LA GRANDE – (Information from the La Grande Police Department) On January 7, at 4:58 p.m. The La Grande Police Department responded to a report of three juveniles and one adult, identified as Woodie Allen, entering the Granada Theater without paying. Officers reviewed security footage and confirmed the party did not pay. The four were asked to leave the theater and remained in the lobby for further investigation. The party was cooperative with officers throughout the process.

LA GRANDE, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO