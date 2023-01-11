Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WVNews
Ravenswood takes down Ritchie County
RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. (WV News) — Ravenswood’s Runnin’ Red Devils were off and running on Tuesday night. The Devils darted out to a 22-6 lead against Ritchie County and never looked back in downing the Rebels of Ritchie County, 54-45, on the Mick Price Court inside the Old Gymnasium.
WVNews
Kelley's late bucket pushes Minutemen past Bearcats, 49-48
WESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The Lewis County Minutemen collected a thrilling 49-48 home win over the Grafton Bearcats on Thursday night as Pason Kelley came up clutch in the closing seconds, hitting a layup off a nice touch pass from Ben Putnam to seal the victory. Lewis County's...
WVNews
Bridgeport boys down North Marion for sixth straight win
RACHEL, W.Va. (WV News) — Behind 32 points from Anthony Spatafore, the Bridgeport Indians picked up their sixth win in a row Thursday on the road at North Marion, defeating the Huskies, 66-55. The Indians have not lost since Dec. 20 at home against Fairmont Senior, and behind an 11-of-17 performance from the floor and 7-of-9 from the free-throw line from Spatafore, Bridgeport was able to keep things rolling Thursday against their Big 10 foes from North Marion.
WVNews
Eagles fall to Tigers despite combined 52 from Thomason, Cooley
ELKINS, W.Va. (WV News) — Robert C. Byrd senior Quinten Cooley’s late-third quarter heroics weren’t quite enough. Moments after blocking an Elkins dunk attempt, Cooley was quickly impactful again as he was open at the top of the key and buried a 3-pointer that cut RCB’s deficit to three points.
WVNews
Burdette leads Lincoln past Colts, 52-36
SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — David Burdette poured in a game-high 20 points to lead Lincoln past Philip Barbour 52-36 in Big 10 Conference boys basketball action Thursday night at Lincoln High Gymnasium. Burdette made 8 of 14 shots from the floor, including two 3-pointers, with 15 of his...
WVNews
Second-half improvements not enough as WVU's skid continues
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — And the beat goes on. So do the beatings for West Virginia. In a taut, tense, physical battle between two teams looking for their first Big 12 victory that went into the closing minute, the Baylor Bears made the big shots and the big plays when they needed to defeat West Virginia, 83-76, before 11,815 fans.
WVNews
Perez's appeal fails, transfer won't play for WVU basketball this year
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — You’ll pardon Bob Huggins if he makes a deletion from his musical playlist today, hitting the delete button on the 1981 hit song “Boy From New York City” now that the NCAA has officially turned down Jose Perez’s appeal to gain eligibility this year.
WVNews
Williams, Curry.JPG
RACHEL, W.Va. (WV News) — Behind 32 points from Anthony Spatafore, the Bridgeport Indians pi…
WVNews
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Womens Basketball Dawn Plitzuweit 1/13/23
West Virginia women's basketball head coach Dawn Plitzuweit believes her team is developing the ability to play hard, but with discipline -- a balancing act that she thinks is another positive step in its progression. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read our...
WVNews
Counselors encourage Harrison County, West Virginia, seniors to begin scholarship application process
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — As the second semester begins, high school seniors wishing to pursue higher education should begin work on securing scholarships, if they haven’t started already, according to school counselors. Many scholarships are made available during the second semester, with some having deadlines in the...
WVNews
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Mens Basketball Jimmy Bell 1/10/23
West Virginia forward Jimmy Bell notes that even with his size and strength, the physicality in the Big 12 has taken some getting used to. Welcome to the discussion. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
WVNews
Clarksburg, West Virginia, City Council hears about analysis of downtown parking
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The removal of parking meters in downtown Clarksburg is a possibility that will be considered by City Council. Council members were presented with an 80-page analysis of downtown parking during a conference session Thursday evening.
WVNews
Calendar of Events for Friday
Clarksburg Lions Club regular meeting, noon, Brickside Bar & Grille. Speaker: Laura Edgell, WVU Medicine United Hospital Center director of development. Contact Lion Don Niles, 304-641-9392.
WVNews
Law enforcement: Drugs found during fugitive arrest in Philippi
PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WV News) — The Barbour County Sheriff’s Office, the Mountain Region Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force and the U.S. Marshals Service Mountain State Fugitive Task Force on Wednesday joined in apprehending a fugitive, authorities said. James Marklin “Mark” Mayle, 65, was arrested at his residence...
Comments / 0