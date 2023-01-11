ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Orange, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Porterville Recorder

NJIT 74, Albany (NY) 67

ALBANY (NY) (6-14) Beagle 5-12 0-0 11, Davis 5-11 5-6 19, Jackson 2-6 0-2 4, Patel 0-5 0-0 0, Drumgoole 9-22 6-7 29, Kellogg 2-2 0-1 4, Ketner 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-58 11-16 67. NJIT (5-12) Coleman 5-9 5-5 17, Diakite 5-8 3-4 13, Gray 0-5 1-2 1, Hess...
NEWARK, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy