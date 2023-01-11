ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Tennis-Australian Open 2023: draw and schedule of matches

MELBOURNE, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Novak Djokovic will start his Australian Open campaign against Spain's Roberto Carballes Baena as the Serbian seeks to win a record-extending 10th crown in Melbourne when the year's first Grand Slam begins on Monday.
OnlyHomers

Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.

Comments / 0

Community Policy