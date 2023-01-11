ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Northwestern investigating hazing allegations

Northwestern is investigating hazing allegations within its football program, the university confirmed via a statement Wednesday. The university stressed a fair, diligent process while also emphasizing player safety to be its top priority. Northwestern said it had been made aware of the allegations following the conclusion of the 2022 season.
EVANSTON, IL

