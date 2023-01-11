ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

HollywoodLife

Kaia Gerber Kisses Austin Butler To Celebrate His Golden Globes Win After The Show: Watch

Austin Butler won big at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards, and afterward, his girlfriend, Kaia Gerber, was by his side to congratulate him. Although Kaia did not attend the event with Austin, she met up with him outside the ceremony following the show. The two could be seen sharing a passionate kiss in the Beverly Hills Hotel, with Kaia proudly wrapping her arms around Austin’s neck and hugging him.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Hypebae

Selena Gomez and Nicola Peltz Debut Matching Friendship Tattoos

Selena Gomez‘s friendship with Nicola Peltz Beckham has been blossoming over the holiday period, and it appears that the duo recently took that friendship to the next level with matching friendship tattoos. During a wholesome New Year’s trip to Mexico with the Beckhams alongside some of their other friends,...
HollywoodLife

Ashley Olsen Reportedly Marries Louis Eisner In Secret Ceremony

Ashley Olsen has reportedly married her longtime partner Louis Eisner! The actress-turned-fashion designer, 36, and the artist, 33, tied the knot in a private ceremony at a home in Bel-Air, California on Dec. 28, Page Six published in a report on Wednesday, Jan. 4. The outlet said only “a few dozen guests” were at the ceremony, and that a party “went late with 50 people or so total.” HollywoodLife has reached out for comment.
CALIFORNIA STATE
HollywoodLife

Ines De Ramon Enjoys Shopping Day After Romantic Vacay With Brad Pitt: Photo

Brad Pitt‘s new girlfriend, jewelry designer Ines de Ramon, is back in California following her New Year’s trip to Cabo with the Oscar-winning actor. Ines, 30, was seen bundled up in a black puffer jacket as she shopped with a friend in Los Angeles on Jan. 5, 2023. Just a few days earlier, she and Brad, 59, were photographed soaking up the sun at a Mexican resort to celebrate the New Year.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popculture

Selena Gomez's Dating Future Reportedly Revealed After Several Rumors

Selena Gomez has big plans for 2023 and it involves her love life. A source told Entertainment Tonight that the 30-year-old singer and actress is feeling "optimistic" about what the new year could bring for her in the love department. "Selena is feeling positive and optimistic," the source says. "She is open to dating." The report comes after model Hailey Bieber addressed claims that she stole her now-husband, Justin Bieber, from Gomez. Bieber first dated Hailey on a break from Gomez, and then married her just months after he and Gomez's final split. While appearing on the Call Her Daddy podcast, host Alex Cooper asked Hailey if there was an overlap between her relationship with Justin and Gomez's, to which she replied. "No, not one time." Sortly thereafter, Gomez and Hailey posed together while at the Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles.
RadarOnline

Emily Ratajkowski Sparks Dating Rumors With Comedian Eric Andre Following Pete Davidson Fling

Move over, Pete Davidson! Emily Ratajkowski has a new funny man in her life: Eric Andre. The model-turned-author was spotted in New York City on a date with the comedian after her brief fling with Davidson, RadarOnline.com has learned. Since splitting from her estranged husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, in July 2022 amid cheating rumors, Ratajkowski wasted no time exploring the dating scene. Based on her suitors, she has a thing for men who can make her laugh. RadarOnline.com exclusively reported the details surrounding the short-lived romance between Ratajkowski and Davidson, which officially fizzled out at the end of December 2022. A...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Miley Cyrus Performs ‘Stars Are Blind’ with Paris Hilton in Pink Dress and Slingbacks

Miley Cyrus performed a beloved Y2K song in a Y2K look. The singer hosted her second annual NBC special, Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party, on Saturday night. Though the event, co-hosted by Dolly Parton, several singers like Latto, Fletcher and more performed. Paris Hilton surprised fans when she joined Cyrus and musician Sia on stage, and the three sang Hilton’s 2006 song “Stars Are Blind.” For this special performance, Cyrus wore a light pink dress from Versace’s spring ‘05 collection. The dress featured a halter top with a plunging neckline, as well as ruching in the bodice and an asymmetrical hemline. Cyrus...
SheKnows

Gigi Hadid's Reported Reason For Cooling Things Off With Leonardo DiCaprio Has Everything to Do With His Lifestyle

