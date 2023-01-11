Read full article on original website
Bosch to invest $1 billion in EV parts factory in China
CNN — Bosch, the German engineering and technology company, is planning to invest $1 billion to make components for new energy vehicles in China, the world's largest car market. The company plans to build a research, development and manufacturing facility for parts for new energy vehicles and automated-driving technology...
Starbucks tells corporate employees to return to office 3 days a week
CNN — Corporate workers at Starbucks must return to the office at least three days a week by the end of January, interim CEO Howard Schultz announced in a Wednesday memo, as another corporate giant clamps down on remote work. Employees within commuting distance of the company's Seattle headquarters...
Prices fell in December as inflation continues to moderate
CNN — The Consumer Price Index, a closely watched inflation gauge, showed prices continued to cool last month. On a monthly basis, consumer prices decreased by 0.1% in December, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Thursday. The annual increase measured 6.5%, down from 7.1% in November. Stripping out food...
Delta trims guidance on cost of pilots labor deal
CNN — Delta Air Lines reported very strong fourth quarter results that beat forecasts, capping its first profitable year since before the pandemic. But a new labor deal with its pilots union will trim profitability going forward. The Atlanta-based airline said it expects first quarter earnings per share of...
Best Buy, Dunkin' and Starbucks changed their rewards programs. Then came the backlash
CNN — If you want to earn rewards points at Best Buy, you'll have to take out a Best Buy credit card to be able to redeem them. Some customers hate the idea. The company's free "My Best Buy" program has for years offered members points on purchases they can accrue to earn cash rewards, as well as other perks like exclusive savings offers and services.
Surging egg prices mean record profits for largest US egg producer
CNN — A spike in egg prices has squeezed customers. But even with rising costs of its own, the leading US egg supplier has found that it can make even more money out of every egg. The egg shortage has enabled record quarterly profits and sales at Cal-Maine Foods,...
Hong Kong businesses cheer China reopening, but warn there's a long way to go
CNN — Kiki Yang brought an empty green suitcase from Shenzhen to Hong Kong this week to load up on new purchases for her family and friends. "I did a lot of shopping these days," she told CNN on Tuesday, gesturing to her luggage, which she described as fully packed with clothes, medicine and electronics.
Egg prices exploded 60% higher last year. These food prices surged too
CNN — Eggs, milk, butter, flour ... if you were making pancakes last year, it would have cost you. Food prices surged in 2022. Grocery prices remain stubbornly high (and nearly double the rate of overall inflation) at 11.8% year over year, according to data released Thursday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
As U.S. unemployment improved, it worsened for Latinos and Black women
CNN — The US unemployment rate returned to a historic low of 3.5% in December. Not everyone is celebrating, however: Jobless rates for Black women and Latino men still haven't recovered fully from the pandemic. The unemployment rate for Black women aged 20 years and older rose to 5.5%...
Why consumer sentiment is at its highest level since April
CNN — As inflation continues its slow and steady descent, consumer sentiment is climbing back out of a trough hit last year. The University of Michigan's closely watched consumer sentiment index rose to 64.6 in the preliminary January survey, according to data released Friday. It's the highest reading since January 2022 and up 8.2% from December's 59.7 reading — but it's still 3.9% below where it was 12 months earlier.
Bank earnings fail to impress investors as recession worries rise
CNN — JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, Citigroup and asset management giant BlackRock posted results that topped Wall Street's forecasts Friday, but investors were nonetheless disappointed. Shares of JPMorgan Chase and BofA both fell about 3% in early trading. Wells Fargo, which reported earnings that missed Wall Street's targets,...
Wall Street Journal: Subway is exploring a sale
CNN — Subway, one of the world's most recognizable fast food brands, might be up for a sale, according to the Wall Street Journal. The privately held company has obtained advisers to explore sale that could value Subway at more than $10 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported. If reached, it would be one of the biggest deals in the fast food industry since Inspire Brands bought Dunkin' for $11.3 billion in October 2020.
UAE appoints oil company boss as president of the COP28 climate conference, alarming climate groups
CNN — The United Arab Emirates has appointed the head of one of the world's largest oil producers to preside over the UN's COP28 climate summit, in a move activists warned could undermine this year's global conference. Sultan Al Jaber, CEO of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, will...
China's exports plunge as global demand weakens, but trade with Russia hits record high
CNN — China reported a record trade surplus for 2022, as its key export sector delivered robust growth for most of last year, providing much-needed support for the world's second largest economy that's hammered by its zero-Covid policy. But plunging shipments in December suggest exports are likely to struggle...
Exclusive: Rocket CEO says housing isn't a buyer's or a seller's market. Now it's even
CNN — Covid-19 set off an epic housing boom that left first-time homebuyers feeling desperate amid relentless bidding wars and all-cash offers. Jay Farner, who presides over America's largest mortgage lender Rocket Mortgage, says the days of sellers holding all the power are over. "Those moments of...there are 20...
Boeing 737 Max 8 takes off in China for the first time since 2019
CNN — A Boeing 737 Max 8 took off in China on Friday, for the first time since the government grounded all 737 Max 8 planes in 2019, according to the flight tracking website, Flightradar24. In March 2019, Chinese aviation authorities instructed airlines in the country to ground all...
Auto sales are falling — but profits are surging. Welcome to the new normal
CNN — The US auto industry just posted its worst sales in more than a decade — but that's not necessarily a bad sign for the sector. What's happening: 2022 was the worst year in more than a decade for the auto industry, largely because manufacturers couldn't keep up with consumer demand.
Unusually large fossilized flower preserved in amber identified
CNN — Almost 40 million years ago a flower bloomed in a Baltic conifer forest. Dripping tree resin encased the petals and pollen, forever showcasing an ephemeral moment in our planet's past. Scientists have taken a fresh look at the unique amber fossil, which was first documented in 1872...
Why Walmart is eliminating single-use bags in some states but not others
CNN — Walmart will eliminate single-use paper and plastic carryout bags at the register from stores in New York, Connecticut and Colorado this month. The company previously stopped giving out single-use plastic bags in New York and Connecticut and in some areas in Colorado. Walmart offers reusable shopping bags starting at 74 cents for customers without their own bags.
A hairline crack became a 3-foot chasm. That's when he knew they had to leave
CNN — For years, residents in the northern Indian city of Joshimath have complained to local officials that their homes are sinking. Now authorities are being forced to take action, evacuating nearly 100 families in the last week and expediting the arrival of experts to determine the cause. Cracks...
