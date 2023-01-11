AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Marcus Carr scored 20 points, Sir’Jabari Rice added 18 and No. 10 Texas rallied again in the second half Saturday night to beat Texas Tech 72-70, snapping the Red Raiders’ four-game win streak on the Longhorns’ home court. Carr’s off-balance 3-pointer to beat the shot clock early in the second half started a 20-4 Texas run that pulled the Longhorns out of a 10-point deficit. Texas had rallied from 18 down against TCU a few days earlier, the program’s biggest comeback victory in a decade. Brock Cunningham’s 3-pointer with 1:09 to play put Texas ahead 63-58 and Timmy Allen followed with a three-point play. Rice, whose 3-pointer pulled Texas even in the rally, combined with Carr to make four three throws over the final 15 seconds to close out the victory. Allen scored 17 for the Longhorns (15-2, 4-1 Big 12).

