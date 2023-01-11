Read full article on original website
Paris Sweeps Hornets in Senior Girls and Boys Action at Hackett
Taking leads for the first time in the fourth quarters of both the senior boys and girls games, the Paris Eagles and Lady Eagles traveled to Hackett last week and left with two important road conference wins. The Paris girls, playing without injured Brailey Forst, began the game with a...
Magazine Students Earn All-Region Band Honors
MAGAZINE – Four Magazine band students were rewarded for their hard work and talent on Saturday during the Region 8 Band auditions at Fort Smith’s Southside High School. Junior Brock Gentry, sophomores Briare and Trinidy Harding and freshman Isaiah Ward each earned All-Region honors. It was the fourth...
Paris Chamber of Commerce Celebrates Newly-Renovated Office
The outstanding work being done by the Paris Area Chamber of Commerce continues, and most recently, the Chamber celebrated the completion of renovation work on the Chamber office on Highway 22 in Paris. Led by executive director Tonya Fletcher and the Chamber board, office space that included interior work that was either donated or deeply discounted by Paris businesses and organizations was on display for business owners last week. The Chamber celebrated the completion of the project with a ribbon cutting ceremony that was held at the office last week.
