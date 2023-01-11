ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
247Sports

Top247: See where Kansas State's 2023 signees land

On Thursday, 247Sports updated its Top247 rankings in the 2023 class. Kansas State, with three signees, saw a shift in the rankings. Dai Dai Ames dropped three spots to No. 72 but still remains the leader of the 2023 group. As K-State's first commitment in the 2023 class, Ames became...
MANHATTAN, KS
KCCI.com

No. 15 Cyclones beat Kansas State

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Emily Ryan had 14 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists to lead four Iowa State players with 14 points and the 15th-ranked Cyclones beat Kansas State 67-56 on Wednesday night. Denae Fritz completed a three-point play with 2:15 remaining in the third quarter to give...
AMES, IA
heartlandcollegesports.com

Watch: Kansas State Security Practicing Ahead of Kansas Game

The Sunflower Showdown takes place on the hardwood next Tuesday as Kansas State hosts Kansas in Manhattan. Both teams are undefeated in Big 12 play and ranked in the Top 15 in the country. Needless, to say, Bramlage Coliseum is going to be wild on Tuesday night. And if the...
MANHATTAN, KS
247Sports

Friday Shoot Around: Pierson McAtee assesses Kansas State's fast start to Big 12 play

Friday Shoot Around: Pierson McAtee assesses Kansas State's fast start to Big 12 play. GoPowercat's Ryan Gilbert and a rotating group of analysts provide an assessment of Kansas State basketball: This week, Ryan Gilbert is joined by former Kansas State player Pierson McAtee to examine the Wildcats' 4-0 start in Big 12 action. Sponsored by the Part-Time Beverage Company.
MANHATTAN, KS
KVOE

Eight area teams ranked in KBCA rankings

The first Kansas Basketball Coaches Association rankings of 2023 were released Tuesday. Eight area teams are ranked. The Emporia High girls are ranked second in Class 5A behind Topeka-Seaman. Areawide on the girls side, Madison is ranked fifth in Class 1A-Division I, while Lebo is second in Class 1A-Division II.
EMPORIA, KS
adastraradio.com

2023 Kansas Horizon Award Program Recognizes 32 Kansas Educators

TOPEKA, Kan. — Thirty-two educators from Kansas are being recognized for their outstanding teaching skills through the 2023 Kansas Horizon Award program. The 2023 Kansas Horizon Award recipients were recently announced by the Kansas State Department of Education (KSDE). The educators will be honored at a special ceremony during...
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

‘We need to wake up’: Kansas celebration of MLK urges end to divisiveness

TOPEKA — Angela Bates told a crowd gathered Thursday at the Statehouse to celebrate the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. there is one thing we all have in common. We’re all going to die. The question, she said, is what footprint will you leave on the free soils of Kansas? “I urge us all to have […] The post ‘We need to wake up’: Kansas celebration of MLK urges end to divisiveness appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

New Washburn president a familiar face

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Dr. JuliAnn Mazachek will serve as the new president of Washburn University once agreed upon by the board of regents, according to Lori Hutchinson, spokeswoman. Dr. Mazachek spent 30 years at Washburn before spending only a few month as the president of Midwestern State University in Texas, according to Washburn’s alumni foundation. […]
TOPEKA, KS
The Associated Press

Photo shows woman at Kansas Statehouse rally, not Capitol riot

CLAIM: A photo of a woman smiling and holding an American flag inside a government building shows Jan. 6 was not an “insurrection.”. AP’S ASSESSMENT: Missing context. While the photo was taken on Jan. 6, 2021, it shows a peaceful rally at the Kansas Statehouse in Topeka, not the violent attack on the U.S. Capitol that same day. The Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol reflects the legal and dictionary definitions of “insurrection,” as The Associated Press has explained.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

3 children allegedly abducted by mother in Kansas, police say

JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) – Law enforcement is searching for three missing children after they were allegedly abducted by their mother late last year. The Junction City Police Department reports that Rosie, Camden and Genevieve Peterson were abducted by their mother, Jeana Foley, on Dec. 21, 2022. A felony warrant for custodial interference was issued for […]
JUNCTION CITY, KS
WIBW

Riley woman booked on aggravated battery following road rage incident

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Riley woman was booked into jail on aggravated battery after allegedly causing a crash in a road rage incident in Manhattan. The Riley Co. Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 8 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 9, emergency crews were called to the intersection of Kimball Ave. and N. Seth Child Rd. with reports of a crash.
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

Shawnee Co. Solid Waste Recycle Opt Out option goes live online

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An online feature to help Shawnee Co. Solid Waste customers opt out of a new recycling program is live on its website. Shawnee County Solid Waste announced at the Shawnee Co. Board of Commission meeting on Thursday, Jan. 12, that its Recycling Opt-Out function can now be found on the county website.
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
backroadsnews.com

Sale Barn Cafe opens, menu will come straight from local farm

Chuck and Teresa Penning’s new effort grew out of post-retirement farmers market stand. Washington’s Sale Barn Café has life again. Chuck and Teresa Penning are now serving breakfast and lunch at the building. Hours are 7 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays. Their first day of business was last Wednesday. The Pennings are waiting for some kitchen equipment to arrive to officially open the cafe, and then they will need to get licensed, so for now, Chuck Penning is cooking…
WASHINGTON, KS
