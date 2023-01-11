Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Restaurant Inspections: Orange Park, Green Cove Springs restaurants temporarily closedDon JohnsonGreen Cove Springs, FL
Jacksonville construction business owners sentenced to federal prison for evading $5.6 million in payroll taxesEdy ZooJacksonville, FL
Orange Park Mall says goodbye to 3 restaurants in food courtZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Orange Park Mall’s JCPenneyBeauty shop grand opening scheduled for Jan. 20Zoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Green Cove Springs man arrested for threatening, resisting officersZoey FieldsGreen Cove Springs, FL
Related
Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country
Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
thecomeback.com
Tom Brady addresses shocking rumors about his future
At the end of the season, Tom Brady is set to become an unrestricted free agent. And naturally, this has led to a lot of speculation about his future with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the NFL in general. While there’s a chance Brady simply retires after the season, as he was expected to heading into the season, there have also been several reports linking him to other teams like the Miami Dolphins or the Las Vegas Raiders.
Fairfield Sun Times
Wild Card Weekend: Giants-Vikings Preview, Props, Prediction
The New York Giants and Minnesota Vikings will meet at U.S. Bank Stadium for the second time in less than a month on Sunday. This time, it's win-or-go home in the wild-card matchup. The Vikings won the Christmas Eve meeting 27-24 on a 61-yard field goal by Greg Joseph as...
Fairfield Sun Times
49ers manhandle Seahawks in 2nd half, cruise 41-23
Brock Purdy threw for three touchdowns and ran for another in his first playoff start as the host San Francisco 49ers advanced with a 41-23 victory against the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday afternoon in Santa Clara, Calif. The 49ers (14-4 overall), the NFC's No. 2 seed, won their 11th consecutive...
Fairfield Sun Times
Ravens' John Harbaugh on Lamar Jackson: 'You don't know'
Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said he didn't know quarterback Lamar Jackson was planning to reveal the nature and severity of his knee injury. "I didn't know anything about that," Harbaugh said. "Haven't paid much attention to it." Jackson was officially ruled out by the Ravens on Friday. Harbaugh...
PIX11
A look ahead to the Giants’ return to the playoffs
NEW YORK (PIX11) – Giants insider and Super Bowl champ David Tyree chats with The Moose about how the Giants can win their playoff game in Minnesota this weekend. Watch the video player for more and tune in to NY Blitz on PIX11 Saturdays at 10:30 p.m.
Doug Pederson doesn't challenge a missed call on a dropped pass and it costs Jaguars
Los Angeles Chargers tight end Gerald Everett got up, with Jacksonville Jaguars defenders gesturing that Everett had just dropped the ball, and he signaled to hurry up with the next play. That should have tipped off Jaguars coach Doug Pederson to challenge Everett's catch. But he didn't. It was a...
Giants’ Isaiah Hodgins looking to get respect from Vikings’ Patrick Peterson
Isaiah Hodgins caught one pass for every letter in R-E-S-P-E-C-T and added another for an exclamation point. One of the highlights of the first Giants-Vikings game was the constant jawing between the relatively unknown receiver Hodgins (eight catches for 89 yards and a touchdown) and future Hall of Fame cornerback Patrick Peterson (interception), who will line up across from each other again Sunday in the playoff rematch. Did Hodgins earn Peterson’s respect in defeat? “I can’t speak for him, but I would hope so,” Hodgins said. “If I didn’t, that’s going to be the goal this weekend.” Likely unbeknownst to Peterson, that one-on-one matchup...
No. 7 UCLA’s second-half charge dunks Colorado
Jaime Jaquez Jr. did it all with 23 points, 13 rebounds, five blocked shots and four steals to help No.
No. 10 Texas claws back to down Texas Tech, 72-70
Marcus Carr scored 20 points and Sir’Jabari Rice added 18 — including five free throws in the final 21 seconds
Fairfield Sun Times
Indigenous artist featured at Super Bowl for first time
For the first time, an Indigenous artist’s works will be featured at the Super Bowl, gracing game tickets, displays and a massive Super Bowl mural in downtown Phoenix with images that reflect her multicultural roots. Phoenix-based artist Lucinda Hinojos — who is Mexican-American as well as Pascua Yaqui, Chiricahua...
Wazzu staves off Stanford at buzzer, 60-59
Andrej Jakimovski hit five 3-pointers, DJ Rodman added four and Washington State survived a wild finish to defeat visiting Stanford
Comments / 0