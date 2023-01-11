Read full article on original website
Related
yourcentralvalley.com
Student with rare tumor continues to succeed in school
TULARE, Calif. (KSEE) – Diego Mora has the unique ability to make everyone feel like they are the most important person in his life. Each day in his life is precious because at the age of one and a half Diego was diagnosed with a rare brain tumor. But the junior at Tulare Western High School does not allow that to put him or his classmates down.
yourcentralvalley.com
Preparations are underway for countdown to King
FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — Edward Thomas, organizer of the Countdown to King tribute program stopped by eyewitness news to discuss the preparations that are underway to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr’s birthday. Thomas says Sunday night residents from around the valley with meet at the Tower Theatre to...
yourcentralvalley.com
Friday Midday Forecast
Fresno, Calif. (KSEE) – Pockets of moderate rain will be likely this afternoon and early evening. Heavy rain at times with gusty winds on Saturday. Isolated thunderstorms possible. Showers will be light and scattered on Sunday as we transition between storms. Rain will be moderate to heavy on Monday. Still have a slight chance of a shower on Wednesday.
yourcentralvalley.com
Learn how to design a charcuterie board
CLOVIS, Calif. ( ) – Clovis Culinary Center and The Grazing Table Events are hosting a charcuterie design class on January 19. The Clovis Culinary Center is a kitchen space and incubator for food businesses and startups. It opens to the public once a month for cooking classes. January’s...
Comments / 0