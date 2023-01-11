ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

OnlyHomers

Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
OnlyHomers

NFL Star Suffers Broken Back

The Los Angeles Chargers have a playoff game to prepare for as they have made the playoffs for the first time since 2018. This will be the first time that young superstar quarterback Justin Herbert will be tasting the playoffs in his career.
The Associated Press

No. 10 Texas rallies in 2nd half, tops Texas Tech 72-70

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Marcus Carr scored 20 points, Sir’Jabari Rice added 18 and No. 10 Texas rallied again in the second half Saturday night to beat Texas Tech 72-70, snapping the Red Raiders’ four-game win streak on the Longhorns’ home court. Carr’s off-balance 3-pointer to beat the shot clock early in the second half started a 20-4 Texas run that pulled the Longhorns out of a 10-point deficit. Texas had rallied from 18 down against TCU a few days earlier, the program’s biggest comeback victory in a decade. Brock Cunningham’s 3-pointer with 1:09 to play put Texas ahead 63-58 and Timmy Allen followed with a three-point play. Rice, whose 3-pointer pulled Texas even in the rally, combined with Carr to make four three throws over the final 15 seconds to close out the victory. Allen scored 17 for the Longhorns (15-2, 4-1 Big 12).
AUSTIN, TX

