SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — SIU Medicine has released a statement on the death of Earl Moore Jr. Moore Jr. died on December 18, 2022 after being placed facedown on a gurney by two EMS workers. Both workers were arrested following an investigation and have been charged with first degree murder. The Springfield Police Department released full body worn camera footage of the three police officers who were also present during the EMS call.

SPRINGFIELD, IL ・ 17 HOURS AGO