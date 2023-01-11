ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Action News Jax

Cardinal George Pell, whose abuse conviction was overturned, dies at 81

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QgqJv_0kASGQBv00

ROME — Cardinal George Pell who later had convictions against him overturned, has died in Rome at the age of 81.

Pell reportedly had heart complications that proved to be fatal following his hip surgery, Archbishop Peter Comensoli said, according to the Associated Press. Comensoli was Pell’s successor as the archbishop in Melbourne, Australia.

The Vatican is reportedly working on getting a service set up for Pell before his body is returned to Australia, the Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said, according to the AP. He is expected to be buried in Sydney.

Pell was the third-ranked official in the Vatican once Pope Francis had him help reform the Vatican’s finances. According to the AP, He spent three years as Secretariat for the Economy before returning to Australia in 2017.

Pell went back to Australia for legal reasons - he was trying to clear his name of child sex charges against him from his time as an archbishop, according to the AP.

Those charges dated back to the 1990s, according to The New York Times.

Pell was convicted in Dec. 2018 of five counts of child sexual abuse of two choir boys in 1996. Two years later, Australia’s highest court reportedly overturned the conviction saying there was a chance he was not guilty, according to The Times.

Pell served over a year in solitary confinement before his convictions were overturned, according to the AP.

Pell kept a diary during his time in prison filled with prayers, Scripture reading, and conversations he had reportedly had, according to the AP.

Pell along with his supporters believed that he was “scapegoated” for the crimes of the Australian Catholic Church’s failed response to clergy sexual abuse, according to the AP.

After Pell’s conviction was acquitted, he continued to face a tarnished reputation, the AP said.

Australia’s Royal Commission into Institutional Responses to Child Sexual Abuse found that he was reportedly aware of clergy molesting children in the 1970s and didn’t do anything to stop it, according to the AP. Pell said he was shocked by their findings.

Once out of prison, Pell returned to Rome where he remained until his death, said the AP.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Vatican investigator says claims of Jesuit abuse true

ROME (AP) — A Vatican-appointed investigator who helped bring to light decades-old allegations of sexual and spiritual abuse against a famous Jesuit priest is calling for the hierarchs who hid his crimes to “humbly ask the world to forgive the scandal.”. In correspondence obtained Monday, Bishop Daniele Libanori...
BBC

Cardinal Pell's death brings few tears in Australia

At St Patrick's Cathedral in Melbourne, the polarising legacy Cardinal George Pell leaves in his Australian homeland was evident. The cathedral is where Cardinal Pell first rose to the rank of archbishop. It is also where he is accused of molesting two choirboys in the 1990s. As news of his...
The Independent

'Catastrophe': Cardinal Pell's secret memo blasts Francis

Pope Francis will deliver a final send-off for Cardinal George Pell during a funeral Mass on Saturday, the Vatican said, as revelations emerge of the Australian prelate’s growing concern about what he considered the “disaster” and “catastrophe” of the papacy under Francis. The Vatican on Thursday said the dean of the college of cardinals, Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re, would celebrate Pell's funeral Mass in St. Peter’s Basilica. As is custom for cardinal funerals, Francis will deliver a final commendation and salute.Pell, who had served as Francis’ first finance minister for three years before returning to Australia to face child...
RadarOnline

Vatican Conservatives Allegedly Has 'Secret Plan' To Force Liberal Pope Francis To Resign

It has been alleged that conservatives in the Vatican have set out on a "secret plan" to apply pressure on the liberal Pope Francis to force his resignation, RadarOnline.com has learned. Francis, 86, has served as the head of the Catholic church, the Bishop of Rome, and sovereign of Vatican City since 2013, following the resignation of Pope Benedict XVI after a child sexual abuse scandal plagued the church. Francis' reign has been a stark contrast to his predecessor's. The current head of the Catholic church has been criticized by conservatives and celebrated by liberals for leading the religious establishment...
BBC

Pope Benedict had 'undeniable' presence for Francis, says archbishop

Pope Benedict was still a "powerful presence" in the Vatican despite his retirement - the most senior British figure there has told the BBC. The comments, by Archbishop Paul Gallagher, have come as the reigning pope, Francis, makes final preparations for the unusual event of a pontiff presiding at the funeral of his predecessor.
Boston 25 News WFXT

Vatican holds funeral for cardinal who decried Francis' rule

VATICAN CITY — (AP) — The Australian cardinal who decried the papacy of Pope Francis as a "catastrophe" was given a funeral Saturday and hailed by some fellow churchmen at St. Peter's Basilica, with the pontiff imparting a final blessing for the once high-ranking Vatican prelate. Cardinal George...
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
126K+
Followers
148K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy