peakofohio.com
Friday Crash at US 33 & CR 57
The Marysville Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a two-vehicle injury crash. The crash occurred on Friday at approximately 4 PM on US 33 at the intersection of CR 57. A 2008 Honda operated by Christopher Ebner, 33 of Huntsville was traveling westbound on US 33....
peakofohio.com
“Erducator” Gerry Brooks Speaks at Indian Lake
Indian Lake staff members and several other local school employees are star-struck and inspired after words of encouragement from famous “erducator” Gerry Brooks. During a professional development session Friday, Indian Lake hosted the Lexington-area elementary school principal with a southern accent who in recent years has become a social media sensation. His humorous online videos describing common situations in public schools today have gone viral and garnered millions of followers inside and outside of the world of education.
peakofohio.com
Bellefontaine man picked up for OVI
A Bellefontaine man was arrested on numerous charges, including OVI, just before 1 o’clock Wednesday morning. Bellefontaine Police stopped Robert Reprogle, 36, after several traffic violations were committed. When officers made contact with Reprogle, they saw an unopened 12-pack of Twisted Tea on the passenger seat. While speaking with...
peakofohio.com
Grim sentenced for Thanksgiving Eve double murder in 2019
A Logan County jury Thursday convicted Ethan C. Grim of two counts of complicity to murder, felonies of the first degree, and five additional felony counts of violence. Logan County Court of Common Pleas Judge Kevin P. Braig accepted the jury’s verdict and scheduled a sentencing hearing for January 25, 2023.
peakofohio.com
Logan County Grand Jury indicts 29
The Logan County Grand Jury handed down numerous indictments this week. Blaze Kiser – Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle, a felony of the fourth degree, Possession of Heroin, a felony of the fifth degree. Aaron Bensman – Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a felony of the fifth degree.
peakofohio.com
Two arrested after traffic stop at Indian Lake
Washington Township Police arrested two people, on multiple charges, Thursday afternoon from a traffic stop. The driver, Chad Johnson was found in possession of a glass pipe used to smoke methamphetamine. His passenger, Michelle Lundy of Piqua, was found in possession of methamphetamine and hypodermic needles. She also had an...
peakofohio.com
Kenton man arrested on felony drug charge
A Kenton man was arrested on a felony drug charge Tuesday night. Bellefontaine Police were clearing a call at the Heritage Court Apartment Complex and observed a male carrying property out of the building and putting it into a gray Dodge Durango. When the male, later identified as Jason Wyomic,...
peakofohio.com
Lakers split with Raiders in bowling
Indian Lake host Benjamin Logan in bowling Friday evening at TP Lanes. Friday was also senior night for the Lakers. Indian Lake honored 8 total seniors: Jalan Martin, Jaelyn Hughes, Izzy Fauley, Andi Miller, Beau Young, Zach Lemmings, Kolby Long, and RJ Holbrook. The Lady Lakers defeated the Lady Raiders...
peakofohio.com
Kauffman, Stapleton named West Liberty-Salem Seniors of the Month
West Liberty-Salem High School recently announced its seniors of the month. School Activities and Awards: Drama Club, Show Choir, Musical, Flags/Color Guard, Pep Band, Spanish Club Officer, Calc Club, NHS Officer, and Link Crew. If I were principal for a day: I would schedule a nap/rest period after lunch for...
peakofohio.com
Tigers down Catholic Central, Riverside falls to Northridge – Thursday basketball scores
Area basketball teams were in action Thursday. The Riverside varsity girls fell to Northridge 35-27. The Lady Pirates were led by Ayva Stewart with 8 points. Riverside falls to 5-9 (2-6 TRC). The Lady Pirates won the JV game 34-30. Avery Perk led with 7 points and 8 rebounds while...
peakofohio.com
Cedarville tops WL-S; Raiders fall to 0-11 since ’08-09 season
Area basketball teams were in action Friday evening. In a game broadcast on 106.9 The Bull, Cedarville topped West Liberty-Salem 54-40. The Tigers started off the game hot with a 13-2 run. The Indians would then cut the lead to 14-10 at the end of one and they did not look back.
peakofohio.com
Bellefontaine and Benjamin Logan pick up cross-conference wins – Wednesday basketball scores
Area basketball teams were in action Wednesday. The Bellefontaine varsity girls defeated Graham 38-27. The Lady Chiefs were led by Lexi Robinson with 18 points and 6 rebounds, Quinlan Zedeker scored 9 points and had 6 steals, Parker Penhorwood added 7 points and 3 rebounds, and Tiffany Boop chipped in 4 points and 3 boards.
peakofohio.com
Indian Lake releases 2Q Honor Roll
Indian Lake Schools recently released its 2nd quarter honor roll. Emily Alig, Rachel Barnes, Tabbitha Clark, Dylan Cooley, Daylon Easton, Matthew Hines, Heidi Hoffman, Jaelyn Hughes, Jessica Jacobs, Lily Jenkins, Megan Kimbler, Gavin Lones, Meadow McCullough, Paige Mefford, Chad Minnich, Isaac Morrison, Grace Pequignot, Katelyn Pippin, Marah Reames, Regan Ross, Tia Tracey, and Creek Wischmeyer.
