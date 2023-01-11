Read full article on original website
Kaia Gerber Kisses Austin Butler To Celebrate His Golden Globes Win After The Show: Watch
Austin Butler won big at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards, and afterward, his girlfriend, Kaia Gerber, was by his side to congratulate him. Although Kaia did not attend the event with Austin, she met up with him outside the ceremony following the show. The two could be seen sharing a passionate kiss in the Beverly Hills Hotel, with Kaia proudly wrapping her arms around Austin’s neck and hugging him.
Austin Butler did not leave girlfriend Kaia Gerber lonesome on Golden Globes night. The model, daughter of Cindy Crawford, joined the actor at an after-party following the Jan. 10 ceremony, where...
Michael Jordan's Daughter Jasmine Said She Dated A Girl When She Was In College: "I Dated A Women's Basketball Player."
Michael Jordan's daughter Jasmine revealed that she dated a women's basketball player during her time in college.
Selena Gomez and Nicola Peltz Debut Matching Friendship Tattoos
Selena Gomez‘s friendship with Nicola Peltz Beckham has been blossoming over the holiday period, and it appears that the duo recently took that friendship to the next level with matching friendship tattoos. During a wholesome New Year’s trip to Mexico with the Beckhams alongside some of their other friends,...
Ashley Olsen Reportedly Marries Louis Eisner In Secret Ceremony
Ashley Olsen has reportedly married her longtime partner Louis Eisner! The actress-turned-fashion designer, 36, and the artist, 33, tied the knot in a private ceremony at a home in Bel-Air, California on Dec. 28, Page Six published in a report on Wednesday, Jan. 4. The outlet said only “a few dozen guests” were at the ceremony, and that a party “went late with 50 people or so total.” HollywoodLife has reached out for comment.
Jennifer Lopez is debuting a hairstyle right before the holidays
Jennifer Lopez is debuting a hairstyle right before the holidays. The 53-year-old’s stylist, Rob Zangardi, chopped some inches and styled her golden hair into a lob. Zangardi, known for his celebrity-studded clientele, including Gwen Stefani and Rihanna, shared photos of the new look. “The Most Wonderful Time...
Ines De Ramon Enjoys Shopping Day After Romantic Vacay With Brad Pitt: Photo
Brad Pitt‘s new girlfriend, jewelry designer Ines de Ramon, is back in California following her New Year’s trip to Cabo with the Oscar-winning actor. Ines, 30, was seen bundled up in a black puffer jacket as she shopped with a friend in Los Angeles on Jan. 5, 2023. Just a few days earlier, she and Brad, 59, were photographed soaking up the sun at a Mexican resort to celebrate the New Year.
Selena Gomez's Dating Future Reportedly Revealed After Several Rumors
Selena Gomez has big plans for 2023 and it involves her love life. A source told Entertainment Tonight that the 30-year-old singer and actress is feeling "optimistic" about what the new year could bring for her in the love department. "Selena is feeling positive and optimistic," the source says. "She is open to dating." The report comes after model Hailey Bieber addressed claims that she stole her now-husband, Justin Bieber, from Gomez. Bieber first dated Hailey on a break from Gomez, and then married her just months after he and Gomez's final split. While appearing on the Call Her Daddy podcast, host Alex Cooper asked Hailey if there was an overlap between her relationship with Justin and Gomez's, to which she replied. "No, not one time." Sortly thereafter, Gomez and Hailey posed together while at the Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles.
Emily Ratajkowski Sparks Dating Rumors With Comedian Eric Andre Following Pete Davidson Fling
Move over, Pete Davidson! Emily Ratajkowski has a new funny man in her life: Eric Andre. The model-turned-author was spotted in New York City on a date with the comedian after her brief fling with Davidson, RadarOnline.com has learned. Since splitting from her estranged husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, in July 2022 amid cheating rumors, Ratajkowski wasted no time exploring the dating scene. Based on her suitors, she has a thing for men who can make her laugh. RadarOnline.com exclusively reported the details surrounding the short-lived romance between Ratajkowski and Davidson, which officially fizzled out at the end of December 2022. A...
Miley Cyrus Performs ‘Stars Are Blind’ with Paris Hilton in Pink Dress and Slingbacks
Miley Cyrus performed a beloved Y2K song in a Y2K look. The singer hosted her second annual NBC special, Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party, on Saturday night. Though the event, co-hosted by Dolly Parton, several singers like Latto, Fletcher and more performed. Paris Hilton surprised fans when she joined Cyrus and musician Sia on stage, and the three sang Hilton’s 2006 song “Stars Are Blind.” For this special performance, Cyrus wore a light pink dress from Versace’s spring ‘05 collection. The dress featured a halter top with a plunging neckline, as well as ruching in the bodice and an asymmetrical hemline. Cyrus...
Brad Pitt Celebrated His Birthday with Ines de Ramon — See the Pics!
Over the weekend, Brad Pitt spent his 59th birthday with rumored girlfriend Ines de Ramon in Hollywood. The two were photographed getting out of the same car after arriving at Pace restaurant. After stepping out of a Tesla, Pitt and Ramon were seen sharing a laugh with each other. It...
