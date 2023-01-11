Read full article on original website
Everything Tom Izzo said after Michigan State lost to Illinois
Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo thought fatigue hurt the Spartans down the stretch of Friday's 75-66 loss at Illinois. It was MSU's second Big Ten road game in a four-day stretch, having picked up a win at Wisconsin on Tuesday. MSU was in control until a devastating 18-4 run...
Michigan State adds former Ohio State Long Snapper Mason Arnold
Michigan State bolstered their special teams today with the announcement that former Ohio State long snapper Mason Arnold was coming to East Lansing with three years remaining eligibility. Going into last season, long snapping seemed relatively low on the list of concerns for Spartan fans, but that quickly changed after...
Jordan Geronimo rises to occasion in Hoosier win over No. 18 Wisconsin Badgers
Stealing from a classic movie, Jordan Geronimo totally redeemed himself to the Hoosier fan base today. The third-year forward recorded a double-double in a starting role as Indiana (11-6, 2-4) defeated Wisconsin (11-5, 3-3) for just the fourth time in the last 28 meetings. Geronimo’s 12 points and 11 rebounds...
Rival Reaction: Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard discusses Indiana's 63-45 win
Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard discusses the Indiana 63-45 win over the Badgers. The win snapped IU's three-game losing streak. The Hoosiers are now 11-7 overall and 2-4 in the Big Ten. Also, Badger players Connor Essegian and Steven Crowl talk about the game, and what they saw.
Indiana basketball coach Mike Woodson explains how Hoosiers 'answered the bell' in win over No. 18 Wisconsin
Indiana played one of its best halves of the season on Saturday as the Hoosiers clocked Wisconsin 63-45. And Indiana coach Mike Woodson said he was impressed with his team's fight when they needed it most. "I thought our guys answered the bell tonight," Woodson said. "Our backs were somewhat...
Indiana makes adjustments, tightens the defensive screws and has its biggest win over Wisconsin since 2001
Indiana adjusted its defense on Saturday and the result was a thumping of Wisconsin. The Hoosiers didn’t overhelp from the wings, didn’t leave shooters to help in the paint and that led to one of IU’s most dominant defensive Big Ten performances in years. Indiana held Wisconsin...
Overtime: Badgers Can't Find Any Offense in Blowout Loss at Indiana
It's now gut check time for No. 18 Wisconsin (11-5, 3-3), who suffered its third-straight loss. Once again without leading scorer and senior forward Tyler Wahl, the Badgers were dropped 63-45 by Indiana (11-6, 2-4). UW had a miserable offensive effort, shooting just 32.1 percent from the field. Despite only...
What to like and what not to like from Iowa's 93-84 overtime win over Michigan
Iowa basketball picked up a massive victory on Thursday night in Iowa City as the Hawkeyes took down Michigan, 93-84, in overtime to win its third straight game. The Hawkeyes were down by 10 points with 10:56 in the second half, but continued to chip their way back to secure the victory.
How to watch Michigan State basketball vs. Illinois: TV channel, stream, radio
Michigan State plays a second straight road game Friday night, taking on Illinois at State Farm Center. The Spartans will be putting their seven-game win streak on the line in the only matchup with the Illini in the regular season. MSU moved to 4-1 in Big Ten play with Tuesday's...
