Reno, NV

FOX Reno

I-80 reopens in the Sierra, travel still highly discouraged

I-80 has reopened in both directions following spinouts on the summit and a rockslide at the Nevada-California state line. Despite reopening, travel is still highly discouraged through Tuesday. Chains and/or snow tires are required in both directions from Truckee to Baxter. ------- ORIGINAL STORY. Westbound Interstate 80 is closed at...
NEVADA STATE
FOX Reno

Man shot by police in downtown Reno fired nearly 20 rounds with stolen gun

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A man is behind bars facing multiple charges after he was shot by police in downtown Reno after firing nearly 20 rounds with a stolen gun. During the early morning hours of December 22, officers with the Reno Police Department were called to the Riverwalk District on the report of a man firing rounds with a rifle and people running away.
RENO, NV
FOX Reno

Off-road motorist rescued from vehicle stuck in mud in Silver Springs

SILVER SPRINGS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Washoe County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) rescued a man after his truck got stuck in mud while off-roading in Silver Springs. According to WCSO, an off-road motorist whose vehicle got stuck just south of Silver Springs. After the vehicle was located, RAVEN and WCSO Hasty Team picked up the driver and flew him to safety.
SILVER SPRINGS, NV
FOX Reno

New dinosaur exhibit coming to the Wilbur D. May Museum

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Looking for fun for the whole family to enjoy?. Expedition Dinosaur, this time featuring Dinosaurs from Stage Nine Exhibits is coming to the Wilbur D. May Museum for four months starting on Saturday, January 14. Ticket prices are $10 for adults...
RENO, NV

