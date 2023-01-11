ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Classic Rock 105.1

Vehicle Crashes into Back Patio of a Home in Broussard

Authorities are on the scene of an accident in Broussard and eyewitnesses tell us that a vehicle has allegedly crashed into the back of a home. A photo sent to us by a listener backs up numerous reports we received around 8 a.m. Thursday morning (Jan. 12) about a crash involving a vehicle that reportedly came to a halt on the back patio of a Broussard home.
BROUSSARD, LA
Classic Rock 105.1

Woman Found Dead in Duson

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - A woman is dead and detectives with the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office are trying to figure out who killed her. Around 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, deputies were called out to the 200 block of Stagecoach Lane in Duson. Authorities were told there was an...
DUSON, LA
Classic Rock 105.1

Acadiana, Are You Ready for Starry?

The demand for lemon-lime flavored drinks is in big demand in Acadiana and across the US. One of the reasons Pepsi is saying goodbye to Sierra Mist and aiming much higher with the new bolder flavor of Starry. The 24-year-old Sierra Mist, developed to rival Sprite, never really took off...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Classic Rock 105.1

Classic Rock 105.1

Lafayette, LA
21K+
Followers
13K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Classic Rock 105.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://classicrock1051.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy