Spoilers follow for The...
SheKnows

Salma Hayek & Jessica Chastain Accidentally Twinning On the Golden Globes Red Carpet Might Be Our Favorite Fashion Moment Yet

Between stylists, makeup artists, and hairstylists, it takes quite a village to get a star ready for a big red carpet like the 2023 Golden Globe Awards. In this year’s 80th edition, it turns out two villages had quite similar visions for actresses Salma Hayek and Jessica Chastain who were almost twinning on the carpet. Hayek, who is attending the big night to celebrate her latest movie Puss in Boots: The Last Wish‘s Best Picture – Animated nomination, wore a crystal-encrusted, golden gown and it’s easily one of our favorite looks from the star to date. Hayek let her dress...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Golden Globes red carpet underway, after year off the air

After going dark for a year, the Golden Globes returned to the air Tuesday on a one-year audition to try to win back their awards-season perch and relevancy to a Hollywood that shunned the awards after an ethics and diversity scandal. Stars and studios boycotted last year's ceremony, which NBC...
The US Sun

Priscilla Presley gave optimistic update about daughter Lisa Marie’s health just minutes before her shocking death at 54

PRISCILLA Presley had given fans an optimistic update on Lisa Marie's health condition just minutes before her daughter's tragic death at 54. The actress posted a photo of herself and her daughter on her Instagram feed along with a brief caption that confirmed the sad news her daughter was fighting for her life Thursday afternoon.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WWD

Jamie Lee Curtis Dons Minimalist Valentino Jumpsuit With Statement Lace Cape at Golden Globe Awards 2023

Jamie Lee Curtis arrived on the red carpet for the 2023 Golden Globe Awards on Tuesday in Beverly Hills wearing a standout black ensemble. In honor of this year’s ceremony, Curtis adorned herself with a minimalist black jumpsuit and a dramatic lace cape from Valentino. She accessorized the jumpsuit and cape with two statement bangles, a ring and earrings.More from WWDThe Best-Dressed Stars at the Golden Globes 2023All the Golden Globes 2023 Red Carpet Looks'RuPaul's Drag Race' Season 15: Drag Queen Cast & Red Carpet Looks at MTV Premiere For makeup, Curtis went minimalist, opting for a light pink lip, a touch...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
POPSUGAR

The "Abbott Elementary" Cast Reunite at the Golden Globes

Quinta Brunson, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Chris Perfetti, Lisa Ann Walter, Tyler James Williams, and Janelle James were class acts at this year's Golden Globe Awards. The beloved "Abbott Elementary" stars reunited at the Los Angeles ceremony on Tuesday night, looking as glamorous as ever outside of their usual school setting. Brunson dazzled in a black-and-pink ruffled gown, while Ralph — who brought her 28-year-old daughter, Ivy Maurice, as her date — shone bright in a custom Aliétte dress. Meanwhile, Williams sported a blue striped blazer and matching pants, Perfetti looked dapper in an all-black ensemble, Walter was a vision in blue, and James wore a gorgeous navy blue, form-fitting dress with a floor-length cape.
LOS ANGELES, CA
papermag.com

Rihanna Arrived Fashionably Late at the Golden Globes

The Golden Globe Awards are the perfect place to bring together some of the most compelling and powerful work in television and film from the past year. It also helps that we're also treated to some gorgeous looks, even if they don't grace the red carpet. Only months shy of...
The Hollywood Reporter

Golden Globes: Cate Blanchett Joins Meryl Streep, Ingrid Bergman, Jane Fonda as Most Awarded Best Drama Actress

With her best actress in a drama category win for her role in Tár, Cate Blanchett broke a record on Tuesday night at the 2023 Golden Globes. She joined Meryl Streep, Ingrid Bergman and Jane Fonda as the most awarded actress in the category with three wins. Blanchett has won twice before in the category, once in 1999 for Elizabeth and once for Blue Jasmine in 2014. She also won in the best supporting actress in a motion picture category in 2008 for I’m Not There. More from The Hollywood ReporterMost Memorable Golden Globes Moments: Host Mocks HFPA Scandal and Tom...

