RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A man is behind bars facing multiple charges after he was shot by police in downtown Reno after firing nearly 20 rounds with a stolen gun. During the early morning hours of December 22, officers with the Reno Police Department were called to the Riverwalk District on the report of a man firing rounds with a rifle and people running away.

RENO, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO