The outstanding work being done by the Paris Area Chamber of Commerce continues, and most recently, the Chamber celebrated the completion of renovation work on the Chamber office on Highway 22 in Paris. Led by executive director Tonya Fletcher and the Chamber board, office space that included interior work that was either donated or deeply discounted by Paris businesses and organizations was on display for business owners last week. The Chamber celebrated the completion of the project with a ribbon cutting ceremony that was held at the office last week.

PARIS, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO