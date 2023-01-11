Read full article on original website
Tri-City Herald
2023 Golden Globes Best and Worst Dressed Stars: Photos of the Hit and Miss Red Carpet Outfits
After a one-year television absence, the Golden Globe Awards are back in 2023, albeit with several changes. But one thing remains the same: stars will bring out their fashion A-game with either major wow moments or style fails. The guest list for the Tuesday, January 10, event promises plenty of...
Golden Globes 2023 Red Carpet Fashion: See What the Stars Wore
HFPA/HANDOUT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock And so it begins! Awards season is officially upon Us as the 2023 Golden Globes are just hours away. After taking a hiatus in 2022, the red carpet soirée is back and will see Hollywood’s biggest names gather together at The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, California on Tuesday, January 10. Hosted by Jerrod […]
Zendaya Thanks the Golden Globes After Best Actress Win: "So Sorry I Wasn't Able to Be There"
Zendaya is officially a Golden Globe winner! Even though she couldn't attend the Jan. 10 ceremony to pick up her best actress in drama trophy herself, she's still honored to have won. On Tuesday night, the "Euphoria" star shared a black and white photo of her character, Rue, on Instagram alongside a heartfelt message to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.
Bustle
Margot Robbie’s Golden Globes Dress Is A Barbiecore Dream
Margot Robbie channeled her Barbie alter ego for the 2023 Golden Globe Awards, and honestly, I’m still in shock. The actor is nominated for an award for her work in her latest film Babylon, but still brought the Mattel maven’s essence to the red carpet. Robbie wore head-to-toe...
Best Dressed at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards
On Tuesday night, the Golden Globes attempted their comeback, two years since they last aired. In the meantime, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association has promised to work at revamping the group, following the 2021 Los Angeles Times investigation exposing the lack of any Black members in the HFPA and other ethical malpractices. It has remained a big question in Hollywood whether the A-listers would come back to the Globes carpet, and if so, how much of a presence fashion would have. But as WWD reported last week, the stylists are ready to go big once again. As stylist Jennifer Austin put...
Rihanna Wears a Dramatic Off-the-Shoulder Gown For Surprise Golden Globes Debut
Trust Rihanna to sneak into the Golden Globes in an incredible look. On Jan. 10, the multihyphenate arrived fashionably late to the ceremony with boyfriend A$AP Rocky, skipping the stylish red carpet beforehand. Though a low-key arrival, the upcoming Super Bowl performer turned heads in her black velvet Schiaparelli gown with dramatic puff sleeves. Paired with matching opera gloves and a floor-length train, the off-the-shoulder neckline also highlighted her opulent diamond statement necklace from Cartier. She completed the look with earrings from the jeweler, Giuseppe Zanotti heels, and a cube purse from Roger Vivier.
Katherine Heigl says she felt 'betrayed' when people turned on her after controversial comments about 'Grey's Anatomy' and 'Knocked Up'
Katherine Heigl said by constantly apologizing for her "Grey's Anatomy" and "Knocked Up" comments, she "just kept giving the whole thing a heartbeat."
Marconews.com
Golden Globes 2023 predictions: From 'Elvis' to Brendan Fraser, who will win – and who should?
Who will reign at Tuesday's Golden Globes, Steven Spielberg or those "Banshees of Inisherin"? Will Cate Blanchett and Michelle Yeoh snag their expected awards or be upset? Or might "Elvis" leave the building with the most trophies?. Hosted by comedian Jerrod Carmichael, the 80th Golden Globe Awards (airing live on...
Julia Garner Stuns In Ballerina Pink At The 2023 Golden Globes
The 80th Annual Golden Globes Awards is back to quench our thirst for red-carpet elegance, celebrity fanfare, and a few long-winded acceptance speeches. For the nominated actors, award season is a chance to make a statement outside of the characters they play on screen. While most attendees are nominated for a singular role, some take it to the next level and are nominated for multiple characters. Julia Garner is one of the stars nominated for multiple performances at this year’s awards, but dare we say that Julia Garner’s 2023 Golden Globes look deserves a third nomination? The actress wore a light...
House of the Dragon's Emma D'Arcy Says Golden Globes 2023 Nod Came After They 'Stopped Pretending'
"I really felt that I had to pretend," House of the Dragon star Emma D'Arcy said of expressing their gender identity as they arrived at the 80th Golden Globe Awards, where they're a first-time nominee Emma D'Arcy is embracing their truest self with their first major awards show. The House of the Dragon star, 30, who is non-binary and uses they/them pronouns, told E! on the red carpet of Tuesday's 80th Golden Globe Awards that the moment is "beautifully ironic" after earning their first nomination for best actress...
Marie Claire
The Golden Globes 2023: The Best Red Carpet Looks
Do you hear that? That's the sound of celebrities slipping into chiffon, strapping on stilettos, and prepping their humble-yet-proud, candid-yet-planned acceptance speeches. In other words, the 2023 awards season has begun, starting with the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards. And after two years of virtual ceremonies, there is much anticipation about this year's in-person show. As expected, there's ample buzz about which of the nominated film and the TV shows (She Said (opens in new tab)! The Crown (opens in new tab)!) will emerge triumphant but also for the 2023 Golden Globes red carpet looks. The looks!
Byrdie
