RACHEL, W.Va. (WV News) — Behind 32 points from Anthony Spatafore, the Bridgeport Indians picked up their sixth win in a row Thursday on the road at North Marion, defeating the Huskies, 66-55. The Indians have not lost since Dec. 20 at home against Fairmont Senior, and behind an 11-of-17 performance from the floor and 7-of-9 from the free-throw line from Spatafore, Bridgeport was able to keep things rolling Thursday against their Big 10 foes from North Marion.

BRIDGEPORT, WV ・ 6 HOURS AGO