Anchorage, AK

Former Golden Lion Hotel will become low-income housing, says Anchorage mayor

By Wesley Early, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
alaskapublic.org
 2 days ago
alaskasnewssource.com

Anchorage officials scrutinize allegations of Mayor Bronson’s illegal activities

Dunleavy proposes legislation for carbon "monetization". Environmentalists strongly opposed. The Dunleavy Administration wants the state to make money from "carbon sequestration", but environmentalists strongly oppose. Catholic Social Services will run a resource and navigation center for people experiencing homelessness. Updated: 5 hours ago. The Third Avenue Resource and Navigation Center...
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

The Alaska Native Charter School wants to move into Abbott Loop Elementary

Youth mental health care in Alaska bears uncomfortable similarity to how previous generations of Indigenous people were removed from their homes for school. Legislators pre-filed over 60 bills a week before the beginning of the session on Jan. 17th. Nonverbal MSBSD student given tools needed to communicate with 911. Updated:...
ALASKA STATE
mixfmalaska.com

Tlingit & Haida signs deed to put land into Federal Trust Status

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) – The Central Council of the Tlingit & Haida Indian Tribes of Alaska has officially signed a deed to put its first parcel of land into federal trust status. The deed was signed Monday by President Richard Chalyee Éesh Peterson at the Bureau of Indian Affair’s...
ALASKA STATE
kdll.org

Four candidates file for vacant Nikiski assembly seat

Four candidates have thrown their hats in the ring to fill the Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly’s Nikiski seat left vacant by Republican State Sen. Elect Jesse Bjorkman. Bjorkman was elected to the Alaska State Senate back in November, and his resignation from the Assembly is effective Jan. 16. The...
NIKISKI, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Valuation notices sent to Anchorage property owners

The Anchorage transportation fair gives residents a chance to give their input on local transportation development projects. Property values within the Municipality of Anchorage went up in 2022, but there are few options for buyers. Dunleavy proposes legislation for carbon "monetization". Environmentalists strongly opposed. Updated: 3 hours ago. The Dunleavy...
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

GCI outage shuts down Alaska calls

Police have identified the man found dead and lying near the intersection of Benson Boulevard and A Street on Dec. 29 as 63-year-old Roger Williams. There are still questions surrounding how Anchorage police handled the situation. While Williams’ body was lying on the street, our cameras captured video of someone walking up to it, even though it was covered by a white sheet.
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Storms churn well south of mainland Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage saw a cloudy start to Thursday, but clearing skies overnight. The forecast is not calling for any weather extreme, temperature or precipitation for the next week. Low pressure is circulating in two parts of the state. South of the Aleutian Islands sees a large low...
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskapublic.org

GCI service restored after Sunday outage affected 911 calls across Alaska

GCI’s wireless and internet services came back online late Sunday afternoon after an outage that lasted several hours, affecting 911 phone service for many customers across the state. GCI Chief Communications Officer Heather Handyside said in an email Sunday that the outage began around 10 a.m. She didn’t have...
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

Alaska feels impacts of ongoing avian flu outbreak in Lower 48

PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - Shoppers might not be able to get a certain staple on their grocery list as of late, with shelves in the egg sections of stores bare. A recent wave in the highly pathogenic Avian Influenza outbreak hit a commercial facility in Washington on Dec. 14, leading to the loss of over 1 million chickens. Alaska Division of Agriculture Interim Director Mia Kirk said that this greatly affected Alaska’s supply of imported eggs.
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

6th annual candlelight vigil held honoring lives lost to addiction

WASILLA, Alaska (KTUU) - The MyHouse Mat-Su Homeless Youth Center, in partnership with True North Recovery and the Mat-Su Opioid Task Force, hosted the sixth annual candlelight vigil Tuesday honoring local community members who lost their lives to addiction. “We are here to speak names of those people we have...
WASILLA, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Warnings and advisories for northern Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Above normal temperatures are headed for Anchorage and much of Southcentral Alaska. Anchorage saw light snow Wednesday, with sun breaks by the afternoon. Whittier got a thick blanket of white snow, whereas in Portage, it was rain. Because of the snow that did fall over mountains...
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Employee stabbed at 5th Avenue mall

Police have identified the man found dead and lying near the intersection of Benson Boulevard and A Street on Dec. 29 as 63-year-old Roger Williams. There are still questions surrounding how Anchorage police handled the situation. While Williams’ body was lying on the street, our cameras captured video of someone walking up to it, even though it was covered by a white sheet.
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Biologists say ducks run over at Cuddy Park are result of people feeding them

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The ducks at Cuddy Park in Midtown Anchorage have had a rough winter. U.S. Fish and Wildlife Biologist Angela Matz said 20 ducks and pigeons were run over in the Cuddy Park parking lot shortly before Christmas. She doesn’t know who did it, nor does she think the act was intentional. Matz does say it’s the result of too many birds congregating in a place they shouldn’t — because people are feeding them there.
ANCHORAGE, AK
radiokenai.com

Sterling Highway Project To Present Updates At Transportation Fair

The Sterling Highway MP 45-60 Project, designed to bring the Sterling Highway up to standards for a rural principal arterial to efficiently and safely serve traffic, continues tasks and planning with an update planned for January 12th at the Anchorage Transportation Fair. The project team provided project updates at the...
ANCHORAGE, AK

