Milwaukee, WI

CBS 58

St. Francis cold case solved after more than 25 years

ST. FRANCIS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The answers family and police in three states sought after for more than 25 years when a woman disappeared in St. Francis are finally known. Dorothy Lynn Ricker's forever 26. This photo, and a number of her personal belongings, stored all these years by St. Francis police.
SAINT FRANCIS, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Church purse thief: Shorewood, Whitefish Bay police seek man

SHOREWOOD, Wis. - "Thou shalt not steal" is one of the Ten Commandments, but police say it was ignored by a man suspected of being a serial purse-snatcher. Even worse, the crimes in question happened during Mass. "As Catholics, we come to Mass and receive the body of Jesus, and...
SHOREWOOD, WI
CBS 58

Wauwatosa man wins SUV for donating blood more than 160 times

WAUWATOSA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A Wauwatosa man who's made more than 160 blood donations was rewarded for his life-saving generosity on Friday, Jan. 13. Shawn McKenna's is a world-class blood donor with donations equaling 39 gallons over the years. His name was entered in Versiti Blood Center's "Drive to Save Lives Sweepstakes," and he won!
WAUWATOSA, WI
CBS 58

Two homicide incidents late Friday night on Milwaukee's Northside

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating two shooting homicides that took place late on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023. A 32-year-old man was killed near 37th and Hopkins Streets just after 10:00 p.m. last night. Police say the incident was related to domestic violence and a 24-year-old woman is in custody in connection with this incident.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Woman in wheelchair robbed at Milwaukee ATM

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee woman's son is fighting for answers after his 66-year-old mother was robbed and thrown from her wheelchair Tuesday afternoon at the US Bank ATM on 26th Street and Wisconsin Avenue. Max Humfeld said the nightmare his mother experienced happened in broad daylight on Tuesday. "My...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

South Shore Park Mandarin duck photographer robbed

ST. FRANCIS, Wis. - A photographer from Appleton came to the Milwaukee area Wednesday, Jan. 11 to snap photos of a rare Mandarin duck that has been spotted at South Shore Park, and the experience turned out to be memorable for all the wrong reasons. Someone pulled a gun on Brent Balken and tried stealing his photography equipment shortly after he left the park.
MILWAUKEE, WI
On Milwaukee

First Wisconsin Sweetgreen to open in Brookfield, but more could follow

It appears that Sweetgreen, the Los Angeles-based restaurant chain, currently has its eyes on expansion in Wisconsin. With a mission to build "healthier communities by connecting people to real food", Sweetgreen offers a seasonal menu of salads, grain bowls and other healthful items. Currently, the company has established over 170...
BROOKFIELD, WI
CBS 58

MPD: 2 men shot while traveling in vehicle near 33rd and Townsend

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Two young people were shot near 33rd and Townsend on Friday, Jan. 13. Police say it happened around 3 p.m. According to police, two Milwaukee men, ages 19 and 20, were traveling in a vehicle when shots were fired and they were subsequently struck. They arrived...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Window Select to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- CBS 58 spent months sharing complaints last year from customers unhappy with home improvement company Window Select. Now, there's word that after hundreds of complaints, the company could be headed for bankruptcy. Customers tell CBS 58 they received calls from a third-party representing Window Select, informing...
MENOMONEE FALLS, WI

