Lafayette Police, One Fatality after Early Morning Crash
LAFAYETTE (KPEL) Officers with the Lafayette Police Department continue to investigate this morning's fatal crash that happened near the 1800 block of East Pinhook. Sgt. Robin Green says they have identified the person who died in the crash as Jmarius Charles of Lafayette. They do not know how fast the...
Lafayette Police Officer Assists Young Lady After Bike is Stolen
We love stories that end like this. A young lady recently had her bike stolen in Lafayette, and when a Lafayette Police Officer heard her story, she knew she had to do something for her. Officer Morgan Colla of LPD recently responded to a call in reference to a stolen...
Vehicle Crashes into Back Patio of a Home in Broussard
Authorities are on the scene of an accident in Broussard and eyewitnesses tell us that a vehicle has allegedly crashed into the back of a home. A photo sent to us by a listener backs up numerous reports we received around 8 a.m. Thursday morning (Jan. 12) about a crash involving a vehicle that reportedly came to a halt on the back patio of a Broussard home.
Franklin Police Respond to Vehicle Crash in Cemetery, Multiple Graves Reportedly Destroyed
Authorities in Franklin are currently on the scene of a vehicle crash that reportedly destroyed multiple graves, according to eyewitnesses. A Facebook update from KWBJ TV 22 confirmed that Sterling Road in Franklin is currently closed to traffic in the curve at the cemetery as investigators look into the incident.
Woman Found Dead in Duson
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - A woman is dead and detectives with the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office are trying to figure out who killed her. Around 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, deputies were called out to the 200 block of Stagecoach Lane in Duson. Authorities were told there was an...
Daytime Construction on Interstate 10 in St. Martin Parish to Begin on Monday
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - Earlier this week, Louisiana DOTD officials announced a plan to repair the damage caused by a truck carrying an excavator at the Interstate 10 overpass at Interstate 49 in Lafayette. This first phase of work is estimated to take place January 20-22 (Friday-Sunday) as I-49...
St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Rayne, La. Is Called the ‘Wrong Way Cemetery’—Why?
At first glance, you probably don't notice anything unusual about St. Joseph's Cemetery in Rayne, Louisiana but there is something strange about this Louisiana cemetery that makes it one of a kind. To symbolize the beginning and end of life, most cemeteries in the United States face East-West aligning with...
Fentanyl Claims 2 Lives, Hospitalizes 2 in Duson
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - It's been a tough start to 2023 in the town of Duson. The city recorded the first homicide in Lafayette Parish on Tuesday when the body of Megan Goins was found shot to death on Stagecoach Lane. A suspect has been arrested in her homicide.
Superior Grill Just Posted the Update That Lafayette Residents Have Been Waiting For
Ever since Superior Grill announced they would be opening a location in Lafayette, residents have been anticipating their opening. It has been a little over a year since we learned that Superior Grill would be opening on the property that the old Randol's Restaurant called home for decades. There was...
Louisiana DOTD Announces Repair Plan for I-10 Overpass in Lafayette
The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development has announced its plans to repair the Interstate 10 overpass at Interstate 49 in Lafayette. On January 3, 2023, the overpass was damaged when it was struck by a truck hauling an escalator. Multiple lanes on both interstates were forced to close as a result.
Register for Hospice of Acadiana’s 5k Memorial Run and 1 Mile Walk
Registration is now open for Hit The Road with Hospice of Acadiana 5K Memorial Run & 1 Mile Walk. The Hit the Road with Hospice of Acadiana 5K Memorial Run & 1 Mile Walk will take place on March 25, 2023. The race will start at Hospice of Acadiana at...
Multi-Million-Dollar Kumho Tires Distribution Center Coming to St. Mary Parish
Franklin, La is starting 2023 off in a positive way. The new year has Kumho Tires opening a massive 350,000-square-foot warehouse and distribution center in St. Mary Parish. According to bizneworleans.com the Board of directors for Kumho Tires Inc "has approved an agreement with Melis Group LLC" to open a new warehouse and distribution center in Franklin, La.
Louisiana Mega Millions Winners – Points of Purchase Confirmed
The Mega Millions multi-state lottery game has once again produced big-money winners in the state of Louisiana. Earlier drawings this month have produced winners in Eunice, New Orleans, Slidell, and other municipalities, large and small across The Bayou State. And while the Mega Millions jackpot of $1.35 billion dollars (estimated)...
Acadiana, Are You Ready for Starry?
The demand for lemon-lime flavored drinks is in big demand in Acadiana and across the US. One of the reasons Pepsi is saying goodbye to Sierra Mist and aiming much higher with the new bolder flavor of Starry. The 24-year-old Sierra Mist, developed to rival Sprite, never really took off...
