Jacksonville, FL

Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country

Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
thecomeback.com

Tom Brady addresses shocking rumors about his future

At the end of the season, Tom Brady is set to become an unrestricted free agent. And naturally, this has led to a lot of speculation about his future with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the NFL in general. While there’s a chance Brady simply retires after the season, as he was expected to heading into the season, there have also been several reports linking him to other teams like the Miami Dolphins or the Las Vegas Raiders.
TAMPA, FL
Fairfield Sun Times

Wild Card Weekend: Giants-Vikings Preview, Props, Prediction

The New York Giants and Minnesota Vikings will meet at U.S. Bank Stadium for the second time in less than a month on Sunday. This time, it's win-or-go home in the wild-card matchup. The Vikings won the Christmas Eve meeting 27-24 on a 61-yard field goal by Greg Joseph as...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Fairfield Sun Times

49ers manhandle Seahawks in 2nd half, cruise 41-23

Brock Purdy threw for three touchdowns and ran for another in his first playoff start as the host San Francisco 49ers advanced with a 41-23 victory against the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday afternoon in Santa Clara, Calif. The 49ers (14-4 overall), the NFC's No. 2 seed, won their 11th consecutive...
SEATTLE, WA
Fairfield Sun Times

Ravens' John Harbaugh on Lamar Jackson: 'You don't know'

Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said he didn't know quarterback Lamar Jackson was planning to reveal the nature and severity of his knee injury. "I didn't know anything about that," Harbaugh said. "Haven't paid much attention to it." Jackson was officially ruled out by the Ravens on Friday. Harbaugh...
BALTIMORE, MD
PIX11

A look ahead to the Giants’ return to the playoffs

NEW YORK (PIX11) – Giants insider and Super Bowl champ David Tyree chats with The Moose about how the Giants can win their playoff game in Minnesota this weekend. Watch the video player for more and tune in to NY Blitz on PIX11 Saturdays at 10:30 p.m.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
New York Post

Giants’ Isaiah Hodgins looking to get respect from Vikings’ Patrick Peterson

Isaiah Hodgins caught one pass for every letter in R-E-S-P-E-C-T and added another for an exclamation point. One of the highlights of the first Giants-Vikings game was the constant jawing between the relatively unknown receiver Hodgins (eight catches for 89 yards and a touchdown) and future Hall of Fame cornerback Patrick Peterson (interception), who will line up across from each other again Sunday in the playoff rematch. Did Hodgins earn Peterson’s respect in defeat? “I can’t speak for him, but I would hope so,” Hodgins said. “If I didn’t, that’s going to be the goal this weekend.” Likely unbeknownst to Peterson, that one-on-one matchup...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Fairfield Sun Times

Indigenous artist featured at Super Bowl for first time

For the first time, an Indigenous artist’s works will be featured at the Super Bowl, gracing game tickets, displays and a massive Super Bowl mural in downtown Phoenix with images that reflect her multicultural roots. Phoenix-based artist Lucinda Hinojos — who is Mexican-American as well as Pascua Yaqui, Chiricahua...
PHOENIX, AZ

