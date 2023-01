PHILADELPHIA – It was a great night for Notre Dame women’s soccer at the 2023 NWSL Draft as a pair of Irish were taken in the top-20. Graduate Olivia Wingate was selected No. 6 overall by the North Carolina Courage. Then graduate defender/midfielder Brianna Martinez was picked 17th overall (2nd round, pick 5) by Racing Louisville FC. It marked the second time since the league formed in 2012 in which the Irish had two drafted – previous was 2016 with Cari Roccaro and Katie Naughton.

