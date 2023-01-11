Read full article on original website
Fired Up: Should Kansas State fans worry about the Jerome Tang to Texas talk?
The question: During the January 12, 2023, edition of the Powercat Questions Podcast, a GoPowercat VIP asked about the rumors swirling that Texas may try to hire Kansas State basketball coach Jerome Tang. Here is how GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald addressed the topic as spontaneously spoken on the podcast ...
Top247: See where Kansas State's 2023 signees land
On Thursday, 247Sports updated its Top247 rankings in the 2023 class. Kansas State, with three signees, saw a shift in the rankings. Dai Dai Ames dropped three spots to No. 72 but still remains the leader of the 2023 group. As K-State's first commitment in the 2023 class, Ames became...
KCCI.com
No. 15 Cyclones beat Kansas State
AMES, Iowa (AP) — Emily Ryan had 14 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists to lead four Iowa State players with 14 points and the 15th-ranked Cyclones beat Kansas State 67-56 on Wednesday night. Denae Fritz completed a three-point play with 2:15 remaining in the third quarter to give...
heartlandcollegesports.com
Watch: Kansas State Security Practicing Ahead of Kansas Game
The Sunflower Showdown takes place on the hardwood next Tuesday as Kansas State hosts Kansas in Manhattan. Both teams are undefeated in Big 12 play and ranked in the Top 15 in the country. Needless, to say, Bramlage Coliseum is going to be wild on Tuesday night. And if the...
Friday Shoot Around: Pierson McAtee assesses Kansas State's fast start to Big 12 play
Friday Shoot Around: Pierson McAtee assesses Kansas State's fast start to Big 12 play. GoPowercat's Ryan Gilbert and a rotating group of analysts provide an assessment of Kansas State basketball: This week, Ryan Gilbert is joined by former Kansas State player Pierson McAtee to examine the Wildcats' 4-0 start in Big 12 action. Sponsored by the Part-Time Beverage Company.
KU Sports
Saturday’s 125-year Kansas basketball reunion to feature some of the biggest names in program history
It’ll be a Kansas basketball festival for the ages this weekend, when the 2nd-ranked KU men’s basketball team plays host to No. 14 Iowa State, with a 125-year celebration serving as an exciting complement to the main event. Dozens of former players, coaches, managers and more are expected...
Oklahoma State Football Defensive Coordinator Search Hot Board: 2.0
Oklahoma State football is in search of a new defensive coordinator again after Derek Mason announced his resignation on Thursday. GoPokes247 put together a hot board of potential candidates that will be updated throughout the process. Sign up NOW to get ONE MONTH VIP access for ONLY $1 or 30% OFF annual membership.
KVOE
Eight area teams ranked in KBCA rankings
The first Kansas Basketball Coaches Association rankings of 2023 were released Tuesday. Eight area teams are ranked. The Emporia High girls are ranked second in Class 5A behind Topeka-Seaman. Areawide on the girls side, Madison is ranked fifth in Class 1A-Division I, while Lebo is second in Class 1A-Division II.
adastraradio.com
2023 Kansas Horizon Award Program Recognizes 32 Kansas Educators
TOPEKA, Kan. — Thirty-two educators from Kansas are being recognized for their outstanding teaching skills through the 2023 Kansas Horizon Award program. The 2023 Kansas Horizon Award recipients were recently announced by the Kansas State Department of Education (KSDE). The educators will be honored at a special ceremony during...
‘We need to wake up’: Kansas celebration of MLK urges end to divisiveness
TOPEKA — Angela Bates told a crowd gathered Thursday at the Statehouse to celebrate the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. there is one thing we all have in common. We’re all going to die. The question, she said, is what footprint will you leave on the free soils of Kansas? “I urge us all to have […] The post ‘We need to wake up’: Kansas celebration of MLK urges end to divisiveness appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
New Washburn president a familiar face
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Dr. JuliAnn Mazachek will serve as the new president of Washburn University once agreed upon by the board of regents, according to Lori Hutchinson, spokeswoman. Dr. Mazachek spent 30 years at Washburn before spending only a few month as the president of Midwestern State University in Texas, according to Washburn’s alumni foundation. […]
Photo shows woman at Kansas Statehouse rally, not Capitol riot
CLAIM: A photo of a woman smiling and holding an American flag inside a government building shows Jan. 6 was not an “insurrection.”. AP’S ASSESSMENT: Missing context. While the photo was taken on Jan. 6, 2021, it shows a peaceful rally at the Kansas Statehouse in Topeka, not the violent attack on the U.S. Capitol that same day. The Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol reflects the legal and dictionary definitions of “insurrection,” as The Associated Press has explained.
2 Kansas women dead in head-on crash
Two women were killed in a crash involving two cars on Interstate 70 in Geary County.
3 children allegedly abducted by mother in Kansas, police say
JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) – Law enforcement is searching for three missing children after they were allegedly abducted by their mother late last year. The Junction City Police Department reports that Rosie, Camden and Genevieve Peterson were abducted by their mother, Jeana Foley, on Dec. 21, 2022. A felony warrant for custodial interference was issued for […]
WIBW
Riley woman booked on aggravated battery following road rage incident
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Riley woman was booked into jail on aggravated battery after allegedly causing a crash in a road rage incident in Manhattan. The Riley Co. Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 8 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 9, emergency crews were called to the intersection of Kimball Ave. and N. Seth Child Rd. with reports of a crash.
WIBW
Shawnee Co. Solid Waste Recycle Opt Out option goes live online
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An online feature to help Shawnee Co. Solid Waste customers opt out of a new recycling program is live on its website. Shawnee County Solid Waste announced at the Shawnee Co. Board of Commission meeting on Thursday, Jan. 12, that its Recycling Opt-Out function can now be found on the county website.
backroadsnews.com
Sale Barn Cafe opens, menu will come straight from local farm
Chuck and Teresa Penning’s new effort grew out of post-retirement farmers market stand. Washington’s Sale Barn Café has life again. Chuck and Teresa Penning are now serving breakfast and lunch at the building. Hours are 7 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays. Their first day of business was last Wednesday. The Pennings are waiting for some kitchen equipment to arrive to officially open the cafe, and then they will need to get licensed, so for now, Chuck Penning is cooking…
