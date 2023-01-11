Former Golden Lion Hotel will become low-income housing, says Anchorage mayor

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage officials scrutinize allegations of Mayor Bronson’s illegal activities
Dunleavy proposes legislation for carbon "monetization". Environmentalists strongly opposed. The Dunleavy Administration wants the state to make money from "carbon sequestration", but environmentalists strongly oppose. Catholic Social Services will run a resource and navigation center for people experiencing homelessness. Updated: 5 hours ago. The Third Avenue Resource and Navigation Center...
alaskapublic.org
Ousted Anchorage city manager accuses Mayor Bronson of breaking law, creating hostile work environment
Recently-fired Anchorage Municipal Manager Amy Demboski is accusing Mayor Dave Bronson of breaking city and state laws, creating a hostile work environment and other unethical behavior in a scathing letter released Wednesday. Bronson abruptly fired Demboski last month, after she served in one of the city’s top jobs for a...
alaskasnewssource.com
The Alaska Native Charter School wants to move into Abbott Loop Elementary
Youth mental health care in Alaska bears uncomfortable similarity to how previous generations of Indigenous people were removed from their homes for school. Legislators pre-filed over 60 bills a week before the beginning of the session on Jan. 17th. Nonverbal MSBSD student given tools needed to communicate with 911. Updated:...
mixfmalaska.com
Tlingit & Haida signs deed to put land into Federal Trust Status
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) – The Central Council of the Tlingit & Haida Indian Tribes of Alaska has officially signed a deed to put its first parcel of land into federal trust status. The deed was signed Monday by President Richard Chalyee Éesh Peterson at the Bureau of Indian Affair’s...
Assembly public hearings Tuesday: Naming ‘Johnny Ellis Rainbow Bridge’ for late gay lawmaker, and move the marijuana tax outside tax cap
The Assembly of the Municipality of Anchorage will hold a public hearing on legislation at its regular meeting of Jan. 10, 2023. The Assembly holds its meetings at the Loussac Library in the Assembly Chambers at 36th and Denali. Tonight’s meeting will also be the final meeting for Assemblywoman Jamie...
kdll.org
Four candidates file for vacant Nikiski assembly seat
Four candidates have thrown their hats in the ring to fill the Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly’s Nikiski seat left vacant by Republican State Sen. Elect Jesse Bjorkman. Bjorkman was elected to the Alaska State Senate back in November, and his resignation from the Assembly is effective Jan. 16. The...
alaskasnewssource.com
Valuation notices sent to Anchorage property owners
The Anchorage transportation fair gives residents a chance to give their input on local transportation development projects. Property values within the Municipality of Anchorage went up in 2022, but there are few options for buyers. Dunleavy proposes legislation for carbon "monetization". Environmentalists strongly opposed. Updated: 3 hours ago. The Dunleavy...
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage charter school asks school board to allow it to move into Abbott Loop Elementary
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska Native Cultural Charter School, which has long been searching for a permanent home, is asking the Anchorage School District School Board to consider letting it move into Abbott Loop Elementary should the board decide to close that school. Abbott Loop is the lone school...
Daniel Smith: Politicians, like pilots, should check their egos at the door
In the race for Anchorage Assembly Seat 6 scheduled to end this April 4, 2023, there appear to be two Republican candidates now: Rachel Ries and Carmela Warfield. Rachel Ries declared her intentions to run last summer. Carmela Warfield has just announced her intentions at the last minute by filing with the Alaska Public Offices Commission.
alaskasnewssource.com
For first time in 28 seasons, Antiques Roadshow will make first Alaska visit
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - For the first time in its 28-season history, Antiques Roadshow will be visiting Alaska as part of its 2023 tour, set to film in the Last Frontier for one leg of a five-stop summer stretch. Known for being “part adventure, part history lesson and part treasure...
alaskasnewssource.com
GCI outage shuts down Alaska calls
Police have identified the man found dead and lying near the intersection of Benson Boulevard and A Street on Dec. 29 as 63-year-old Roger Williams. There are still questions surrounding how Anchorage police handled the situation. While Williams’ body was lying on the street, our cameras captured video of someone walking up to it, even though it was covered by a white sheet.
alaskasnewssource.com
Storms churn well south of mainland Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage saw a cloudy start to Thursday, but clearing skies overnight. The forecast is not calling for any weather extreme, temperature or precipitation for the next week. Low pressure is circulating in two parts of the state. South of the Aleutian Islands sees a large low...
alaskapublic.org
GCI service restored after Sunday outage affected 911 calls across Alaska
GCI’s wireless and internet services came back online late Sunday afternoon after an outage that lasted several hours, affecting 911 phone service for many customers across the state. GCI Chief Communications Officer Heather Handyside said in an email Sunday that the outage began around 10 a.m. She didn’t have...
alaskasnewssource.com
Alaska feels impacts of ongoing avian flu outbreak in Lower 48
PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - Shoppers might not be able to get a certain staple on their grocery list as of late, with shelves in the egg sections of stores bare. A recent wave in the highly pathogenic Avian Influenza outbreak hit a commercial facility in Washington on Dec. 14, leading to the loss of over 1 million chickens. Alaska Division of Agriculture Interim Director Mia Kirk said that this greatly affected Alaska’s supply of imported eggs.
alaskasnewssource.com
6th annual candlelight vigil held honoring lives lost to addiction
WASILLA, Alaska (KTUU) - The MyHouse Mat-Su Homeless Youth Center, in partnership with True North Recovery and the Mat-Su Opioid Task Force, hosted the sixth annual candlelight vigil Tuesday honoring local community members who lost their lives to addiction. “We are here to speak names of those people we have...
alaskasnewssource.com
Warnings and advisories for northern Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Above normal temperatures are headed for Anchorage and much of Southcentral Alaska. Anchorage saw light snow Wednesday, with sun breaks by the afternoon. Whittier got a thick blanket of white snow, whereas in Portage, it was rain. Because of the snow that did fall over mountains...
alaskasnewssource.com
Employee stabbed at 5th Avenue mall
Police have identified the man found dead and lying near the intersection of Benson Boulevard and A Street on Dec. 29 as 63-year-old Roger Williams. There are still questions surrounding how Anchorage police handled the situation. While Williams’ body was lying on the street, our cameras captured video of someone walking up to it, even though it was covered by a white sheet.
alaskasnewssource.com
Man found dead on Benson Boulevard identified, questions still remain
According to Jess Hall, the vice president of Hall Quality Homes in Palmer, there are two ways for snow to get inside an attic - both of which are rather uncommon, but possible. Ducks run over at Cuddy Park while people continue to feed them. Updated: 6 hours ago. U.S....
alaskasnewssource.com
Biologists say ducks run over at Cuddy Park are result of people feeding them
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The ducks at Cuddy Park in Midtown Anchorage have had a rough winter. U.S. Fish and Wildlife Biologist Angela Matz said 20 ducks and pigeons were run over in the Cuddy Park parking lot shortly before Christmas. She doesn’t know who did it, nor does she think the act was intentional. Matz does say it’s the result of too many birds congregating in a place they shouldn’t — because people are feeding them there.
radiokenai.com
Sterling Highway Project To Present Updates At Transportation Fair
The Sterling Highway MP 45-60 Project, designed to bring the Sterling Highway up to standards for a rural principal arterial to efficiently and safely serve traffic, continues tasks and planning with an update planned for January 12th at the Anchorage Transportation Fair. The project team provided project updates at the...
Comments / 0