Miss Universe 2023 Wardrobe Malfunctions From National Costumes Pageant
The Miss Universe 2023 pageant kicked off with its preliminary competition on Wednesday night — and did so in bold style, with numerous wardrobe malfunctions taking place, ranging from stumbles from high heels to portions of costume falling off completely (thankfully, no exposures of the body). During the event, the National Costume portion ahead of the final Jan. 14 program, following contestants’ introductions and the viral swimsuit portion of the competition. The costume element is intended for those competing to showcase their heritage, as well as advocate for causes close to their hearts. Unfortunately, the portion also featured an array of...
Kim Kardashian Unbothered By Ex-Husband Kanye West's Secret Marriage, Boards Private Jet With A Smile In First Sighting Since Ceremony
Kanye West, who? Business mogul Kim Kardashian was all smiles when she was seen boarding a private jet alongside her momager Kris Jenner and little sister Khloe Kardashian. It was the first sighting of the reality tv star since the shocking news that her ex-husband had remarried less than two months after their divorce was finalized, RadarOnline.com has learned. Fans were shocked to learn that while West, 45, — who changed his name to Ye — was laying low following backlash from his antisemitic remarks and string of bizarre behavior, the Chicago rapper had exchanged marriage vows with the longtime...
Harper's Bazaar
Margot Robbie Is Striking in a Backless Red Gown at the U.K. Premiere of Babylon
Margot Robbie brought all the glamour last night while attending the premiere of her film Babylon in the United Kingdom. The Australian actress arrived at the London event in a striking backless red Valentino gown. The airy, cape-like dress featured thing halter-neck straps and flowed down to the floor. Robbie...
Harper's Bazaar
How Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Celebrated Baby Malti's First Birthday
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra threw a sweet birthday bash for their daughter Malti. The adoring father opened up about baby Malti's first birthday during his recent appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, where he revealed that he and the Quantico actress threw a party the previous weekend to celebrate the milestone day.
Harper's Bazaar
Angelina Jolie Elevates This All-Black Look by Wearing Her Go-To Accessory
Angelina Jolie’s Show-Stopping Red Carpet Style Angelina Jolie’s Show-Stopping Red Carpet Style. Angelina Jolie continued her fashion streak in New York City by wearing another all-black outfit. Yesterday, the Maleficent star stepped out in the neighborhood of Chelsea, where she delivered a style 101 on monochromatic winter dressing....
Harper's Bazaar
Rihanna Releases a Fashion-Filled Super Bowl Halftime Show Trailer
Rihanna had a tongue-in-cheek way of addressing her six-year-long musical hiatus in a new commercial for her upcoming Super Bowl Halftime performance. The 30-second teaser, which dropped today, has Rihanna strutting down an empty set with a lone spotlight shining on her. Voices reflecting on Rihanna's pause from music echo in the background: "Dude, Rihanna, we've waited for you;" "RiRi, where have you been;" "The fans just predicted the end of Rihanna."
Harper's Bazaar
Everything You Need to Know About Back to Black, the Upcoming Amy Winehouse Biopic
Back to Black has found it's star. After months of rumors, Deadline confirmed that Industry breakout star Marisa Abela is set to portray Amy Winehouse in the upcoming biopic about the late British music sensation. Sam Taylor Johnson (Nowhere Boy, Fifty Shades of Grey) is set to direct with the film with Focus Features and Monumental Picture teaming up to produce. Abela reportedly "blew away execs" as well as Taylor-Johnson for the highly coveted role that a number of actresses were in the running for. Focus Films also revealed a first look at the film and Abela in character, which can be seen below.
Harper's Bazaar
See the intricate detail in Ana de Armas' Golden Globes gown
This week marked the beginning of the most exciting time of the year for the red carpet as the Golden Globes kicked off the 2023 Hollywood award season. The event saw plenty of the world's biggest stars in attendance as the award show returned to TV screens after a one-year hiatus. This included Ana de Armas – who was nominated for her role in Blonde, where she portrayed Marilyn Monroe. She turned heads in a beautiful intricate design by Louis Vuitton.
Harper's Bazaar
The making of Margot Robbie's Golden Globes Chanel dress
The Golden Globes returned for 2023, kicking off the Hollywood award season, and the celebrity fashion did not disappoint. The red carpet bought us plenty of stylish looks, from Anya Taylor-Joy in sunshine yellow Dior to Letitia Wright's silky Prada design and of course, Margot Robbie's pretty pink Chanel moment.
