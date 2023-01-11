Indian Lake staff members and several other local school employees are star-struck and inspired after words of encouragement from famous “erducator” Gerry Brooks. During a professional development session Friday, Indian Lake hosted the Lexington-area elementary school principal with a southern accent who in recent years has become a social media sensation. His humorous online videos describing common situations in public schools today have gone viral and garnered millions of followers inside and outside of the world of education.

LEWISTOWN, OH ・ 14 HOURS AGO