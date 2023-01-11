Read full article on original website
MELBOURNE, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Novak Djokovic will start his Australian Open campaign against Spain's Roberto Carballes Baena as the Serbian seeks to win a record-extending 10th crown in Melbourne when the year's first Grand Slam begins on Monday.
MELBOURNE, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Along with offering a spot in the tennis history books, the four Grand Slams - the biggest events on the tennis calendar - also provide serious financial incentive for would-be champions.
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
MELBOURNE, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Victoria Azarenka is known for her cool and composed demeanour on the tennis court, but the two-time Australian Open champion says she turns into a loud and obnoxious "soccer mom" on the sidelines of her son Leo's games.