Gigi Hadid's Reported Reason For Cooling Things Off With Leonardo DiCaprio Has Everything to Do With His Lifestyle
Gigi Hadid never quite fit Leonardo DiCaprio’s dating profile, and now, the reasons why their relationship is on hold are reportedly shining through. The 48-year-old actor, who usually prefers models under the age of 25, went outside the box when he started hanging out with Hadid this fall and she apparently is starting to realize why he sticks to the younger set. The 27-year-old model, who is also mom to a daughter, Khai, 2, from her relationship with Zayn Malik, reportedly thinks DiCaprio’s lifestyle is too chaotic. That’s why she doesn’t seem to be bothered by the idea that he’s now...
Selena Gomez Is All Smiles at the 2023 Golden Globes, Brings Little Sister Gracie as Her Date
Sisters' night out! Selena Gomez brought little sister Gracie as her date to the 2023 Golden Globes. Gomez, 30, walked the red carpet solo in a black gown with a flowing purple train on Tuesday, January 10, in Los Angeles. The former Disney Channel star celebrated her nomination with 9-year-old sister Gracie in attendance. Only […]
Selena Gomez Confirms She’s Back on Instagram With New Selfies After Deleting App
Sometimes a little social media break can be good for your mental health. Selena Gomez admitted that she had taken some time away from Instagram, but returned with a new set of selfies that she posted on Tuesday, January 10. The singer and actress, 30, joked about how she returned to the app in her caption. “Wait can you tell I’m back on Instagram?” she wrote.
The Best Beauty Instagrams: Jill Kortleve, Orlando Bloom, and More
2023 well wishes and 2022 moods threaded through this week’s best beauty Instagrams, our fresh start marked by a final glance into the aesthetic rearview. For Madelaine Petsch—and many others—last year was a time for crying on main, while Jill Kortleve’s recap centered eye masks, depuffing practices, and her ever-present power brows. Cami Mendes celebrated the holiday in sunny climes, all luminous skin and air-dried hair, as elsewhere, Lily Collins elevated her sweater-weather styling with a pout painted plummy red.
Missing Star Storm Reid Praises Zendaya: "I've Looked Up to Her My Entire Life" (Exclusive)
Missing star Storm Reid says that she's looked up to Zendaya her entire life. Comicbook.com's Chris Killian talked to the actress about the people she's been the most starstruck by in her career. Reid has a lot of love for her Euphoria co-star. The two play sisters in that HBO Max show, but their bond actually mimics that dynamic in real-life. Multiple interviews have seen both compliment their "sibling" and the Suicide Squad star is extremely grateful to have that relationship. As one of the bigger stars of her generation, Zendaya is a pretty big presence in any room she walks into. So, you can imagine having that kind of friendship would be a pretty big deal for a younger actor.
Spotted at Sakagura! Emily Ratajkowski and Eric André dined at the New York City hotspot over the weekend after her fling with Pete Davidson, Page Six confirms. The duo’s reservation was under the 39-year-old comedian’s name. Andre and the model, 31, were seated at the Japanese restaurant at 8:10 p.m. on Saturday night. Ratajkowski sported a leather trench coat, a sheer black dress and matching sneakers on the outing in photos obtained by TMZ Monday. As for the “Eric Andre Show” host, he paired a floral button-down with pink pants and covered up in a black coat. André and the actress were all smiles while...
Miley Cyrus to Release New Album ‘Endless Summer Vacation’ in March, Drops Teaser Trailer
Miley Cyrus has revealed her new album “Endless Summer Vacation” will be arriving on March 10 via her new label, Columbia Records. The record, which Cyrus described as “her love letter to L.A.” in the announcement, will be the follow-up to 2020’s “Plastic Hearts.” News of “Endless Summer Vacation” came attached to a teaser trailer that suggests themes to found in the forthcoming record. The one-minute video features Cyrus reciting a short dialogue over various close-up shots and visual nods to Los Angeles such as rippling water, a helicopter and those eerie-looking cell towers disguised as palm trees that are...
Olivia Wilde Shared a Surprisingly Telling Comment About Love Following Split With Harry Styles
Though Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles‘ relationship was private basically from start to finish, we can’t help but wonder how she’s doing after it all. Most recently, the Don’t Worry Darling director reposted a screenshot of a movie scene on her Instagram Story that shared a heartbreaking outlook on love. “I’d hate to die without having loved,” the subtitle of the scene from Thai romance film Tropical Malady reads, per Daily Mail. If you’re thinking this could just be Wilde sharing her love for the movie, we totally get it, but we can’t help but connect the sad quote with her...
Ines de Ramon Rocks Crop Top & Jeans After Skipping Golden Globes With Brad Pitt
Ines de Ramon was out in Los Angeles on Jan. 11, looking effortlessly chic in a crop top and jeans. The 30-year-old girlfriend of Brad Pitt skipped the Golden Globes with her beau the night before but it didn’t seem to bother her as she looked stylish in her outfit.
