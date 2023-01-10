Read full article on original website
Man who caused lockdown at Sacred Heart was flown from Oregon, reportedly blew hand off
WALLOWA, Ore. — The man who caused a lockdown at Sacred Heart Medical Center’s emergency room has been identified as Marshall Cox from Wallowa, Oregon. According to the Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office, Cox called 911 on January 4, saying he had just blown his hand off. Wallowa Fire, Medics, and deputies located Cox at 71031 Whiskey Creek Road with severe...
elkhornmediagroup.com
OSP investigates a weekend crime spree
PENDLETON – The Oregon State Police acknowledges it has an active investigation into several crimes created in multiple jurisdictions over the weekend. They are looking for Joey Merritt, also known as Joey Nathan Ortega. “We have an unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and burglary investigations against Mr. Merritt,”...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Juvenile Arrested for Unlawful Possession of a Firearm and Theft of Service
LA GRANDE – (Information from the La Grande Police Department) On January 7, at 4:58 p.m. The La Grande Police Department responded to a report of three juveniles and one adult, identified as Woodie Allen, entering the Granada Theater without paying. Officers reviewed security footage and confirmed the party did not pay. The four were asked to leave the theater and remained in the lobby for further investigation. The party was cooperative with officers throughout the process.
