While many see pit bulls as aggressive and threatening, these dogs are usually very gentle and affectionate given the right breeding and training circumstances. Pit bulls are loved by owners across the world, and it’s easy to see why. These playful and joyous creatures bring a smile to everyone that encounters them. However, it is understandable why people might be skeptical of the breed at first. Many pit bulls are massive, formidable-looking dogs. In fact, some pit bulls have weighed well over 150 pounds, gaining them national attention. Discover the pit bull that weighs just under 174 pounds!

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO