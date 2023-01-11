ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Smoking is back in the Capitol under new House Republican majority

The Republicans are back in control in the US House of Representatives, and that means members are once again allowed to smoke inside the building. The Republican majority has made the rule change despite the fact that smoking indoors is banned in Washington, DC and generally considered to have negative effects on people’s health. The House and Senate are federal property, governed by rules largely left up to House and Senate leadership. Washington, D.C., law bans smoking in all indoor spaces, but it does not apply to the private offices of members of Congress, never has.— Patricia Zengerle (@ReutersZengerle)...
Concerns over Santos’ backstory were known prior to the election

Concerns over Rep. George Santos‘ backstory became louder over the summer and into the fall campaign season, and issues surrounding the recently elected Republican congressman from New York had not been a secret, a GOP source told CNN on Friday. When it became clearer that Santos had a chance...
Yellen tells Congress US expected to hit debt limit Thursday

WASHINGTON (AP) — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen notified Congress on Friday that the U.S. is projected to reach its debt limit on Thursday and will then resort to “extraordinary measures” to avoid default. In a letter to House and Senate leaders, Yellen said her actions will buy...
Inside 5 days of a White House determined to maintain business as usual

A White House facing the first full day of a special counsel investigation sought to maintain a business-as-usual attitude, highlighting what has become a central objective amid an uncertain and potentially perilous new reality. President Joe Biden welcomed Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio to the White House, making good on...
EXPLAINER: List of states banning TikTok grows

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin and North Carolina have joined at least 22 other states in banning the popular social media app TikTok on state-owned devices, including Mississippi, Indiana, Louisiana and South Dakota. Congress also recently banned TikTok from most U.S. government-issued devices over bipartisan concerns about security. TikTok...
Biden to host Netherlands’ Rutte for White House talks

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will host Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte at the White House for talks that are expected to center on the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine. National Security Council spokesman John Kirby, in announcing Tuesday’s meeting, called the Netherlands “a very key supporter of security assistance in Ukraine.” Kirby noted the Netherlands has already contributed $3 billion to support Ukraine and has committed to spend $1 billion more. The two leaders also plan to discuss the Summit for Democracy, which they are co-hosting with Costa Rica, South Korea and Zambia in late March.
Biden to deliver State of the Union address on February 7

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has invited President Joe Biden to deliver the annual State of the Union address to Congress on February 7, and the White House said Biden has accepted the invitation. “It is my solemn obligation to invite you to speak before a Joint Session of Congress on...
Writer wants Trump’s deposition in rape lawsuit made public

NEW YORK (AP) — Lawyers for a longtime advice columnist who says Donald Trump raped her a quarter century ago say his fall deposition should be made public. The lawyers for writer E. Jean Carroll filed papers late Thursday in Manhattan federal court to support her lawsuit against the former president. Among the papers was a letter urging Judge Lewis Kaplan to order the unsealing of Trump’s October deposition. They argued that deposition excerpts were included in written arguments they made in urging Kaplan to reject Trump’s attempt to toss out the rape claim made in November. But the excerpts have since been redacted while the judge considers whether to unseal the deposition.
