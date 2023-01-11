Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WAND TV
SkyWalker Outreach to host leadership academy
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — SkyWalker Outreach Services, Inc. will be hosting a Leadership Academy for Decatur-area students. The nonprofit will provide athletics, life skill trainings, and leadership programming to boys and girls 12-18. The academy will take place Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday evenings at the SkyWalker Sports Complex at 400 E. Eldorado in Decatur.
WAND TV
Mt. Zion High School hosts Midwest Invitational for Show Choir
MT. ZION, Ill. (WAND) — Groups from all over the Midwest descended upon Mt. Zion over the weekend to sing and dance. Now in its 41st year, the Midwest Invitational for Show Choir is one of the top competitions for schools in the Midwest. The two-day event consists of...
25newsnow.com
Greg Becks, owner of Becks Florist in East Peoria, dies at 67
EAST PEORIA (25 News Now) - The fourth-generation owner of a long-standing local flower shop has passed away. Greg Becks owned Becks Florist in East Peoria, according to the official obituary. “Our family has been very blessed to do what we have done over the years,” says Greg’s younger brother...
Forgotten Illinois 50’s-Themed Diner Has Been Vacant for a Decade
Most abandoned locations tend to see decay rather quickly once they're emptied out. That's not the case for a forgotten 50's-themed diner in Illinois that's still in decent shape after more than a decade of being forgotten. The YouTube channel Decaying Midwest investigated this lonely diner in the past year...
Central Illinois Proud
Active Weather Pattern: Two Storms Set to Impact Central Illinois This Week
Peoria, Ill (WMBD) — After a quiet weekend the weather pattern is turning active again as two storm systems are set to impact Central Illinois bringing rain, storms, and perhaps and little snow. Key Takeaways. Sunday night – Monday (Storm One) Rain develops Sunday night and continues through...
WAND TV
Springfield NAACP holds annual Unity March
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — More than a hundred people gathered to discuss how Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. would respond to the death of Earl Moore Jr. The Unity March is held annually to celebrate King's legacy, but organizers said this year had a different meaning. "Each and every...
WAND TV
Decatur City Council approves demolition of Woodrow Wilson
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — The Decatur City Council approved an intergovernmental agreement with Decatur Public Schools to share in the cost of demolishing the former Woodrow Wilson school building. DPS approved the agreement at their meeting in December of 2022. According to a release from the council, the City...
WAND TV
SIU Medicine releases statement on death of Earl Moore Jr.
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — SIU Medicine has released a statement on the death of Earl Moore Jr. Moore Jr. died on December 18, 2022 after being placed facedown on a gurney by two EMS workers. Both workers were arrested following an investigation and have been charged with first degree murder. The Springfield Police Department released full body worn camera footage of the three police officers who were also present during the EMS call.
WAND TV
Atlanta missing endangered juvenile found
ATLANTA, Ill. (WAND)- The Atlanta Police Department reports the missing juvenile has been located. According to police, Emma E. Remington,17 of Atlanta, IL went missing around 10:00 p.m. on Monday, January 16. Police describe her to be 5'3 weighing 100lbs with brown hair and brown eyes. Authorities say she was...
Family of Earl Moore Jr. hires Ben Crump
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A nationally renowned civil rights attorney will represent a case in central Illinois. The family of Earl Moore Jr. has hired Ben Crump for their legal defense team, along with Bob Hilliard of Hilliard Martinez Gonzales. Crump previously represented the families of Ahmaud Arbery, Trayvon Martin, George Floyd, and Breonna Taylor […]
taylorvilledailynews.com
Decatur Man Arrested For Taylorville Break-In
A Decatur man was arrested in Charleston after a Taylorville break-in. On January 8th, 2023 at 4:36 AM, police received a call from a citizen that someone was pounding on their door when they heard a crashing noise. Taylorville Police responded to a house on the 1300 block of Market Street. Officers noticed that the door had been kicked in. Police secured the residence and saw the garage door was open.
WAND TV
Family of Earl Moore Jr. retains attorneys Ben Crump, Bob Hilliard
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Attorneys Ben Crump and Bob Hilliard have been retained by the family of a Springfield man who died while in the care of 2 LifeStar EMS workers. In tweet, Ben Crump announced he and attorney Bob Hilliard of Hilliard Martinez Gonzales have been retained by the family of Earl Moore Junior.
WAND TV
Food truck ordinance, video gambling pause, new councilperson on the agenda for Decatur City Council
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Highlights from Tuesday's Decatur City Council meeting include the appointment of a new City Council member, a 6-month moratorium on new video gambling establishments, and changes to the food truck ordinance. New Councilperson. Dr. Dana Ray appointed to fill the seat left by Bill Faber...
WAND TV
Springfield man found guilty of first-degree murder for shooting in Hammond
MONTICELLO, Ill. (WAND) — A 19-year-old man has been found guilty of first degree murder for a shooting in Hammond. Jerome Schmidt of Springfield was found guilty in the shooting death of 64-year-old Michael Brown. On January 26, 2021, the Piatt County Sheriff's Department responded to a home in Hammond where they found Brown with multiple gunshot wounds. Brown died from his injuries at the home.
foxillinois.com
Police: Man arrested after threatening a Springfield daycare
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCCU) — A man faces charges, accused of making threatening comments to Goddard School employees. Springfield police arrested Blayne Brown, 20, for disorderly conduct and violating an order of protection, Monday. According to the police report, Brown was on the phone with his girlfriend, an employee of...
Central Illinois sheriffs offer differing views on assault weapon ban
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — With dozens of sheriffs speaking out against the controversial assault weapons ban, Champaign County Sheriff Dustin Heuerman said he won’t weigh in on the constitutionality of a law. “We will always follow the law until if and when a law is found unconstitutional,” Heuerman said. “It isn’t our job to interpret […]
foxillinois.com
Man robbed in Springfield near 11th and South Grand
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Sangamon County Crime Stoppers is seeking information from the public about an aggravated battery, robbery, and theft that occurred near 11th and South Grand. The Springfield Police Department says around 2:13 a.m. on Jan. 7, the victim m was walking when they were approached by...
Crime Stoppers looking to solve Springfield battery, robbery
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers is asking the public for help in their attempt to assist Springfield Police in solving an aggravated battery and robbery that happened last week. The crime happened near 11th Street and South Grand Avenue around 2:13 a.m. on Jan. 7. Officials said the victim was approached by […]
wglt.org
Normal’s 2nd cannabis dispensary plans to open in Chinese restaurant building
Bloomington-Normal could soon see the opening of its third cannabis dispensary. And then a fourth. The Normal Zoning Board of Appeals on Jan. 19 will hear a proposal to open High Haven at 106 Mall Drive, Normal, in the building now occupied by the Mandarin Garden restaurant. Mandarin Garden has operated in that location since 1990, though recently it’s only done carryout in part due to hiring challenges, according to the Bloomington-Normal Restaurant Scene blog.
wjbc.com
Prison sentence given to Bloomington shooting victim who tried to hide gun part in his mouth
PEORIA – The reported victim in a gang-related shooting a year ago in Bloomington is himself going to prison for trying to hide evidence in his mouth when he was in the hospital. U.S. District Judge James E. Shadid sentenced Javares Hudson, 22, of Bloomington to two-years and nine-months...
Comments / 0