ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
University Daily Kansan

No. 23 Kansas women fall to Oklahoma in back-and-forth matchup

In the Jayhawks’ fifth Big 12 Conference matchup of the season, the No. 23 Kansas women’s basketball team lost their third straight game 80-72 in Norman, Oklahoma, on Saturday. Junior and senior guards Wyvette Mayberry, Zakiyah Franklin and Holly Kersgieter led filed out a steady offense to give...
NORMAN, OK
University Daily Kansan

Preview: Kansas to host Iowa State for Top-15 matchup

Two teams that remain undefeated in Big 12 Conference play will square off inside Allen Fieldhouse as No. 2 Kansas is set to host No. 14 Iowa State. Iowa State is coming in fresh off of a win against Texas Tech and is one of the toughest teams Kansas has played this season.
AMES, IA
University Daily Kansan

Jayhawks to celebrate 125 years of Kansas Basketball on Saturday

When the Jayhawks take on the Iowa State Cyclones on Saturday, there will be a different feel inside Allen Fieldhouse. Many familiar faces will be back in the Phog for a special halftime presentation to celebrate the 125th year of Kansas basketball. “I do think there’s a different feel," head...
LAWRENCE, KS
University Daily Kansan

KU Bollywood team spreads cultural awareness through dance, events

The sound of Bollywood music, laughter and thuds from dancing fill the room as flowing, colorful garb takes everyone's attention. This is the University of Kansas Jeeva Bollywood fusion dance team, a group which, since 2008, has been practicing three times a week to perform their creative routines and mashups in local events and competitions nationwide.
LAWRENCE, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy