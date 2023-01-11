Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
CBS 58
'A day on and not a day off:' Honoring Dr. King on MLK Day through service and education in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Various organizations are offering service and education opportunities to honor the life, work and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday, Jan. 16. Here are some of the events:. Wisconsin Black Historical Society. The Wisconsin Black Historical Society (2620 W. Center St.) is hosting...
Milwaukee museum to change its name to celebrate women, nonbinary people
The Charles Allis Art Museum will be known as the Sarah Ball Allis Art Museum from Jan. 26 through June 11.
CBS 58
'It's disgusting': LGBTQ advocates react to suspension on conversion therapy ban
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A Republican-led committee voted to suspend Wisconsin's conversion therapy ban. The practice allows social workers and therapists in Wisconsin to once again try to change a person's sexual orientation. Republicans on the committee argue they had to act after the state licensing board enacted their own...
CBS 58
Schlesinger's Saturday Spotlight (1/14)...Furniture & biscuit making (not necessarily in that order)
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58)--Looks like a busy holiday weekend, including the chance to make your own biscuits courtesy of Palomino in Bay View. There's also the Town of Delavan Winterfest to check out in addition to Waukesha's Janboree.
CBS 58
Milwaukee homicides up 11% in 2022; what's next for the Office of Violence Prevention?
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- On Thursday, Jan. 12, city leaders shared that although overall crime in 2022 has decreased, homicides have increased by 11%. The Office of Violence Prevention shared what they're doing to get those numbers down. "A lot of what we're doing is coming from an asset-based approach,"...
CBS 58
St. Francis cold case solved after more than 25 years
ST. FRANCIS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The answers family and police in three states sought after for more than 25 years when a woman disappeared in St. Francis are finally known. Dorothy Lynn Ricker's forever 26. This photo, and a number of her personal belongings, stored all these years by St. Francis police.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Church purse thief: Shorewood, Whitefish Bay police seek man
SHOREWOOD, Wis. - "Thou shalt not steal" is one of the Ten Commandments, but police say it was ignored by a man suspected of being a serial purse-snatcher. Even worse, the crimes in question happened during Mass. "As Catholics, we come to Mass and receive the body of Jesus, and...
CBS 58
Wauwatosa man wins SUV for donating blood more than 160 times
WAUWATOSA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A Wauwatosa man who's made more than 160 blood donations was rewarded for his life-saving generosity on Friday, Jan. 13. Shawn McKenna's is a world-class blood donor with donations equaling 39 gallons over the years. His name was entered in Versiti Blood Center's "Drive to Save Lives Sweepstakes," and he won!
CBS 58
Victim robbed at gunpoint while photographing wildlife near St. Francis seminary, suspect sought
ST. FRANCIS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- St. Francis police are looking for a suspect they say robbed a victim at gunpoint at the St. Francis Seminary Wednesday, Jan. 11. Officers responded to the seminary, located near S. Lake Drive and E. Rhode Island Avenue just before 10 a.m. An investigation...
CBS 58
Two homicide incidents late Friday night on Milwaukee's Northside
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating two shooting homicides that took place late on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023. A 32-year-old man was killed near 37th and Hopkins Streets just after 10:00 p.m. last night. Police say the incident was related to domestic violence and a 24-year-old woman is in custody in connection with this incident.
WISN
Woman in wheelchair robbed at Milwaukee ATM
MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee woman's son is fighting for answers after his 66-year-old mother was robbed and thrown from her wheelchair Tuesday afternoon at the US Bank ATM on 26th Street and Wisconsin Avenue. Max Humfeld said the nightmare his mother experienced happened in broad daylight on Tuesday. "My...
CBS 58
Voting commissioner addresses allegations of voter suppression in Milwaukee amid calls to resign
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A Republican on the Wisconsin Elections Commission is not backing down from comments many voting rights groups see as voter suppression. Commissioner Bob Spindell emailed constituents December 16 to tout Republican efforts to lower voter turnout in Milwaukee's minority communities. Spindell is also the chair of...
CBS 58
'We are talking about a mail theft epidemic': Postal crime on the rise in Milwaukee County
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Wednesday, Jan. 11, police confirmed blue collection boxes were broken into in Wauwatosa and Shorewood in the last two weeks. Shorewood police said a joint task force investigation is underway in Milwaukee County. Officers throughout Milwaukee County are calling these mailbox break-ins crimes of opportunity. The...
CBS 58
'No other option': Dodge County District Attorney resigns due to prosecutor staffing shortage
JUNEAU, Wis. (CBS 58) -- There will be no state prosecutors working in Dodge County as of Tuesday, Jan. 17, according to former Dodge County District Attorney (DA) Kurt Klomberg. Klomberg, the Dodge County DA since 2010, resigned on Friday, citing the office's staffing shortage. "Dodge County, the DA's office...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
South Shore Park Mandarin duck photographer robbed
ST. FRANCIS, Wis. - A photographer from Appleton came to the Milwaukee area Wednesday, Jan. 11 to snap photos of a rare Mandarin duck that has been spotted at South Shore Park, and the experience turned out to be memorable for all the wrong reasons. Someone pulled a gun on Brent Balken and tried stealing his photography equipment shortly after he left the park.
CBS 58
Parental rights resolution that outlines student gender identity passes in Waukesha
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS58) -- A unanimous vote by the Waukesha Board of Education on a parental rights resolution that includes students' personal gender identity was the topic of much discussion on Wednesday. "This is a political tactic," said one parent about the parental rights and transparency resolution. Over two dozen...
On Milwaukee
First Wisconsin Sweetgreen to open in Brookfield, but more could follow
It appears that Sweetgreen, the Los Angeles-based restaurant chain, currently has its eyes on expansion in Wisconsin. With a mission to build "healthier communities by connecting people to real food", Sweetgreen offers a seasonal menu of salads, grain bowls and other healthful items. Currently, the company has established over 170...
CBS 58
Local organization offers homeschool students on the autism spectrum new opportunities
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- One local organization is set to offer a virtual opportunity for homeschoolers on the autism spectrum. It aims to deliver education and activities in a unique way that helps foster social skills and confidence while building character, resilience and creativity. Islands of Brilliance is registering students...
CBS 58
MPD: 2 men shot while traveling in vehicle near 33rd and Townsend
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Two young people were shot near 33rd and Townsend on Friday, Jan. 13. Police say it happened around 3 p.m. According to police, two Milwaukee men, ages 19 and 20, were traveling in a vehicle when shots were fired and they were subsequently struck. They arrived...
CBS 58
Window Select to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- CBS 58 spent months sharing complaints last year from customers unhappy with home improvement company Window Select. Now, there's word that after hundreds of complaints, the company could be headed for bankruptcy. Customers tell CBS 58 they received calls from a third-party representing Window Select, informing...
