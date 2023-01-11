ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Michigan State adds former Ohio State Long Snapper Mason Arnold

Michigan State bolstered their special teams today with the announcement that former Ohio State long snapper Mason Arnold was coming to East Lansing with three years remaining eligibility. Going into last season, long snapping seemed relatively low on the list of concerns for Spartan fans, but that quickly changed after...
EAST LANSING, MI
