Former Golden Lion Hotel will become low-income housing, says Anchorage mayor

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The ducks at Cuddy Park in Midtown Anchorage have had a rough winter. U.S. Fish and Wildlife Biologist Angela Matz said 20 ducks and pigeons were run over in the Cuddy Park parking lot shortly before Christmas. She doesn’t know who did it, nor does she think the act was intentional. Matz does say it’s the result of too many birds congregating in a place they shouldn’t — because people are feeding them there.

ANCHORAGE, AK ・ 3 DAYS AGO