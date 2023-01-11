Isaiah Hodgins caught one pass for every letter in R-E-S-P-E-C-T and added another for an exclamation point. One of the highlights of the first Giants-Vikings game was the constant jawing between the relatively unknown receiver Hodgins (eight catches for 89 yards and a touchdown) and future Hall of Fame cornerback Patrick Peterson (interception), who will line up across from each other again Sunday in the playoff rematch. Did Hodgins earn Peterson’s respect in defeat? “I can’t speak for him, but I would hope so,” Hodgins said. “If I didn’t, that’s going to be the goal this weekend.” Likely unbeknownst to Peterson, that one-on-one matchup...

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 27 MINUTES AGO