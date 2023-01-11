Read full article on original website
KTVZ
World’s top chip maker mulls global expansion with plants in Europe, Japan
Semiconductor giant Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) may expand its global manufacturing footprint even further. The company is considering opening its first plant in Europe and a second one in Japan, its CEO CC Wei said in an earnings call on Thursday. TSMC, which produces an estimated 90% of the...
KTVZ
Bosch to invest $1 billion in EV parts factory in China
Bosch, the German engineering and technology company, is planning to invest $1 billion to make components for new energy vehicles in China, the world’s largest car market. The company plans to build a research, development and manufacturing facility for parts for new energy vehicles and automated-driving technology in Suzhou, a city in the country’s east, Bosch said in a statement on Thursday.
KTVZ
Starbucks tells corporate employees to return to office 3 days a week
Corporate workers at Starbucks must return to the office at least three days a week by the end of January, interim CEO Howard Schultz announced in a Wednesday memo, as another corporate giant clamps down on remote work. Employees within commuting distance of the company’s Seattle headquarters will be required...
KTVZ
Delta trims guidance on cost of pilots labor deal
Delta Air Lines reported very strong fourth-quarter results Friday that beat forecasts, capping its first profitable year since before the pandemic. But a new labor deal with its pilots union will trim profitability going forward. The Atlanta-based airline said it expects first-quarter earnings per share of 15 to 40 cents,...
KTVZ
The industries where workers are quitting their jobs in droves
The industries where workers are quitting their jobs in droves. Cafe worker wearing mask with hands on counter. Much has been made of the Great Resignation—the mass exodus of American workers from their jobs since COVID-19 hit. Although the pandemic was initially characterized by mass layoffs, those who kept their jobs began examining the role of work in their lives as COVID endured.
KTVZ
Why Walmart is eliminating single-use bags in some states but not others
Walmart will eliminate single-use paper and plastic carryout bags at the register from stores in New York, Connecticut and Colorado this month. The company previously stopped giving out single-use plastic bags in New York and Connecticut and in some areas in Colorado. Walmart offers reusable shopping bags starting at 74 cents for customers without their own bags.
KTVZ
China’s exports plunge as global demand weakens, but trade with Russia hits record high
China reported a record trade surplus for 2022, as its key export sector delivered robust growth for most of last year, providing much-needed support for the world’s second largest economy that’s hammered by its zero-Covid policy. But plunging shipments in December suggest exports are likely to struggle in...
KTVZ
The world’s longest river cruise will sail India’s Ganges
A luxury ship will make history when it embarks from the Indian spiritual city of Varanasi on Friday on a voyage that the country’s leader says will help usher in a new age of tourism on the subcontinent. The MV Ganga Vilas is set to travel 3,200 kilometers (1,988...
KTVZ
China says 60,000 people have died of Covid since early December
Close to 60,000 people have died of Covid in China since the country abruptly abandoned its tight “zero-Covid” policy in early December, a medical official from the National Health Commission (NHC) told a press conference in Beijing on Saturday. Jiao Yahui, head of the NHC’s medical affairs department,...
KTVZ
Boeing 737 Max 8 takes off in China for the first time since 2019
A Boeing 737 Max 8 took off in China on Friday, for the first time since the government grounded all 737 Max 8 planes in 2019, according to the flight tracking website, Flightradar24. In March 2019, Chinese aviation authorities instructed airlines in the country to ground all their Boeing 737...