Gigi Hadid never quite fit Leonardo DiCaprio’s dating profile, and now, the reasons why their relationship is on hold are reportedly shining through. The 48-year-old actor, who usually prefers models under the age of 25, went outside the box when he started hanging out with Hadid this fall and she apparently is starting to realize why he sticks to the younger set.   The 27-year-old model, who is also mom to a daughter, Khai, 2, from her relationship with Zayn Malik, reportedly thinks DiCaprio’s lifestyle is too chaotic. That’s why she doesn’t seem to be bothered by the idea that he’s now...
HollywoodLife

Selena Gomez Confirms She’s Back on Instagram With New Selfies After Deleting App

Sometimes a little social media break can be good for your mental health. Selena Gomez admitted that she had taken some time away from Instagram, but returned with a new set of selfies that she posted on Tuesday, January 10. The singer and actress, 30, joked about how she returned to the app in her caption. “Wait can you tell I’m back on Instagram?” she wrote.
Vogue Magazine

The Best Beauty Instagrams: Jill Kortleve, Orlando Bloom, and More

2023 well wishes and 2022 moods threaded through this week’s best beauty Instagrams, our fresh start marked by a final glance into the aesthetic rearview. For Madelaine Petsch—and many others—last year was a time for crying on main, while Jill Kortleve’s recap centered eye masks, depuffing practices, and her ever-present power brows. Cami Mendes celebrated the holiday in sunny climes, all luminous skin and air-dried hair, as elsewhere, Lily Collins elevated her sweater-weather styling with a pout painted plummy red.
ComicBook

Missing Star Storm Reid Praises Zendaya: "I've Looked Up to Her My Entire Life" (Exclusive)

Missing star Storm Reid says that she's looked up to Zendaya her entire life. Comicbook.com's Chris Killian talked to the actress about the people she's been the most starstruck by in her career. Reid has a lot of love for her Euphoria co-star. The two play sisters in that HBO Max show, but their bond actually mimics that dynamic in real-life. Multiple interviews have seen both compliment their "sibling" and the Suicide Squad star is extremely grateful to have that relationship. As one of the bigger stars of her generation, Zendaya is a pretty big presence in any room she walks into. So, you can imagine having that kind of friendship would be a pretty big deal for a younger actor.
Page Six

Emily Ratajkowski goes on intimate dinner date with Eric André after Pete fling

Spotted at Sakagura! Emily Ratajkowski and Eric André dined at the New York City hotspot over the weekend after her fling with Pete Davidson, Page Six confirms. The duo’s reservation was under the 39-year-old comedian’s name. Andre and the model, 31, were seated at the Japanese restaurant at 8:10 p.m. on Saturday night. Ratajkowski sported a leather trench coat, a sheer black dress and matching sneakers on the outing in photos obtained by TMZ Monday. As for the “Eric Andre Show” host, he paired a floral button-down with pink pants and covered up in a black coat. André and the actress were all smiles while...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Variety

Miley Cyrus to Release New Album ‘Endless Summer Vacation’ in March, Drops Teaser Trailer

Miley Cyrus has revealed her new album “Endless Summer Vacation” will be arriving on March 10 via her new label, Columbia Records. The record, which Cyrus described as “her love letter to L.A.” in the announcement, will be the follow-up to 2020’s “Plastic Hearts.” News of “Endless Summer Vacation” came attached to a teaser trailer that suggests themes to found in the forthcoming record. The one-minute video features Cyrus reciting a short dialogue over various close-up shots and visual nods to Los Angeles such as rippling water, a helicopter and those eerie-looking cell towers disguised as palm trees that are...
SheKnows

Olivia Wilde Shared a Surprisingly Telling Comment About Love Following Split With Harry Styles

Though Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles‘ relationship was private basically from start to finish, we can’t help but wonder how she’s doing after it all. Most recently, the Don’t Worry Darling director reposted a screenshot of a movie scene on her Instagram Story that shared a heartbreaking outlook on love. “I’d hate to die without having loved,” the subtitle of the scene from Thai romance film Tropical Malady reads, per Daily Mail. If you’re thinking this could just be Wilde sharing her love for the movie, we totally get it, but we can’t help but connect the sad quote with her...

